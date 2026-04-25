“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Growing up, most kids are extremely optimistic about the future. We’re told that we can do anything we set our minds to, and we’re expected to have a dream job from the age of 5. But the reality that’s waiting for us after graduating from college is much more bleak, especially in this day and age.
Below, you’ll find a list of posts from r/RemoteWorks that are brutally honest about the capitalist hellscape we’re currently living in. People are waking up to how dystopian our world has become, and they’re tired of being told to just accept it. Unfortunately, this isn’t the most uplifting article, pandas. But we hope it inspires you to start questioning the systems that you don’t agree with!
#1 This Is Why Remote Work Feels So Fragile
Image source: Beginning_Chair_8868
#2 Exactly
Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com
#3 Working Class And The Billionaire Class Both Have Worries
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
It’s not exactly easy to accept that you’re living in a dystopia. It’s more fun to pretend that everything is going to be just fine. And some optimism is necessary if you want to maintain your sanity. But nowadays, more and more people are unable to pretend that everything is okay. The economy is in shambles, the job market is horrific, and it’s starting to feel like another world war will start any day now…
But according to your boss, your job is extremely important, and it better be your top priority in life! No, you can’t have a raise. You’re supposed to give every day 110% just because you care. We’re currently in late-stage capitalism, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better any time soon.
#4 Thoughts?
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#5 Instead Of Raising Wages, Companies Pay More To ‘Analyze’ Why Workers Are Unhappy
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#6 True
Image source: the1997th, x.com
According to Trevor Jackson, a history professor and author of The Insatiable Machine: How Capitalism Conquered the World, the stage of capitalism we’re currently in “is characterized by a sense that something has been and continues to be profoundly broken.”
He explains that in the past, we hoped to see a much better future by now. Many people expected a utopia with flying cars. So the fact that the current time is so bleak makes many of us wish for a time that never actually existed. We feel cheated and disappointed with how things currently are, and it’s difficult to feel hopeful about the future.
#7 Billionaires Have Convinced Americans They Have The “Best Healthcare In The World”
Image source: astrheisenberg
#8 Governments Can Help Their People; It’s A Matter Of Priorities
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#9 News Flash! Billionaire Owned Newspaper Comes Out Against Taxing Billionaires
Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com
Despite how bleak the world may feel at the moment, though, Jackson still wants people to imagine a better future. He notes that it’s likely too late for those of us who are currently here to see a better world. But massive, sweeping social changes might come someday, and perhaps your grandchildren will get to experience the benefits of that. It’s impossible to predict the future, but we do know that the change from feudalism to capitalism took an extremely long time. So we can’t expect any massive shifts overnight.
#10 The Old Myth That Socialists Just “Want Something For Free” Is A Lie Perpetuated By The Billionaire Class
Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com
#11 I Can’t Stop Laughing
Image source: the1997th, x.com
#12 Okay, Boomers
Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com
If you have a 9-6 job, you know just how soul-sucking the current work environment can be. But there’s something even worse nowadays: the 996 job. This is when employees work from 9am to 9pm for 6 days a week. And although the practice first originated in China, it’s recently been popping up in Western countries as well. In fact, some in Silicon Valley say it’s the new norm in the tech world.
#13 Did You? “Well
Image source: Rude-Ad821
#14 In Every Crisis, The Working Class Pays The Price. Why Are We Always The Ones Making A Sacrifice?
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#15 The Problem Billionaires Want AI To Solve
Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com
The idea of working 72 hours a week sounds like most people’s personal hell. But the unfortunate reality is that, in this day and age, a regular 40-hour workweek might not earn you enough to pay the bills. PBS News reports that millions of Americans working full-time jobs still can’t afford a place to live or a fridge full of groceries.
Because of this, millions of Americans are on the brink of becoming homeless at any moment. If their boss doesn’t schedule them enough hours, or they unexpectedly lose their job, they could lose their home in a matter of weeks.
#16 A Lesson In “Financial Literacy”
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#17 Thanks God I Can Just Stay Home
Image source: the1997th, x.com
#18 They Want Us To Work Until We Are Gone
Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com
This capitalist dystopia isn’t only destroying our spirits, though. It’s also wreaking havoc on the planet. The Guardian reports that because nobody wants to talk about their environmental impact or address climate change, we’re slowly but surely destroying the Earth.
But of course, it’s not really the average person’s fault. The billionaires and massive corporations are doing the most damage. The world’s richest 1% produce an average of over 70 tons of carbon dioxide per person per year, which is more than 30 times what one person should produce if we want to stop warming the planet.
#19 *chef’s Kiss*
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#20 What’s Jeff Bezos’s Secret?
Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com
#21 Imma Just Leave This Right Here…
Image source: the1997th, x.com
Even supposedly “green” initiatives supported by the ultra-wealthy don’t always help the planet as much as they should. For example, Bill Gates advocated for the switch to biofuels. But this has actually been a massive cause of habitat destruction, as forests have been obliterated to produce wooden pellets and liquid fuels. At the same time, soils have been ruined to produce biomethane. Even when something seems like it’s a positive change, it might be harming our planet in another way. It’s hard not to feel like we’re doomed.
#22 It’s Amazing What They Have Convinced Us Normal And Acceptable
Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com
#23 The Sad Reality Of Working In An Office
Image source: CtrlAltDeflate
#24 Pay Workers More, Not Burgers
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
We sincerely hope that you’re not feeling depressed about the state of the world after seeing these posts, pandas. But if you are, you’re certainly not alone. Keep upvoting the pics that make you want to eat the rich, and let us know in the comments below what dystopian experiences you’ve had recently. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar posts, we recommend reading this one next!
#25 Drowning Slowly
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#26 We Could Learn From Denmark. Denmark Understands How To Be Happy
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#27 Amazingly Based
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#28 We Can Save Social Security
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#29 They Already Sold Off What Made Us Great, And All It Got Us Was Richer Rich People
Image source: astrheisenberg
#30 Just Another Day In A Very Big Company
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#31 Literally My Philosophy At Work
Image source: the1997th
#32 Learning About Wage Theft
Image source: astrheisenberg
#33 College Scammed Them
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#34 This Is Bank Robbery. Banking Fees Need To Be Regulated And Capped
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#35 The Epstein/Billionaire Class Deliberately Keeps Workers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy To Maintain Control
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#36 Work/ Homelike Balance
Image source: the1997th
#37 Then vs. Now
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#38 Makes No Sense Man
Image source: the1997th
#39 We Can’t Afford Billionaires ; We Need To Trim Them From Our Budget
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#40 Word
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#41 Why You Need A Union Contract At Your Job, No Matter Your Job:
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#42 70 Years Later, Same Problem
Image source: CtrlAltDeflate
#43 Occasionally A Worker Wins. Congratulations, Linda!
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#44 Wealth Envy Is A Sad Sickness
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#45 Mark Cuban Agrees Universal Healthcare Would Increase Jobs, Wages And Improve Affordability For All Americans
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#46 What A Difference 50 Years Has Made And Not For The Better
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#47 Is That Too Exaggerated?
Image source: astrheisenberg
#48 Ubi Will Not Work As Long As There Are Billionaires
Image source: astrheisenberg
#49 Everyone Deserves To Be Happy
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#50 Breaking: Your Wages Are Worth Less Than Ever
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#51 Good Story
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#52 People Complain About Taxes, But Their Bosses Take More
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#53 Being In The Office 5 Days A Week Is Outdated. Hybrid Positions Are The Best
Image source: the1997th
#54 Dude Stole A Job This Decade
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#55 Freedom?
Image source: CtrlAltDeflate
#56 The AI Debate Is A Symptom Of The Class Divide
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#57 The Ruling Class Should Be Afraid
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#58 Who Has An Extra 20% To Invest? Another Out Of Touch Multi-Millionaire Has Financial Advice For Us Poor Folk
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#59 If Workers Were In Charge, Automation Could Be A Good Thing
Image source: astrheisenberg
#60 Why Is The Audition Harder Than The Job
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#61 You Have To See This
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#62 Recruiters…genuine Question: Why Do Some Of You Do This?
Image source: astrheisenberg
#63 No Loyalty From Employers Ever
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#64 Yep
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#65 We Don’t Have “Free Speech” If It’s Controlled By Corporate Media
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#66 The HR Team Expressed Their Thanks
Image source: astrheisenberg
#67 It Happened
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#68 $2.5m vs. $100k Salary
Image source: Professional-Bee9817
#69 The Delusion LOL
Image source: the1997th
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