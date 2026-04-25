“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

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Growing up, most kids are extremely optimistic about the future. We’re told that we can do anything we set our minds to, and we’re expected to have a dream job from the age of 5. But the reality that’s waiting for us after graduating from college is much more bleak, especially in this day and age. 

Below, you’ll find a list of posts from r/RemoteWorks that are brutally honest about the capitalist hellscape we’re currently living in. People are waking up to how dystopian our world has become, and they’re tired of being told to just accept it. Unfortunately, this isn’t the most uplifting article, pandas. But we hope it inspires you to start questioning the systems that you don’t agree with!

#1 This Is Why Remote Work Feels So Fragile

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Beginning_Chair_8868

#2 Exactly

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

#3 Working Class And The Billionaire Class Both Have Worries

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

It’s not exactly easy to accept that you’re living in a dystopia. It’s more fun to pretend that everything is going to be just fine. And some optimism is necessary if you want to maintain your sanity. But nowadays, more and more people are unable to pretend that everything is okay. The economy is in shambles, the job market is horrific, and it’s starting to feel like another world war will start any day now… 

But according to your boss, your job is extremely important, and it better be your top priority in life! No, you can’t have a raise. You’re supposed to give every day 110% just because you care. We’re currently in late-stage capitalism, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better any time soon.

#4 Thoughts?

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

#5 Instead Of Raising Wages, Companies Pay More To ‘Analyze’ Why Workers Are Unhappy

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

#6 True

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th, x.com

According to Trevor Jackson, a history professor and author of The Insatiable Machine: How Capitalism Conquered the World, the stage of capitalism we’re currently in “is characterized by a sense that something has been and continues to be profoundly broken.”

He explains that in the past, we hoped to see a much better future by now. Many people expected a utopia with flying cars. So the fact that the current time is so bleak makes many of us wish for a time that never actually existed. We feel cheated and disappointed with how things currently are, and it’s difficult to feel hopeful about the future. 

#7 Billionaires Have Convinced Americans They Have The “Best Healthcare In The World”

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#8 Governments Can Help Their People; It’s A Matter Of Priorities

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#9 News Flash! Billionaire Owned Newspaper Comes Out Against Taxing Billionaires

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

Despite how bleak the world may feel at the moment, though, Jackson still wants people to imagine a better future. He notes that it’s likely too late for those of us who are currently here to see a better world. But massive, sweeping social changes might come someday, and perhaps your grandchildren will get to experience the benefits of that. It’s impossible to predict the future, but we do know that the change from feudalism to capitalism took an extremely long time. So we can’t expect any massive shifts overnight. 

#10 The Old Myth That Socialists Just “Want Something For Free” Is A Lie Perpetuated By The Billionaire Class

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

#11 I Can’t Stop Laughing

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th, x.com

#12 Okay, Boomers

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

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If you have a 9-6 job, you know just how soul-sucking the current work environment can be. But there’s something even worse nowadays: the 996 job. This is when employees work from 9am to 9pm for 6 days a week. And although the practice first originated in China, it’s recently been popping up in Western countries as well. In fact, some in Silicon Valley say it’s the new norm in the tech world.    

#13 Did You? “Well

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Rude-Ad821

#14 In Every Crisis, The Working Class Pays The Price. Why Are We Always The Ones Making A Sacrifice?

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#15 The Problem Billionaires Want AI To Solve

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

The idea of working 72 hours a week sounds like most people’s personal hell. But the unfortunate reality is that, in this day and age, a regular 40-hour workweek might not earn you enough to pay the bills. PBS News reports that millions of Americans working full-time jobs still can’t afford a place to live or a fridge full of groceries. 

Because of this, millions of Americans are on the brink of becoming homeless at any moment. If their boss doesn’t schedule them enough hours, or they unexpectedly lose their job, they could lose their home in a matter of weeks. 

#16 A Lesson In “Financial Literacy”

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#17 Thanks God I Can Just Stay Home

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th, x.com

#18 They Want Us To Work Until We Are Gone

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

This capitalist dystopia isn’t only destroying our spirits, though. It’s also wreaking havoc on the planet. The Guardian reports that because nobody wants to talk about their environmental impact or address climate change, we’re slowly but surely destroying the Earth.

But of course, it’s not really the average person’s fault. The billionaires and massive corporations are doing the most damage. The world’s richest 1% produce an average of over 70 tons of carbon dioxide per person per year, which is more than 30 times what one person should produce if we want to stop warming the planet. 

#19 *chef’s Kiss*

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#20 What’s Jeff Bezos’s Secret?

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

#21 Imma Just Leave This Right Here…

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th, x.com

Even supposedly “green” initiatives supported by the ultra-wealthy don’t always help the planet as much as they should. For example, Bill Gates advocated for the switch to biofuels. But this has actually been a massive cause of habitat destruction, as forests have been obliterated to produce wooden pellets and liquid fuels. At the same time, soils have been ruined to produce biomethane. Even when something seems like it’s a positive change, it might be harming our planet in another way. It’s hard not to feel like we’re doomed. 

#22 It’s Amazing What They Have Convinced Us Normal And Acceptable

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817, x.com

#23 The Sad Reality Of Working In An Office

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: CtrlAltDeflate

#24 Pay Workers More, Not Burgers

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

We sincerely hope that you’re not feeling depressed about the state of the world after seeing these posts, pandas. But if you are, you’re certainly not alone. Keep upvoting the pics that make you want to eat the rich, and let us know in the comments below what dystopian experiences you’ve had recently. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar posts, we recommend reading this one next!

#25 Drowning Slowly

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: NoSandwich591, x.com

#26 We Could Learn From Denmark. Denmark Understands How To Be Happy

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#27 Amazingly Based

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#28 We Can Save Social Security

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#29 They Already Sold Off What Made Us Great, And All It Got Us Was Richer Rich People

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#30 Just Another Day In A Very Big Company

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#31 Literally My Philosophy At Work

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th

#32 Learning About Wage Theft

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#33 College Scammed Them

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#34 This Is Bank Robbery. Banking Fees Need To Be Regulated And Capped

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#35 The Epstein/Billionaire Class Deliberately Keeps Workers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy To Maintain Control

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#36 Work/ Homelike Balance

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th

#37 Then vs. Now

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#38 Makes No Sense Man

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th

#39 We Can’t Afford Billionaires ; We Need To Trim Them From Our Budget

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#40 Word

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#41 Why You Need A Union Contract At Your Job, No Matter Your Job:

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#42 70 Years Later, Same Problem

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: CtrlAltDeflate

#43 Occasionally A Worker Wins. Congratulations, Linda!

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#44 Wealth Envy Is A Sad Sickness

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Mobile-Landscape-790

#45 Mark Cuban Agrees Universal Healthcare Would Increase Jobs, Wages And Improve Affordability For All Americans

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#46 What A Difference 50 Years Has Made And Not For The Better

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#47 Is That Too Exaggerated?

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#48 Ubi Will Not Work As Long As There Are Billionaires

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#49 Everyone Deserves To Be Happy

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#50 Breaking: Your Wages Are Worth Less Than Ever

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#51 Good Story

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#52 People Complain About Taxes, But Their Bosses Take More

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#53 Being In The Office 5 Days A Week Is Outdated. Hybrid Positions Are The Best

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th

#54 Dude Stole A Job This Decade

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#55 Freedom?

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: CtrlAltDeflate

#56 The AI Debate Is A Symptom Of The Class Divide

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#57 The Ruling Class Should Be Afraid

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#58 Who Has An Extra 20% To Invest? Another Out Of Touch Multi-Millionaire Has Financial Advice For Us Poor Folk

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#59 If Workers Were In Charge, Automation Could Be A Good Thing

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#60 Why Is The Audition Harder Than The Job

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th

#61 You Have To See This

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#62 Recruiters…genuine Question: Why Do Some Of You Do This?

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#63 No Loyalty From Employers Ever

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#64 Yep

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#65 We Don’t Have “Free Speech” If It’s Controlled By Corporate Media

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#66 The HR Team Expressed Their Thanks

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: astrheisenberg

#67 It Happened

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#68 $2.5m vs. $100k Salary

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: Professional-Bee9817

#69 The Delusion LOL

“We Can’t Afford Billionaires”: 69 Posts From People Who Are Exhausted And Ready To Retire

Image source: the1997th

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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