Viral Picture Of Politician Firing At Jesus And Mary Painting Leads To Forced Resignation

Swiss politician Sanija Ameti resigned from her position after a photograph of her shooting at a Christian piece of art was exposed. Earlier this month, Ameti took to her Instagram page to share a picture depicting herself using a reproduction of a Madonna and Child Pre-Renaissance florent painting as a gun shooting target.
The painting in question, called Madonna and Child with the Archangel Michael, by Tomaso del Mazza, came from a Koller auction house catalogue. The painting depicts the Virgin Mary holding the infant Christ, accompanied by the Archangel Michael.
Ameti’s Instagram post showed her with a sports pistol during shooting practice, as well as the painting of Mary and Jesus riddled with gunshots, Swiss Info reported on September 9.
She later reportedly explained on social media that she had been practicing shots from about 10 metres and only found the poster “big enough” for a suitable target.
A Swiss politician shooting at a piece of art showing the Virgin Mary and Jesus sparked outrage
Image credits: Kanjana/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
Ameti’s posts stirred widespread outrage. She consequently shared an apology via her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on September 7, stating: “I apologize to the people who were hurt by my post.
“I deleted it immediately when I realized its religious content. I didn’t think about it. I’m incredibly sorry.”
Two days later, Operation Libero, a Swiss liberal transpartisan political movement, also issued an apology, writing on Instagram: “Our Co-President Sanija is currently facing public criticism.
Swiss politician Sanija Ameti resigned from her position
Image credits: sanija-ameti.ch
“She used a religious motif during a private shooting exercise and documented this on an Instagram story.
“Sanija quickly deleted the story and publicly apologized in every way for her thoughtless action.”
The lobby encouraging multiculturalism in Switzerland went on to highlight Ameti’s initial X apology, before adding: “We, too, deeply regret that people were hurt in their faith.”
Image credits: kollerauktionen.ch
It concluded: “Operation Libero has advocated for religious freedom since its founding, stands for an open society, and fights against incitement and hatred.
“This includes our Co-President Sanija. The fact that her action was wrong and inappropriate is clear, but it does not put her commitment to Operation Libero into question.
“We value Sanija Ameti as a politician, as our Co-President, and as a friend.”
Earlier this month, Ameti took to her Instagram page to share the controversial picture
Image credits: operationlibero
Nevertheless, on September 9, the 32-year-old politician resigned from leadership of the Green Liberal Party (GPL) in Zurich, Switzerland. She has since switched her Instagram account to private.
On the same day, the GLP announced that it would initiate expulsion proceedings, SRF reported at the time.
Amid growing backlash, Ameti sought police protection against threats, Euronews reported on September 10.
Image credits: sanija.ameti
Kath.ch, the site of the media center for the Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland, said Swiss bishops condemned the shooting by Ameti, “in which she aimed at a picture of Mary and the baby Jesus.”
It added: “This hurts the religious sensibilities of many Catholics — including their (the bishops’) own.”
The site, using an expletive, said Ameti had triggered a storm of controversy. Additionally, it said she had reached out to Kath.ch by email and told it that she and her family “placed themselves under police protection due to threats.”
Amid growing backlash, Ameti sought police protection against threats
Image credits: operationliberation
The Swiss Catholic Women’s League subsequently stated that Christians should forgive, and condemned sexist, Islamophobic, and xenophobic attacks which Ameti was subjected to, Le Temps reported on September 10.
Associates, allies and her employer reportedly distanced themselves from the actions by Ameti, in particular ahead of the 22 September referendums on national and local issues — including an initiative to better protect biodiversity in Switzerland, which the Green-Liberal party in Zurich supports.
Farner Group, a consulting firm where she worked, also said it would “terminate the employment relationship” with Ameti, Euronews reported.
Image credits: sanija.ameti
Upon receiving threats and losing jobs, Ameti told Kath.ch: “I’m not doing well, and I don’t know how much longer I will be able to endure this.”
Ameti came to Switzerland in 1995 as a war refugee. She was born in Bosnia during the war in ex-Yugoslavia, into a Bosniak Muslim family.
Taking shots at a certain religion has been notably perpetuated by Swiss far-right politicians in the past, often promoting views against the Muslim community.
Associates, allies and her employer reportedly distanced themselves from the actions by Ameti
In 2009, the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) led a campaign resulting in a referendum to ban the construction of minarets across Switzerland, which was widely criticized as Islamophobic.
In 2016, an SVP parliamentarian used discriminatory language, suggesting that Muslims should be barred from entering Switzerland, reflecting the party’s broader anti-Muslim rhetoric.
In June 2017, members of the Swiss Nationalist Party distributed anti-Muslim leaflets in Zurich, claiming that Islam is incompatible with Swiss culture, escalating tensions.
More recently, in 2020, the Swiss Parliament passed a “burqa ban,” also strongly supported by far-right politicians who framed it as necessary for Swiss security, despite accusations of it unfairly targeting Muslims.
Bored Panda has contacted Ameti for comment.
“As a Muslim, we love Jesus,” a reader commented
