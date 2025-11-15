30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

A guilty pleasure some of us have (and, we hope, some of you do, too) is reading through the entire menu at a restaurant or cafe, looking for odd slips, grammar mistakes, and hilarious Photoshop fails. You know, for r-research purposes of course (that was a lie, we enjoy feeling superior and poking fun at bsaic grremar mstakess and anyone who thinks that Photoshop is an actual store).

Some menus, however, are so incredibly bad, so magnificently funny that people couldn’t help but take a picture and share it online for everyone to shame! Shame! Shame! The Photoshop and grammar-loving team at Bored Panda has collected this list of the most egregious menu fails to raise your mood, so have a scroll through and upvote the best of the worst.

And remember, folks, to paraphrase our glorious culinary leader Gordon Ramsay, if the menu has pictures in it, it’s time to start panicking!

Bored Panda talked about editing, proofreading, and kerning (aka the spacing between letters) issues in restaurant menus with Lisa McLendon, the News and Information Track Chair at the University of Kansas and the Bremner Editing Center Coordinator. Read on for her insights and, if you happen to be working on a menu right now, her advice on how to best present the text so its readable, clear, and doesn’t cause embarrassing misunderstandings.

#1 It’s On Their Menu

Image source: elliotclay76

#2 The Peas Are Upside Down

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Epidemiologic

#3 The Sushi Restaurant, That I Went To, Accidentally Put A Picture Of USB Sushi On Their Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: PainOnTap

#4 This Seductive Duck I Found On A Menu In Vietnam, Complete With An Excellent Typo

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: ldotchopz

#5 Translated The Menu, Boss

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: TheHelgon

#6 This Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: TehJimmy

#7 This “Plane” On My Airline Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: slaytanic667

#8 My Friend Is In Florence, Italy And This Restaurant He’s At Has An Assassins Creed Screenshot As Their Menu Background

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Hicklebonk

#9 Anyone Want Some Thai Food?

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: ItsAllenPalin

#10 Subway Salad Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: kiloparamedic

#11 This Was The Image Of Choice For An Ice Cream Menu In Austria

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_BO0BIEZ

#12 This Busy Ice Cream Shop In Seattle Put Their Menu On A Mirror So It’s Impossible To Read

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: cwithersk12s

#13 This Picture Isn’t Blurry, That’s How The Menu Looks

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Metro_Mutt

#14 French Restaurant Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: truffs1010

#15 “You’ll Need To Use The Flashlight On Your Phone To Read The Menu” – Waitress

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: account_user_name

#16 Top-Notch Photoshop On This Greek Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: 8-moebius-8

#17 An Online Menu For A Restaurant I Was Considering Eating At

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Komalandorinha

#18 This Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: AC_Schnitzel

#19 The Peas On This Menu Photo Are Photoshopped In

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: andrewnacho

#20 The Motherlode Of The 90s Nightmares

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: jakeninja

#21 Got Those Drinks On The Menu, Boss

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Plasmabot1

#22 This Restaurant Wraps Their Menu Around A Wooden Stick. There Was Absolutely No Explanation Or Purpose To It

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: jookz

#23 This Cocktail Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Sawgywaffles

#24 I Honestly Don’t Know What To Look At

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: ChrFaz

#25 I’m Impressed That This Thai Menu Has Text Cropping Both Over And Under The Image

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: HELLO_I_AM_THE_BEAR

#26 This Menu That Seems To Be Upside Down At First Look

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: jrdiesel76

#27 This Restaurant Pirated The Pirate Bay Torrent Site Logo For Their Menu

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: neurotran

#28 Seen At A Restaurant In A 5-Star Hotel In Los Angeles

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: imgur.com

#29 This Is What I Found On The Menu Of A Pizzeria

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: zertyheg

#30 This Salad Section On The Menu At The Pub

30 Menu Fails So Bad, People Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: TranslucentTaco

