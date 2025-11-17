50 Times People Made Incredible Things Out Of Wood, As Shared By This Facebook Group

It’s always impressive to see someone who is very, very skilled at their hobby. This is doubly as impressive if the hobby involves tools, raw materials, and a huge amount of creativity. 

The “Creative Woodworking” Facebook group gathers the incredible things these folks have made out of wood. From massive installations and entire houses to furniture, decor, and knick-knacks to decorate a home, there are some folks who maintain the age-old skill of making things out of wood. 

More info: Facebook

#1

Wonderful cradle by Jim Heimbach.

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#2

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#3

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#4

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#5

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#6

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#7

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#8

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#9

Image source: Woodworking ideas

#10

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#11

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#12

Image source: Coyaltix Carriages – www.coyaltix.com

#13

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#14

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#15

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#16

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#17

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#18

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#19

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#20

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#21

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#22

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#23

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#24

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#25

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#26

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#27

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#28

Image source: Woodworking Projects

#29

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#30

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#31

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#32

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#33

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#34

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#35

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#36

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#37

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#38

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#39

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#40

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#41

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#42

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#43

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#44

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#45

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#46

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#47

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#48

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#49

Image source: Creative Woodworking

#50

Image source: Creative Woodworking

