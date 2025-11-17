Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Are Tired Of Seeing On Dating Profiles? (Closed)

With the endless swiping and unoriginal profiles, what is one thing that makes your eyes roll everytime?
#1
ALPHA MALES. there’s no such thing as an alpha male. there only is a horrible mix of insecurity and controlling
#2
Photoshop bodies. Spack filler makeup, duck face lips. People in established relationships. Stalkers. Catfishers. My SO!
#3
Hight requrements 6,3” or taller. 🦒
#4
People. Can we have an app just to swipe on each other’s pets? You wouldn’t even have to program a left swipe tbh. And the profile blurbs can all be pet personalities and stories.
#5
Empty profiles, the lack of effort just tells me that person isn’t looking for anything serious.
#6
Why dont so many men know how to smile in a picture? why are so many men topless and do they think they look cool sitting in an expensive car
#7
ME! Time to unsingle and mingle.
#8
OMG soooo many. Women: “I am a sapiosexual. I speak fluent sarcasm. I love a glass of vino. I love the game reserve. I want a partner in crime.” or my personal favourite “Just ask.” or my Instagram troll redflag: “Not here much, hmu on @babeinstragamhandle”. Men: holding fish. Holding a golf club. Standing next to an expensive car. Not having any wording at all on their profile.
#9
Middle fingers. Just stop. Seriously. It’s not cute and screams I’m an emotionless a*****e.
#10
I work hard and I play hard! – just a fun way of saying I have a job and get blackout drunk on weekends.
#11
the people who when you meet them online, and they ask for fun and want your number, and they end up being a scammer
#12
#13
Bathroom mirror selfies. They’re not good
#14
Women who say ” If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best.” It just screams I will be horrible most of the time. Also women who want the 3 sixes, Six foot + , six figures, six pack.
#15
Men who take mirror pics in public restrooms with full view of the urinal behind them.
#16
“I love to laugh.”
Not me. I like to growl. Seriously…who doesn’t like to laugh?
#17
Pictures of kids in their dating profile.
#18
“If your name is Kevin the Manager, don’t even bother…”
#19
Ppl trying too hard. Like just be yourself. Unless you plan to keep up an act the rest of your life the person you date is gonna see the real you eventually so why not just start off showing the real you
#20
“I don’t know why I’m here” or “my friends made me do this” like its OKAY to be on a dating app! That’s literally why everyone is here!! And it’s ok to specify what you’re looking for!
But my absolute biggest pet peeve: “Does anyone actually read these?” … yes, that’s why they’re there my dude… automatic swipe left.
#21
My friends wives.
#22
#23
athletic muscular men
