Person Asks “What Was Discontinued, But You Miss Like Hell And You Wish Came Back?”, And 30 Folks Deliver

Have you ever found yourself desperately missing a brand or product that has been gone for a very long time? It might have been your favorite cereal from childhood, a beloved device, a favorite store, or a fashion trend that you never got to fully enjoy before it disappeared into the outdated goods. Whatever it may be, the idea of discontinued products that still hold a special place in our hearts is definitely interesting to look back at!
Anyway, recently someone in the Reddit online community posted a discussion about the things that have ceased production, but they miss them like hell. Feel free to share your own sentimental items in the comments area and explore 39 of the most popular ones collected for you!
#1
When TV stations were about what they claimed to be about…
MTV
History Channel
Discovery Channel
Science Channel
TLC (The Learning Channel)
AMC (American Movie Classics)
ABC Family Channel
A&E
Image source: varthalon, Piotr Cichosz
#2
Good quality products that are designed to last
Image source: iligal_odin, Oziel Gómez
#3
Being able to afford housing on middle income.
Image source: prince-pauper, Kindel Media
#4
Sanity and civility in politics.
Image source: Derpalator, Tara Winstead
#5
Physical items for music, video games, movies, etc. (this isn’t actually discontinued yet but with the current trend it wouldn’t surprise me if everything just moves completely to streaming in ~10 years)
Too many things are moving to digital where you don’t actually own anything. All you have is a license to use the digital media. The last time I bought a physical game disc, the only thing it did was install Origin on my computer and provide a license key to download the game. My current car has built in Spotify instead of a CD player.
Maybe I’m becoming “old man ranting about change” but I’m concerned about how everything’s become a monthly subscription service where the companies control what you have access to and can remove things whenever they want.
Image source: Phantom_Ganon, Shunya Koide
#6
The $1 menu at every fast food joint
Image source: king_nut69420, Polina Tankilevitch
#7
Not discontinued, but Levi’s definitely changed how they made their jeans. They just don’t fit the same, and the materials feel very different.
Image source: Kozak515, Patrícia B Ferreira
#8
**Jello Brand pudding pops.** There is nothing else like it in the market, and anything that I have found doesn’t taste the same. I just want my pudding pops back danggit.
Image source: RarScaryFrosty, Chris Larkee
#9
My naturally produced serotonin
The worst part was, my f*****g body decided it would stop producing it when I needed it the most, adulthood.
It’s like WTF brain? Make me happy.
Brain: Nah, f**k off you don’t need this. Happiness dies at 18.
Image source: Conscious_Tear_7832, Andrew Neel
#10
90’s nickelodeon. Legends of the hidden temple, are you afraid of the dark, double dare, pete&Pete. Etc.
Image source: Andibular, Anthony Quintano
#11
The optimism of the 1990s
Image source: AaronfromKY, Melissa Askew
#12
All my favorite tops that ever wore out. The fashion train just moves on regardless, you can never go back and just purchase the same awesome undyed linen blouse with the frog closures and Chinese collar, you have to start all over again no matter how much you hate shopping because walking around naked isn’t an option.
Image source: willingisnotenough, Ksenia Chernaya
#13
Lifesavers creams
Image source: Spazztastic85, Visit the CREME SAVERS Store
#14
We used to have a chain of restaurants called Souper Salad. It was just a salad bar with like 3 options of soup but it was cheap and all you could eat. I took it for granted back then, and now I miss it so much. 🥲
Image source: Gin_N_Soda, The Vegetarian Resource Group
#15
Altoids Sours.
Love them so much, still have some of the old tins I use to store random things.
Image source: -eDgAR-, weallliveinyellowsub
#16
I hate Bluetooth headphones and wish phones still had a headphone jack.
Image source: RevolutionaryAct5770
#17
$5 foot longs
Image source: Redictate, mroach
#18
chocotacos ):
Image source: sinemon99, Victoria Wong
#19
McDonald’s all day breakfast.
Image source: francaisetanglais, Mike Mozart
#20
Pizza Hut lunch buffets
Image source: 23andm3, Phillip Pessar
#21
KFC potato wedges
Image source: bikinifetish, Willis Lam
#22
Taco bell being cheap af. Used to be able to get 4 burritos and a drink for 10. Now its 20+
Edit: im aware of the app being cheaper. But theres was a time when you could go and get food for 5 bucks
Edit 2: the triple layer nachos was a personal favorite especially when they were $1 before they increased them and then discontinued them. I cry about it.
Image source: m0nkygang, Mike Mozart
#23
The Blue Raspberry Sour Skittle. They act like it never existed but I know better
Image source: Chaosfreeze990, JohnnyDDrake
#24
24 hour anything
Edit: While I know it is significantly less convenient than places being open, there has also been a tremendous push for places to have an online presence/online activity. So many people will complain acting like their website doesn’t exist.
And even though I do miss the ability to go to McDonald’s at 4am, I can understand they don’t want to deal with the tweakers and homeless at the time. But I still wish it would come back
Image source: Anotheruser193, Julian Burgess
#25
Aladdin’s castle. It was an arcade in the local mall. I was heart broken when they closed that place down. So many good memories as a kid in that place.
Image source: cromaden, spideylovescake
#26
Ecto Cooler. When it came back temporarily a few years ago, I got some but figured it would be crappy like most nostalgia-bait food and drink. It was glorious. So damn tasty.
Image source: KingLaerus, Jennifer Boyer
#27
McDonald’s bagel breakfast sandwiches
#28
Rice Krispies Treats cereal. I had it exactly once and it was magic.
Edit: You guys, I’m obsessed with the amount of people who also experienced this magic cereal and miss it. You are my people. ❤️
Image source: Angelicheezpie, Mike Mozart
#29
Vine. It was an awesome app.
#30
Nabisco’s butterfinger BB’S.
Image source: Financial_Wear6520, weinersltd
