134 Times Cats Made Their Owners Laugh And They Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

If you don’t own a cat, what are you even doing with your life? I know, I know, it sounds too harsh – you might be allergic or just don’t like being scratched every single day. In fact, it’s estimated that 10-20% of the population is allergic to cats.
Still, you have to admit that people miss a lot of fun, cuteness, and silliness if there are no fluffy felines roaming their houses. If you don’t have a cat who can entertain you with its antics daily, we’ve compiled the cutest and most hilarious pics of kitties for you right here. Here’s to these kitties, making our days better one purr at a time!
#1 Milkshake Has Graduated From Chemotherapy!
Image source: priormore
#2 Is That A Supra?
Image source: Kitchen_Turnip8350
#3 I Just Adopted These 2 Brother And Sister Kittens From The Shelter, I Already Love Them
Image source: Eddy_Key
#4 I Think I Walked In On Something
Image source: Personal-Log91
#5 Matching Socks!
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Very Polite Begging For Treats
Image source: BeardedCatman
#7 Stepan Is 16 Today
Image source: key_bug99
#8 My Pretty Boy Cat!
Image source: didi-Darling
#9 My Sisters Cat Has Survived Her Skin Cancer!
Image source: averygrace999
#10 Not To Be Dramatic, But This Is The Most Important Picture I’ve Ever Taken
Image source: zoicoi
#11 Bed Of Roses ❌ Bed Of Vegetables ✔️
Image source: AdministrationSolid4
#12 Whatever It Was,the Dog Clearly Regrets Everything
Image source: 4wheels4lives
#13 Ladies And Gentlemen ✨snat✨
Image source: Responsible-Bar-3706
#14 Celebrating 12 Years Of Adoption At Jcpenney In Tempe, Az
Image source: JJBinks138
#15 My Roommate Is Unemployed And Has A Bad Posture, Roast Him
Image source: __DNT__
#16 My Cat Died Yesterday, So I Wanted To Share Some Of My Favorite Pictures Of Him
Image source: ChunkyCatDestroyer
#17 🐱👀
Image source: Br0wnie_
#18 The Art And The Artist
Image source: kenistod
#19 LEGO Sets Are Gettin Way Too Realistic
Image source: wanabepilot
#20 Coolest Cat On My Morning Commute
Image source: themindmd
#21 His Little Fangs 🥹
Image source: GoochGoth
#22 Update: The Sweet Cat Who Took Up Residence Underneath Our House Has Now Been Upgraded To Permanent Family Member 🫡
Image source: theprostitute
#23 Just Adopted Our Concerned-Face Foster, Oogie!
Image source: Kelsoob
#24 Why Does She Poop Like A Dictator
Image source: daxelkurtz
#25 My Slutty Cat
Image source: abbie_t
#26 My Dad’s Cat Had Kittens. He Sends Me All The Updates. He Said He Went To Put On His Boots
Image source: savqsavq
#27 My Cat Broke His Jaw, Now He Looks Like Bane
Image source: hollyjacobson
#28 You Are My Sunshine
Image source: Wise_Advance_7773
#29 Last Day With My Foster Kitten Dolly Who Was Extra Spicy And Afraid Of Everything, But Is Now Confident Enough To Lead The Nation!
Image source: SaturnPaul
#30 All Fosters Pose Like Supermodels For The Adoption Adds And Then There’s Coconut 😭
Image source: cultureShocked5
#31 The Last Thing I Saw Before The Attack
Image source: PDSnowden
#32 I See No God Up Here Other Than Me
Image source: AravRAndG
#33 One Of These Cats Is Not Very Happy To Have A New Kitten Around
Image source: kf456
#34 My Cat Is Prone To Get Sunburnt. She Finally Accepted The Hat So She Can Nap In The Sun For Much Longer
Image source: Unironically_Dave
#35 I’ve Been Really Struggling With Flu Lately, And Out Of My 3 Cats, The Most Grumpy/Standoffish One Has Decided To Take Charge Of Being My Primary Doctor
Image source: Proper-Ad-8829
#36 He’s Not Very Good At Hiding
Image source: reddit.com
#37 She Lost Her Mouse Under The Oven Again 🙃
Image source: Otherwise_Plantain76
#38 I Want This Kitty But My Husband Says No. Anyone Need A 48 Yo Male Roommate?
Image source: LoRiDurr
#39 Truffles At 5 Weeks vs. 5 Months
Image source: mewshroom_magick
#40 This 🥔 Is Tired From Drinking Milk
Image source: Own_Opportunity7497
#41 Meet Peanut
Image source: mandatedvirus
#42 Yusuf Dikec The Turkish Olympic Shooter Is Not Impressive To The Cat
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Shrimp Is A Menace
Image source: xxDisturbed
#44 Illegally Smol Pallas’s Cat
Image source: PickleChemical3052
#45 Illegally Smol And Letting Me Hear It
Image source: _TheKingJulian_
#46 Of 5 Kittens, Only One Has Figured Out How To Use The Bed
Image source: Mike-ButWhichOne
#47 Honest Cat Collar
Image source: xxMVRCKxx
#48 Precious – 1 Year After Her Rise To Fame. Still Making This Face After Losing Her Top 2 Canine Teeth
Image source: asterlilix
#49 My Kitten Going Thru An Existential Crisis At The Vet
Image source: DancinSquidHiddnMaki
#50 Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week
Image source: joedad05
#51 Found This Gentleman At Local Train Station
Image source: rayruel
#52 My Cat Thinking About Life
Image source: Tight_Mud_3464
#53 This Old Gal Is 20, Blind And Still Bad As Ever
Image source: Chrispiest
#54 His Name Is Mango
Image source: jear5040
#55 The Perfect Best Man
Image source: Infamous_Bit_4360
#56 My Aunt Passed Away, Now I Have A Cat
Image source: Advanced_Mistake_530
#57 All 3 Cats Are On My Husband Which Means Zero Cats Are On Me. This Should Be Illegal
Image source: emilyjobot
#58 What Is This Move Called?
Image source: the_turnpiker
#59 Spent $900 On An Emergency Vet Visit… Turned Out My Kitten Just Had Extremely Premium Farts
Image source: alpha_hyena
#60 Someone Finished Her Wet Food In Seconds And Then Tried To Devour The Food Of The Other Two. Now She’s In The Time Out Burrito While The Others Finish Eating
Image source: casey12297
#61 A Glimpse Into My Life Right Now
Image source: relativlysmart
#62 Stranger Near My Job Was Desperately Trying To Sell His Cat, I Haggled And We Settled On $5, Is It Worth?
Image source: GammaRadd
#63 Her Reaction When We Come Back With A Costco Rotisserie Chicken
Image source: a-simple-cat
#64 These Hardened Criminals Took My Wallet
Image source: PDSnowden
#65 Runty Girl
Image source: Still-Mind-6811
#66 I Was In English Class
Image source: MP0622
#67 Vicious Attack
Image source: Still-Mind-6811
#68 5 Years And Still Always Happy To See Me :)
Image source: TooManyVowels24
#69 Smol Void With Means And Beans!
Image source: Renton-82
#70 I Did A Fart
Image source: ElowenEretria
#71 So In Love With My Smol Orange Master
Image source: soluna000
#72 Charged With Brandishing Murder Mitts
Image source: simAlity
#73 Walked In To Brush My Teeth To Find The Girls Hanging Out In The Sink
Image source: Koffievos
#74 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Had To Share My Friend Kevin
Image source: MegaNymphia
#75 Found This Little Fella Outside My Work Yesterday
Image source: MCKtheMan
#76 For My First Reddit Post Ever, Here Is My Son💌
Image source: katiepatt333
#77 Cookie Paw
Image source: eravulgarisexplorare
#78 It’s Kinda Hot In Turkey
Image source: biswajit388
#79 How To Train Your Dragon : 1st Tutorial
Image source: VictorReznov_
#80 Do Any Of Your Cats Have This Long Of Teeth? (Ignore How In Holding Him)
Image source: ThatOneChickenNoddle
#81 I’m Not Allowed To Go To The Bathroom Alone
Image source: KittiesandPlushies
#82 She Is Sad Because We Made Fun Of Her Cone :(
Image source: eeves_
#83 Why Do Cats Do This Pose Sometimes?
Image source: hayumisakurako
#84 Go To Sleep, Pete
Image source: balltrimmer
#85 Under Arrest For Public Vulgarity
Image source: KungFuGenius
#86 There Is No Elegant Way To Take A Photo Of A Neonatal Kitten
Image source: mrsfoxelliot
#87 Brother On Brother Crimes
Image source: TeachingSpare1951
#88 2 Hours Since We Adopted Him
Image source: Pinksnouts
#89 Fluffy Ain’t A Law Abiding Citizen!
Image source: Dr_Shaz_A
#90 My GF Says He’s Ugly :(
Image source: seilby
#91 Habemus Papam
Image source: AcademicChart7288
#92 Literally Just A Baby
Image source: kfkirkbride12
#93 The Smolest Nugget
Image source: Dracarysandco
#94 Very Angy And Stoopid
Image source: latrubler
#95 What’s The Longest “Walkabout” Disappearance You’ve Ever Had A Cat Return From? 3 Damn Years
Image source: tychristmas
#96 Focused ATM
Image source: witchfromAzkaban
#97 The Cutest Criminal There Is
Image source: hodgkinthepirate
#98 My Partner Had No Pets When I Met Him. Now He Runs A Cat Shelter With Me ♥️
Image source: skeletonclock
#99 My Coworker Recently Had A Baby And Their Kitty Thinks The High Chair Is For Him😂😂😂
Image source: meowpal33
#100 This Stray Calico At My Campus Has Been Promoted To Building Manager
Image source: Agitated_Spell
#101 My Girlfriend Put This Dress On Our Cat And I Was Against It Til She Sent Me This
Image source: SnooRobots7634
#102 Sad Story, At Least She Tried
Image source: New-Ad-8672
#103 Meeeeep
Image source: Far_Lingonberry6055
#104 She Starts To Purr If You Look At Her Too Long
Image source: PDSnowden
#105 Hi Pls Dont Work Or I Scream
Image source: bulb-uh-saur
#106 Ate. Played. Then Immediately Knocked Out
Image source: sandi_reddit
#107 This Criminal Refuses To Poop, Even After A Day Of Butt Dunks, Watered Down Formula, Belly Massages, And Subcutaneous Fluids Every Few Hours
Image source: RainSurname
#108 Just Booked This One 😤. He’s Lived A Life Of Crime For Far Too Long
Image source: neh1997
#109 Yes I Went And Rubbed His Belly
Image source: Curiousconcoctions
#110 Found My Recently Adopted Cat Buried In My Stuffed Animals
Image source: addira3
#111 Found Them Both Sleeping Like This In The Middle Of Summer
Image source: Yasuri_sa
#112 Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway
Image source: livefast_dieawesome
#113 My Cat Just Had Her 15th Birthday
Image source: tarajmw
#114 Surprise Guest Joined Our Table At A Fish Taverna In Greece
Image source: Desperate_Plan_3927
#115 I Got My First Cat A Few Weeks Ago!
Image source: Next_Detail_6659
#116 Is My Gfs Cat Fat
Image source: Disastrous_Regular17
#117 Partially Shaved Cats
Image source: Kutsune2019
#118 Didn’t Know What A Lion Cut Was
Image source: TheSpeedyAccountant
#119 This Is Nandor, He Is…not Bright
Image source: Paganduck
#120 Trying To Pleade His Innocence
Image source: O_o-buba-o_O
#121 Passed Out And Intoxicated In Public
Image source: TheProdigaPaintbrush
#122 It’s A Single Celled Organism
Image source: Sad_Effective_1987
#123 There’s A Fly In The (Big) Kitten Room In Our Shelter
Image source: sonia72quebec
#124 I Met This Cat That Lives Inside Of Ace Hardware
Image source: GenieOfTheLamp510
#125 The Foster Agency Needed A Photo Of The Grey Kitten
Image source: PDSnowden
#126 Chicken Nugget & French Fry
Image source: Quirky-Biscotti1551
#127 I Think It’s Clear Who Did Not Get The Brain Cell Today
Image source: Kitty_casserole
#128 Angry 💢 Little Kitten 🐾
Image source: huge_whale
#129 Today Is The First Day I’ve Opened My Eyes
Image source: PDSnowden
#130 My Neighbor’s Cat Claimed Our Planter Before I Could Add Flowers This Year 😂😍
Image source: lavendergooms88
#131 Met This Little Fella At The Ranch We Rented With The Family Last Vacation. He Had The Most Expressive Eyes I’ve Ever Seen On A Cat!
Image source: morkfjellet
#132 My Girldfriend’s Car Sleeps Like This
Image source: steph2356
#133 My Friend Was Introducing His Kitten To His Cat
Image source: SolidExtreme7377
#134 2 Weeks Old And Already Felons
Image source: Jay-Storm
