Yorkshire Tesco Cat Ban Backfires As People Threaten To Stop Shopping There If Cat Is Not Reinstated

Grocery shopping, albeit necessary, can be a very stressful experience. Why did they switch the layout again? Where are my favorite snacks? But what if there was an adorable feline greeter at the door, rubbing his face against you and wishing you a pleasant shopping experience? Would you brave the shops more often? Tesco in Hornsea has Lincoln, who has been bringing smiles to the customers for the past three years. However, he recently got banned from Tesco, sparking outrage among the patrons.
Lincoln the Tesco cat started lounging in the Tesco foyer during lockdown, bringing a smile to stressed shoppers
Lincoln became a local celebrity after he started lounging in the foyer of the shop during the lockdown. His presence would calm people and bring smiles to the stressed shoppers who were waiting in long lines to get their essentials. Good job, Lincoln! As things returned to normal, Lincoln would still go to his “job”, taking care of the customers and bringing joy to everyone around.
The ginger cat lives nearby with his owners Lorraine and Kris Clarke, who, after seeing Lincoln’s rising popularity, set up a Facebook group where people share pictures of their encounters with Lincoln. “People started taking pictures and we were asked to set up a Facebook page so we did for a bit of fun and it just grew and grew.” So far, he has 2.6K fans – not a bad start for a feline star!
“Lincoln used to go into the neighbor’s house but during lockdown they got two house cats so he couldn’t go there anymore,” Lorraine recalled the beginning of his journey. “That meant he started hanging around outside the Tesco store. The staff made a fuss of him, so he kept going back.”
Since then Lincoln has become a local celebrity with his very own Facebook page where people share pictures of him
Unfortunately, that has changed, and Lincoln is no longer welcomed in Tesco. According to their statement, due to health and safety reasons, they would “gently encourage” their furry pal to leave the premises. This proved to be an unpopular decision as the shoppers were outraged hearing the news.
After BBC reported on this ban, people flocked to show their support for the adorable ginger cat. “This will be my last visit to Tesco if Lincoln isn’t reinstated,” one of the shoppers said. “They won’t be getting another penny out of me. He just brightens your day when you see him. He’s just so lovely, so affectionate.”
Not wanting a cat in the grocery shop is understandable – no one wants cat hair in their food. However, Lincoln doesn’t go inside the store. He lounges on the bags of compost in the foyer, greeting customers and being his adorable self.
However, Tesco decided to ban him from the premises due to health and safety reasons, sparking outrage amongst shoppers
“This will be my last visit to Tesco if Lincoln isn’t reinstated. They won’t be getting another penny out of me,” one of the customers expressed her disdain
Lorraine shed some light on the positive effect her ginger kitty has on customers: “We get people messaging us saying they might be anxious when they go outdoors, or they find shopping anxious, and seeing Lincoln helps with things like that. It’s like he seems to know he’s making people feel happy or it cheers people up.” Not only is Lincoln a fabulous greeter, but he is also a four-legged therapist. Hopefully, he is getting plenty of treats and pats for his hard work.
However, Tesco remains firm in their decision. Lorrain shared that it is not easy keeping Lincoln away from his favorite spot. “I can’t say to Lincoln, ‘I’m sorry son, you’re not allowed in Tesco today.’ He will go wherever he wants to go. If he’s sat in there, he’s not doing anyone any harm.”
This sparked debates in the community, leaving Hornsea divided and on the brink of boycott. Hopefully, time will sort this out: will Tesco reinstate Lincoln, or will the shoppers keep their promise and take their business to other shops?
Will this boycott prompt Tesco to change their rules? Or will Lincoln and his fans have to find another place to shop?
Cats in the shops isn’t a new idea. For years, bodega cats been hardworking companions of business owners, catching mice and bringing in more customers who sometimes would pop in the shop just to see the cat. I wonder how many shoppers go to Hornsea’s Tesco just to see Lincoln?
Another Tesco cat, Pumpkin, found his way into the shop in Norwich. The store leader called him a “hinderance and a pain” – soon after that, the ginger tomcat got banned from the store. Local feline lovers boycotted the shop and signed a petition to lift the ban. After he was featured on national television, thousands of people called for justice and the mighty Pumpkin was allowed back in the store.
What do you think of this? Would you be happy to see a friendly cat whilst shopping or do you prefer to shop in peace and quiet?
