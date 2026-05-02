Everyone Handles Rejection Differently – These 27 Questions Show Exactly How You Do It

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Nobody actually likes being told no. But what you do next – that’s the more interesting part.

Some people are over it by lunch. Others send a follow-up email they’ll regret. Some spiral a little, reread the message a few times, and then spiral some more. And some just quietly come up with a different plan and never bring it up again.

Go through the 27 questions. Pick what feels most like you and find out whether rejection is something you shake off, sit with, or secretly let define you a little.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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