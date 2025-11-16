Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That Just Blew Your Mind? (Closed)

It can be anything recent (2 weeks or so) like the Super Bowl, or maybe a post of yours blew up in tik tok or any other social media site. No post is too mundane. Enjoy it!
#1
I just found out that like 70 people are following me on here (BP) and I feel so happy that others are enjoying my comments/content! Love you all
#2
I tweeted that I wished there was an app to sound like angrily hanging up a landline phone complete with dial tone before ending a mobile phone call. Hundreds of people liked my tweet. I wish I could create that app!
#3
trump as president. completely mental… i’m dutch and always liked america but this was a big no-no
#4
That you can scan Safewa qr codes from the opposite side
#5
Snood is a combo of scarf and hood
#6
That Nebula in Avengers is the same girl from Jumanji. Still flabbergasted by it!
#7
Just came back from a weekend overnight camp, the same place I went for summer camp last year. And just walking back to my cabin with the group and looking around I realized: I had only been here for a WEEK before, and yet everywhere was laced with memories
Camp is life-changing
