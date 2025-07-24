134 Times Cats Made Their Owners Laugh And They Had To Share Pics Online (New Pics)

by

If you don’t own a cat, what are you even doing with your life? I know, I know, it sounds too harsh – you might be allergic or just don’t like being scratched every single day. In fact, it’s estimated that 10-20% of the population is allergic to cats.

Still, you have to admit that people miss a lot of fun, cuteness, and silliness if there are no fluffy felines roaming their houses. If you don’t have a cat who can entertain you with its antics daily, we’ve compiled the cutest and most hilarious pics of kitties for you right here. Here’s to these kitties, making our days better one purr at a time!

#1 Milkshake Has Graduated From Chemotherapy!

Image source: priormore

#2 Is That A Supra?

Image source: Kitchen_Turnip8350

#3 I Just Adopted These 2 Brother And Sister Kittens From The Shelter, I Already Love Them

Image source: Eddy_Key

#4 I Think I Walked In On Something

Image source: Personal-Log91

#5 Matching Socks!

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Very Polite Begging For Treats

Image source: BeardedCatman

#7 Stepan Is 16 Today

Image source: key_bug99

#8 My Pretty Boy Cat!

Image source: didi-Darling

#9 My Sisters Cat Has Survived Her Skin Cancer!

Image source: averygrace999

#10 Not To Be Dramatic, But This Is The Most Important Picture I’ve Ever Taken

Image source: zoicoi

#11 Bed Of Roses ❌ Bed Of Vegetables ✔️

Image source: AdministrationSolid4

#12 Whatever It Was,the Dog Clearly Regrets Everything

Image source: 4wheels4lives

#13 Ladies And Gentlemen ✨snat✨

Image source: Responsible-Bar-3706

#14 Celebrating 12 Years Of Adoption At Jcpenney In Tempe, Az

Image source: JJBinks138

#15 My Roommate Is Unemployed And Has A Bad Posture, Roast Him

Image source: __DNT__

#16 My Cat Died Yesterday, So I Wanted To Share Some Of My Favorite Pictures Of Him

Image source: ChunkyCatDestroyer

#17 🐱👀

Image source: Br0wnie_

#18 The Art And The Artist

Image source: kenistod

#19 LEGO Sets Are Gettin Way Too Realistic

Image source: wanabepilot

#20 Coolest Cat On My Morning Commute

Image source: themindmd

#21 His Little Fangs 🥹

Image source: GoochGoth

#22 Update: The Sweet Cat Who Took Up Residence Underneath Our House Has Now Been Upgraded To Permanent Family Member 🫡

Image source: theprostitute

#23 Just Adopted Our Concerned-Face Foster, Oogie!

Image source: Kelsoob

#24 Why Does She Poop Like A Dictator

Image source: daxelkurtz

#25 My Slutty Cat

Image source: abbie_t

#26 My Dad’s Cat Had Kittens. He Sends Me All The Updates. He Said He Went To Put On His Boots

Image source: savqsavq

#27 My Cat Broke His Jaw, Now He Looks Like Bane

Image source: hollyjacobson

#28 You Are My Sunshine

Image source: Wise_Advance_7773

#29 Last Day With My Foster Kitten Dolly Who Was Extra Spicy And Afraid Of Everything, But Is Now Confident Enough To Lead The Nation!

Image source: SaturnPaul

#30 All Fosters Pose Like Supermodels For The Adoption Adds And Then There’s Coconut 😭

Image source: cultureShocked5

#31 The Last Thing I Saw Before The Attack

Image source: PDSnowden

#32 I See No God Up Here Other Than Me

Image source: AravRAndG

#33 One Of These Cats Is Not Very Happy To Have A New Kitten Around

Image source: kf456

#34 My Cat Is Prone To Get Sunburnt. She Finally Accepted The Hat So She Can Nap In The Sun For Much Longer

Image source: Unironically_Dave

#35 I’ve Been Really Struggling With Flu Lately, And Out Of My 3 Cats, The Most Grumpy/Standoffish One Has Decided To Take Charge Of Being My Primary Doctor

Image source: Proper-Ad-8829

#36 He’s Not Very Good At Hiding

Image source: reddit.com

#37 She Lost Her Mouse Under The Oven Again 🙃

Image source: Otherwise_Plantain76

#38 I Want This Kitty But My Husband Says No. Anyone Need A 48 Yo Male Roommate?

Image source: LoRiDurr

#39 Truffles At 5 Weeks vs. 5 Months

Image source: mewshroom_magick

#40 This 🥔 Is Tired From Drinking Milk

Image source: Own_Opportunity7497

#41 Meet Peanut

Image source: mandatedvirus

#42 Yusuf Dikec The Turkish Olympic Shooter Is Not Impressive To The Cat

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Shrimp Is A Menace

Image source: xxDisturbed

#44 Illegally Smol Pallas’s Cat

Image source: PickleChemical3052

#45 Illegally Smol And Letting Me Hear It

Image source: _TheKingJulian_

#46 Of 5 Kittens, Only One Has Figured Out How To Use The Bed

Image source: Mike-ButWhichOne

#47 Honest Cat Collar

Image source: xxMVRCKxx

#48 Precious – 1 Year After Her Rise To Fame. Still Making This Face After Losing Her Top 2 Canine Teeth

Image source: asterlilix

#49 My Kitten Going Thru An Existential Crisis At The Vet

Image source: DancinSquidHiddnMaki

#50 Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week

Image source: joedad05

#51 Found This Gentleman At Local Train Station

Image source: rayruel

#52 My Cat Thinking About Life

Image source: Tight_Mud_3464

#53 This Old Gal Is 20, Blind And Still Bad As Ever

Image source: Chrispiest

#54 His Name Is Mango

Image source: jear5040

#55 The Perfect Best Man

Image source: Infamous_Bit_4360

#56 My Aunt Passed Away, Now I Have A Cat

Image source: Advanced_Mistake_530

#57 All 3 Cats Are On My Husband Which Means Zero Cats Are On Me. This Should Be Illegal

Image source: emilyjobot

#58 What Is This Move Called?

Image source: the_turnpiker

#59 Spent $900 On An Emergency Vet Visit… Turned Out My Kitten Just Had Extremely Premium Farts

Image source: alpha_hyena

#60 Someone Finished Her Wet Food In Seconds And Then Tried To Devour The Food Of The Other Two. Now She’s In The Time Out Burrito While The Others Finish Eating

Image source: casey12297

#61 A Glimpse Into My Life Right Now

Image source: relativlysmart

#62 Stranger Near My Job Was Desperately Trying To Sell His Cat, I Haggled And We Settled On $5, Is It Worth?

Image source: GammaRadd

#63 Her Reaction When We Come Back With A Costco Rotisserie Chicken

Image source: a-simple-cat

#64 These Hardened Criminals Took My Wallet

Image source: PDSnowden

#65 Runty Girl

Image source: Still-Mind-6811

#66 I Was In English Class

Image source: MP0622

#67 Vicious Attack

Image source: Still-Mind-6811

#68 5 Years And Still Always Happy To See Me :)

Image source: TooManyVowels24

#69 Smol Void With Means And Beans!

Image source: Renton-82

#70 I Did A Fart

Image source: ElowenEretria

#71 So In Love With My Smol Orange Master

Image source: soluna000

#72 Charged With Brandishing Murder Mitts

Image source: simAlity

#73 Walked In To Brush My Teeth To Find The Girls Hanging Out In The Sink

Image source: Koffievos

#74 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Had To Share My Friend Kevin

Image source: MegaNymphia

#75 Found This Little Fella Outside My Work Yesterday

Image source: MCKtheMan

#76 For My First Reddit Post Ever, Here Is My Son💌

Image source: katiepatt333

#77 Cookie Paw

Image source: eravulgarisexplorare

#78 It’s Kinda Hot In Turkey

Image source: biswajit388

#79 How To Train Your Dragon : 1st Tutorial

Image source: VictorReznov_

#80 Do Any Of Your Cats Have This Long Of Teeth? (Ignore How In Holding Him)

Image source: ThatOneChickenNoddle

#81 I’m Not Allowed To Go To The Bathroom Alone

Image source: KittiesandPlushies

#82 She Is Sad Because We Made Fun Of Her Cone :(

Image source: eeves_

#83 Why Do Cats Do This Pose Sometimes?

Image source: hayumisakurako

#84 Go To Sleep, Pete

Image source: balltrimmer

#85 Under Arrest For Public Vulgarity

Image source: KungFuGenius

#86 There Is No Elegant Way To Take A Photo Of A Neonatal Kitten

Image source: mrsfoxelliot

#87 Brother On Brother Crimes

Image source: TeachingSpare1951

#88 2 Hours Since We Adopted Him

Image source: Pinksnouts

#89 Fluffy Ain’t A Law Abiding Citizen!

Image source: Dr_Shaz_A

#90 My GF Says He’s Ugly :(

Image source: seilby

#91 Habemus Papam

Image source: AcademicChart7288

#92 Literally Just A Baby

Image source: kfkirkbride12

#93 The Smolest Nugget

Image source: Dracarysandco

#94 Very Angy And Stoopid

Image source: latrubler

#95 What’s The Longest “Walkabout” Disappearance You’ve Ever Had A Cat Return From? 3 Damn Years

Image source: tychristmas

#96 Focused ATM

Image source: witchfromAzkaban

#97 The Cutest Criminal There Is

Image source: hodgkinthepirate

#98 My Partner Had No Pets When I Met Him. Now He Runs A Cat Shelter With Me ♥️

Image source: skeletonclock

#99 My Coworker Recently Had A Baby And Their Kitty Thinks The High Chair Is For Him😂😂😂

Image source: meowpal33

#100 This Stray Calico At My Campus Has Been Promoted To Building Manager

Image source: Agitated_Spell

#101 My Girlfriend Put This Dress On Our Cat And I Was Against It Til She Sent Me This

Image source: SnooRobots7634

#102 Sad Story, At Least She Tried

Image source: New-Ad-8672

#103 Meeeeep

Image source: Far_Lingonberry6055

#104 She Starts To Purr If You Look At Her Too Long

Image source: PDSnowden

#105 Hi Pls Dont Work Or I Scream

Image source: bulb-uh-saur

#106 Ate. Played. Then Immediately Knocked Out

Image source: sandi_reddit

#107 This Criminal Refuses To Poop, Even After A Day Of Butt Dunks, Watered Down Formula, Belly Massages, And Subcutaneous Fluids Every Few Hours

Image source: RainSurname

#108 Just Booked This One 😤. He’s Lived A Life Of Crime For Far Too Long

Image source: neh1997

#109 Yes I Went And Rubbed His Belly

Image source: Curiousconcoctions

#110 Found My Recently Adopted Cat Buried In My Stuffed Animals

Image source: addira3

#111 Found Them Both Sleeping Like This In The Middle Of Summer

Image source: Yasuri_sa

#112 Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway

Image source: livefast_dieawesome

#113 My Cat Just Had Her 15th Birthday

Image source: tarajmw

#114 Surprise Guest Joined Our Table At A Fish Taverna In Greece

Image source: Desperate_Plan_3927

#115 I Got My First Cat A Few Weeks Ago!

Image source: Next_Detail_6659

#116 Is My Gfs Cat Fat

Image source: Disastrous_Regular17

#117 Partially Shaved Cats

Image source: Kutsune2019

#118 Didn’t Know What A Lion Cut Was

Image source: TheSpeedyAccountant

#119 This Is Nandor, He Is…not Bright

Image source: Paganduck

#120 Trying To Pleade His Innocence

Image source: O_o-buba-o_O

#121 Passed Out And Intoxicated In Public

Image source: TheProdigaPaintbrush

#122 It’s A Single Celled Organism

Image source: Sad_Effective_1987

#123 There’s A Fly In The (Big) Kitten Room In Our Shelter

Image source: sonia72quebec

#124 I Met This Cat That Lives Inside Of Ace Hardware

Image source: GenieOfTheLamp510

#125 The Foster Agency Needed A Photo Of The Grey Kitten

Image source: PDSnowden

#126 Chicken Nugget & French Fry

Image source: Quirky-Biscotti1551

#127 I Think It’s Clear Who Did Not Get The Brain Cell Today

Image source: Kitty_casserole

#128 Angry 💢 Little Kitten 🐾

Image source: huge_whale

#129 Today Is The First Day I’ve Opened My Eyes

Image source: PDSnowden

#130 My Neighbor’s Cat Claimed Our Planter Before I Could Add Flowers This Year 😂😍

Image source: lavendergooms88

#131 Met This Little Fella At The Ranch We Rented With The Family Last Vacation. He Had The Most Expressive Eyes I’ve Ever Seen On A Cat!

Image source: morkfjellet

#132 My Girldfriend’s Car Sleeps Like This

Image source: steph2356

#133 My Friend Was Introducing His Kitten To His Cat

Image source: SolidExtreme7377

#134 2 Weeks Old And Already Felons

Image source: Jay-Storm

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
