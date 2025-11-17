Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That You Regret Doing In Front Of Your Friends?

Friends are important. You don’t want to lose them. You make one tiny mistake, and your friends are not your friends anymore, or at least for a bit. It happens.

#1

I regret coming out to my best friend. She outed me to everyone in my class. Thankfully nobody was homophobic but I still feel kind of betrayed that she outed me casually without even thinking about how I’d feel about it

#2

I wasnjn orchestra I played the stand up bass. I blacked out onto it. Then my teacher helped me get up (I don’t rember this parts it’s what I was told what happened) I blacked out into my teachers arms- she set me down and I Barfed. Yeah that was ruff everyone at the school ended up know at least that I passed out

#3

It’s less of what I regret doing and more of what I regret saying. I wish I didn’t tell them I was agender or I might have autism. They have been treating me differently, the girls ignore me when I say certain things and excuse it as “ramblings” I have, and the boys ask me “do you have a woman genital? Then you’re a girl.” It hurts and I’ve always felt like I was never truly in the boy group or girl group. When I said something about it, they shrug it off and say I’m just being “overemotional because of my autism”. It hurts and I wish I never said anything. Thankfully they’re… Ok?… With me being a lesbian, but have said over and over again they don’t support me because of religion. I guess I have that

#4

To steal a phrase from a different article, ‘using Personality #3 in front of Friend Group #2’

#5

When i, who has asd, was accidentally rude to two of my friends.

#6

letting them have access to my room while i was away. for context, it was a sleepover and i went to the bathroom for 1 minute and as soon as i came out, all of them were huddled around my diary and were obviously reading it. they tried making some stupid excuse for doing it, but i wasn’t having it. i couldn’t do anything about it tho and i just pretended to enjoy the night with them until they left. still pissed about it years later.

#7

My friend took me to prom and was a fabulous gentleman to me the whole time.
Literally a few days after, I said in front of him that I hate being treated like a “lady” by guys because I can do stuff on my own, thank you very much.

I should have known from his face, but I did not realize how insulting it really was until later.
Thankfully we got it worked out. I am an independent woman, but if I agree to be your date, then it’s okay to treat me like a date.
It just bugs me when guys treat me like that for no reason.

