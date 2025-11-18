Lady Asks If She’s Unreasonable For Not Buying Grandson A Birthday Gift After He Punched Her

Writer Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett has called grandparents the invisible glue that holds together broken childcare systems. And she made a good point: one study found that 85% of UK grandparents offer some kind of support when it comes to looking after grandchildren. And so did Mumsnet user LadySmurf. So you can imagine her disappointment when she stepped up to look after her two grandkids and got into such a bad fight with one that even now, a month later, he still isn’t talking to her. Unable to confidently determine the best way to proceed, she told her story online and asked outsiders to share their opinions on the situation.
This lady was asked to take care of her grandkids, but she couldn’t stop the older one from swearing
And their conflict led to a physical altercation
Image credits: LadySmurf
Susan Stiffelman, who is a licensed and practicing psychotherapist and marriage and family therapist, says it isn’t okay for kids to treat their grandparents with disrespect, and it’s unhealthy for them to get away with it.
To address the problem, Stiffelman offers a three-step approach:
“Children do best when they are raised in a tribe, with healthy attachments to a number of caring adults,” the psychotherapist adds. “But it’s important that [grandparents are reminded] that it’s in their grandchildren’s best interest to treat people well — including close family.”
