Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That Just Blew Your Mind? (Closed)

by

It can be anything recent (2 weeks or so) like the Super Bowl, or maybe a post of yours blew up in tik tok or any other social media site. No post is too mundane. Enjoy it!

#1

I just found out that like 70 people are following me on here (BP) and I feel so happy that others are enjoying my comments/content! Love you all

#2

I tweeted that I wished there was an app to sound like angrily hanging up a landline phone complete with dial tone before ending a mobile phone call. Hundreds of people liked my tweet. I wish I could create that app!

#3

trump as president. completely mental… i’m dutch and always liked america but this was a big no-no

#4

That you can scan Safewa qr codes from the opposite side

#5

Snood is a combo of scarf and hood

#6

That Nebula in Avengers is the same girl from Jumanji. Still flabbergasted by it!

#7

Just came back from a weekend overnight camp, the same place I went for summer camp last year. And just walking back to my cabin with the group and looking around I realized: I had only been here for a WEEK before, and yet everywhere was laced with memories

Camp is life-changing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
220 Hilarious Tweets About Dating That Tell The Story Of Your Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Fans Call Taylor Swift’s Engagement A ‘Marketing Stunt’ After Travis Kelce Drops New Ad
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2025
How To Make A Giant 8′ Snow Sculpture
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The 100
The 100 Season 2 Episode 14 Review: “Bodyguard of Lies”
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2015
I Reimagine World’s Greatest Leaders As Hipsters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Here Are 40 Adorable, Scary, And Weird Australian Animals I Gathered
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.