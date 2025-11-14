Hey Pandas, What Is Something Dumb Or Random You Cried About? (Closed)

#1

When I was eight, I cried because I thought I lost my house in minecraft. It was awesome and took forever, and it was just gone.
I found it tho.

#2

My older dog was being all calm and still even though my siblings were upstairs (usually she settles wherever they are) and I thought this meant she was ready for the bridge…

That was 6 months ago and, at this current moment of typing, she is still alive.

#3

I cry for a lot of dumb reasons

(3yo) I cried because I had to many empanadas and cried because ” I want more but tummy said no”

#4

I almost cried in the middle of the night imagining a vet putting my dog to sleep…. I don’t have a dog..

#5

I once cried because I was writing a small story on word because I was bored and I thought I lost it (because it said I couldn’t go on it) when I almost finished and I cried. Then after I stopped crying I found it.

#6

no reason. just eating some food and started crying.

#7

I was crying bc I couldn’t find my sauce for my chikeeen nuggies idk why tho

#8

I cried both times Hollyleaf ‘died’ in warriors.

