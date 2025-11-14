Hey Pandas, What Is Something Dumb Or Random You Cried About? (Closed)

;_;
#1
When I was eight, I cried because I thought I lost my house in minecraft. It was awesome and took forever, and it was just gone.
I found it tho.
#2
My older dog was being all calm and still even though my siblings were upstairs (usually she settles wherever they are) and I thought this meant she was ready for the bridge…
That was 6 months ago and, at this current moment of typing, she is still alive.
#3
I cry for a lot of dumb reasons
(3yo) I cried because I had to many empanadas and cried because ” I want more but tummy said no”
#4
I almost cried in the middle of the night imagining a vet putting my dog to sleep…. I don’t have a dog..
#5
I once cried because I was writing a small story on word because I was bored and I thought I lost it (because it said I couldn’t go on it) when I almost finished and I cried. Then after I stopped crying I found it.
#6
no reason. just eating some food and started crying.
#7
I was crying bc I couldn’t find my sauce for my chikeeen nuggies idk why tho
#8
I cried both times Hollyleaf ‘died’ in warriors.
