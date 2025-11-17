Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Everyone Loves To Do Byt You Hate With A Burning Passion? (Closed)

I’m curious to find out what is the thing you hate to do but others seem to really love it.
#1
Watching sports. Especially FOOTBALL! Here in the United Kingdom of UK if you are male you are almost legally obliged to support a team. I never have. It is boring.
#2
Social media (BP excepted, of course!) I loathe the very idea of FB, Twitter, TikTok and all the rest. So much fakery, attention whoredom, money seeking, mean spiritedness! “Friends” who aren’t real friends. No thanks.
#3
Being the centre of attention. I’m confident and happy but I absolutely despise the thought of all eyes on me. Not all girls dream of being “a princess on their wedding day” 100% not for me.
#4
celebrating on New years eve – I just wanna stay home and go to bed.
#5
Put pineapple on pizza 🤮
(Plz don’t downvote if u disagree)
#6
Makeup.I don’t hate it but rarely do it ,I don’t know how to do it and I don’t feel the need.It is not a necessity for females.
#7
Dancing. I feel awkward and hate it. I love seeing people dance who know what their doing. But its not for me
#8
Drinking. Never drank alcoholic drinks besides a sip here and there. I just don’t see the appeal. Specially when, in the rare occasions I go to a party, they start throwing up and acting like idiots
#9
Fireworks! Not the big professional shows but those stupid little ones the drunk neighbors shoot off for every ridiculous holiday that comes along!
#10
Parties. I can’t handle crowds and noises and end up having a panic attack. Same for any event. People say “oh but it’s going to be so fun we’re going to blah blah blah” but I just can’t
#11
Clubbing! I do not want ti get all dressed up in a tiny outfit and be gawked at by creepy weirdos. I always feel really good and incredibly anxious in a club setting. Rather just go sit at a table in a bar with a small dance floor and a “dj” who takes requests
#12
listen to rap music, not for me.
#13
Look at pictures of, or hold someone else’s baby. I have my own children that I love, but that doesn’t mean it automatically extends to every single poop machine out there. Please don’t thrust your spawn in my face!
#14
Drink wine. I find it disgusting, it all tastes the similar, it’s either too sweet or too bitter/astringent. I’ve had wine from all over the world, cheap stuff, pricey stuff, in between. It’s all terrible to me. I also don’t particularly care for getting inebriated so it’s not like the means can even justify the end. I like other alcoholic beverages with a good meal, but I just can’t deal with wine.
What’s odd, is I’m the type of person who one would think would love a good wine pairing. I love basically all food, all cuisines, I’m a very adventurous eater, I love trying new things, learning about cheeses and beers and the differences between different types … Stuff like that.
But no matter how hard I try, wine just doesn’t do it for me.
#15
F****ng Fortnite 🤮🤮🤮🤮 no hate to the game it just got SOOOOO over hyped that when anyone talks about it I just wanna leave the conversation
#16
the office and harry potter. they’re not bad but nothing to base your personality on
#17
Not exactly something everyone loves to do, but you have to have backstory so I don’t seem like a horrible person.
I was always the therapist friend. For years people have dumped their trauma on me, and I already have super strong emotions and reactions to things. I got so worked up by everyone else’s problems that I couldn’t sort my own.
The result of that? I despise listening to people’s problems. As much as I want to support them, I can’t do it. Go find someone who loves to hug people and listen to them, I am not that person.
#18
I really don’t like for fun shopping. Especially if someone else is paying. I feel overwhelmed already by being in the store, but if you are paying, yea I’m not getting anything. Sorry Dude
#19
#20
Golf. Everyone in my family loves watching golf on TV. They all used to play it. I had to go with my parents to the GGO when I was a kid. I hate watching it, hate it. I like mini golf.
#21
Go out. Watch movies and TV just because they’re the cultural event and they don’t want to get left out. Gossip about celebs, your neighbours, anyone who isn’t you. Replybeg to famous/rich people in case they want to thank you for your support with enormous gifts. Get drunk or stoned. In fact generally people are awful, shallow, nosey gits.
#22
Going to the beach. Or, more specifically, anything involving a lot of sunshine and heat. Throw in some sand, crowds and water full of fish and whatnot and I’m out.
#23
Selfies. You wanna take a picture of you mopping the floor? Go ahead. You want to take a picture while hanging off a cliff? You do you. I rather take a picture of other people doing awesome stuff…
#24
People walking, while staring in their smartphones.
#25
Text while driving.
#26
(french here) revolution. revolution leads mathematically to dictatorship. but it seems most of the folks nowadays think it’s kind of magic potion. open few history books for God sake
#27
I hate misspelling the word “but”. Most people love to spell it “byt”, but I spell but “but”. But.
#28
well, since my birth gender is a girl, and i’m blonde(ish) then people expect me to be happy and dumb all the time and i just can’t. I don’t understand what it is about blondes that makes people think they’re dumb! I am not dumb, and generally have a frown on because that’s sorta what my face just looks like so i just don’t get it! Also, i could care less about any trend that’s going on. For example, Fortnight used to be a huge thing, and everyone was always talking about it, and i have never played it once because i don’t care about all that! (even though some people were very upset about that because, well, i was in like, third grade)
#29
Drinking beer or wine. I can’t stand either.
#30
Dunno if this is something everyone loves, but award shows.
A lot of award shows are usually rigged, and something that is objectively better usually gets swept under the rug for the more popular thing. Or, the judges who assign this are just utterly incompetent and pick the wrong thing to win.
#31
Fireworks. Sorry, but scares pets, dangerous and goes on for months in the summer
#32
To be bubbly or always gigle or atleast laugh randomly like some college students do.I can’t be in that kind of a”cool” zone always.
#33
Making a role model.O course I learn from people but if you follow everything that person does even defending them for sth wrong then try to change it.
#34
Birthday party, especially at workplace, with colleagues you don’t like and boss you hate.
#35
Showing your face in YT videos. Just why?
#36
Have a pet. I love that you’ve got “fur babies”. But some of us don’t have the time, space, or energy to keep up with a living breathing critter on top of other responsibilities.
My pets are green leafy houseplants. No, you can’t cuddle with it but you can safely leave it at home 🙂
#37
WATCHING OUTER BANKS! I cannot deal with OBX! I don’t get why everybody is obsessed!
#38
watching sports on tv. if I’m there, I love it. If I’m at home, I’m bored out of my mind.
#39
Celebrity crushes. I’m okay with admiring people, but some of my friends are like “omg I want to marry this random dude I’ve never met and don’t even know their true personality because I’ve only seen them when they’re acting/singing!” It’s just too much for me and I don’t get it. I know a lot of people have these crushes and no shame if you do, but it’s just not my cup of tea 🫖
#40
– Watching sports (boring AF unless it’s motorcycle racing).
– Being around babies/children (not my cup of tea).
– DYI home projects (I absolutely hate that s**t, glad my wife is more into it so have at it there Joanna Gaines…..).
– Watch reality shows (except for P**n Stars, that s**t’s interesting).
– Clothes shopping….always hated it and always will.
–
#41
#42
As a Canadian, watch and play hockey, skiing, ice fishing, fishing (but I will watch River Monsters), snowmobiling (last time I done it I nearly broke my tail bone), hand egg (American football. I just don’t get it and it’s the ugliest sport I’ve seen.),
In general, soak in baths. I’ll take the odd bath. It feels good for a few minutes until the water starts losing warmth and the bubbles go away. The average bathtub is not comfy to sit nor lay in for long. Even with a pillow. Plus, since I have a skin disorder baths are more about softening the dry, dead layers and doing an intense scrub session. Just feels like a chore. But it has to get done or I’ll feel itchy.
#43
#44
Being compelled to eat an expensive, high calorie dinner just to be around friends, or dating. I am on a diet and a budget
#45
Drinking alcohol, or smoking. It just doesn’t make sense.
#46
To curse.Some like to do that randomly some deliberately,but I don’t like that.I believe if we give something to a person and he doesn’t accept it so it remains with us ,same goes with a curse.
#47
Waching series/movies and TV. It’s too passive and I get bored/distracted in about 2 minutes. I’d rather be doing something.
#48
Making Edits of celebrities. Im not hating on people who do, but I just dont find it fun.
#49
Sleepovers. They’re just so overwhelming! I need a lot of time to unwind before bed, so it would be hard for me to fall asleep comfortably in a room filled with people. It would also drain my social battery.
#50
“Ngl I’m starting to hate Bp”
Completly agree. looking back at one of my old accounts, someone told me to shoot myself, and it was one of the people who upvoted the original list addition. Thats not nice at all, and probably a crime in some places
#51
I don’t like sloths. Their faces, their long clawed fingers, their slow movements, it all just freaks me out for some reason. I’d rather hold a tarantula than a sloth, and I’m not a spider fan.
#52
my ex went around telling people i had a d i c k the size of a baby’s hand but the thing is is that i never ever had s e x w i t h h e r or sleepet with her and when i sleep i sleep with all of my close
#53
Ngl I’m starting to hate Bp
#54
STICKERS/ PAINTING ON BODY/ TATTOOS/ FAKE TATTOOS/ TAPE ON SKIN OR USED /ANYTHING LIKE THAT I HATE THEM!! They are just so gross and I gag and almost puke when I see them and there are stickers everywhere there just so nasty and sticky and ughh one time story time we’ll I was sitting there minding my own business then some gross kid on my bus but this nasty DISGUSTING shiney gold tape near me and I jumped and him and these other girls thought it was so funny that I was “scared” of tape and I was about to puke THEN HE PUT IT ON MY SHIRT and I almost puked I got nauseous and the girls were laughing and I was so grossed out. Later found out the gross boy had a crush on me yeah that’s a no for me.
#55
Honestly everyone loves earth “protect earth” “stop it before the apocalypse” let the apocalypse begin. I’m f*****k I n g ready.
