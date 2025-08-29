“I’m 58, I’m Doing This”: 30 Famous Women Who Proudly Showed Off Their Beach Body This Summer

Summer is still in full swing, and celebrities are swapping red carpets for sandy beaches (and luxurious yachts). A group of actresses, singers, and comedians are flaunting their figures on social media, along with stunning swimsuits that have thousands praising their looks.
From sun-soaked getaways in tropical destinations to cheeky poolside photos, stars are fully embracing the season with confidence and sometimes bold, daring bikini choices.
These snapshots also give fans a glimpse into their private lives and how they’re enjoying their vacations before returning to the stage or film studio.
Without further ado, here’s a list of 30 celebrities who have been having fun in the sun this summer.
#1 Salma Hayek
Salma graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at age 58.
“It’s really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] says that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just s*xy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide,” the Frida actress said.
For the photoshoot in Mexico, Salma tried more than 100 swimsuits, many of which had to be altered. Though the shoot initially made her feel “very nervous,” Salma reminded herself, “This is magical. This is my land. I’m 58, I’m doing this.”
Image source: Ruven Afanador / Sports Illustrated, si_swimsuit / Instagram
#2 Sofía Vergara
Sofía set the internet ablaze with a cheeky photo of herself sunbathing topless on a lounge chair by the pool.
The Colombian bombshell, who showed off her backside in tiny bikini bottoms, captioned the post “Llegó el verano!☀️,” which translates to, “Summer has arrived.”
Thousands of users complimented Sofía on her toned physique. Even Heidi Klum joined in, telling the actress to “come over” and adding, “I am doing the same thing. Sunbathing 😛👙💦.”
Image source: sofiavergara / Instagram, sofiavergara / Instagram
#3 Heidi Klum
The German model shared an Instagram video that showed her tending to her garden in a skimpy Calzedonia bikini while dancing to Tate McRae’s Sports Car.
Heidi playfully panned the camera toward her cleavage and backside, flashing a cheeky smile. “Did you know that I have hazel eyes? @calzedonia #ad;” she captioned the post.
The 52-year-old recently returned as a judge on Project Runway for its 21st season after stepping away in 2017. Heidi said filming the show again “felt like coming home.”
Image source: heidiklum / Instagram, heidiklum / Instagram
#4 Halle Berry
In June, Halle experienced a bikini malfunction while dancing in her hotel room in Switzerland.
While enjoying her boyfriend Van Hunt’s music in a white bikini, her bottoms unexpectedly came undone. The Oscar-winning actress shared a video of the moment on Instagram, using a peach emoji to cover the area.
“When your man’s music is so good you just can’t help yourself!” Halle captioned the post.
Image source: halleberry / Instagram, halleberry / Instagram
#5 Millie Bobby Brown
Image source: milliebobbybrown / Instagram, milliebobbybrown / Instagram
#6 Nelly Furtado
Back in January, the I’m Like A Bird singer wished her fans a happy new year and used her platform to spread a message about body positivity.
Sharing a picture of herself in an orange bikini, Nelly wrote, “HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025,” and added, “BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART. THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR.”
The star clarified that the photos had no filters or makeup and that she had never undergone plastic surgery. Additionally, Nelly shared that the previous year she had become aware of “the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way,” while simultaneously experiencing “new levels of self -love and genuine confidence from within.”
Image source: nellyfurtado / Instagram, nellyfurtado / Instagram
#7 Eva Longoria
Eva, who chose Marbella, Spain, as her vacation spot, was pictured in a tiny hot pink bikini, a Panama hat, and a pair of black sunglasses to shield herself from the sun.
According to The Daily Mail, the star skipped her friend Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding to Jeff Bezos in order to relax with her husband José Bastón, and their 7-year-old son, Santiago.
The Longoria-Bastón family reportedly splits their time between their homes in Spain, Mexico, and the United States.
Image source: evalongoria / Instagram, BACKGRID UK / Vidapress
#8 Brooke Shields
Image source: brookeshields / Instagram, brookeshields / Instagram
#9 Chappell Roan
In a post captioned “I am actually normal,” the Good Luck, Babe singer shared photos and videos in a black bikini.
Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, wore her long, curly red hair down and showed off her multiple arm tattoos in the bathroom snapshots.
The 27-year-old previously made headlines after suffering a wardrobe malfunction and ripping the back of her dress in two during Paris Fashion Week this year. She laughed off the incident on social media, posting a photo of the ripped gown.
Image source: chappellroan / Instagram, chappellroan / Instagram
#10 Mary J. Blige
Image source: therealmaryjblige / Instagram, therealmaryjblige / Instagram
#11 Bethenny Frankel
The Real Housewives of New York City star showed off her incredible abs while strutting down the catwalk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami, Florida, last June.
Known for prioritizing her health and wellness, the 54-year-old is the founder of Skinnygirl, a brand that sells different low-calorie foods.
Bethenny has also published several books on healthy living, such as SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life and and Naturally Thin.
Image source: si_swimsuit / bethennyfrankel / Instagram, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / YouTube
#12 Katy Perry
Following her split from her partner of nearly 10 years, Orlando Bloom, the Firework hitmaker was recently spotted enjoying a beach day in Miami, Florida.
Katy showed off her toned abs in a black-and-white bikini as she gears up to kick off the South American leg of her Lifetimes tour in Chile on September 6.
The relaxing beach getaway also comes amid rumors that she has begun a relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “[The] timing seems good for them, although a romance is in very early stages,” a source told People magazine.
Image source: katyperry / Instagram, BACKGRID / Vidapress
#13 Gabrielle Union
Image source: gabunion / Instagram, gabunion / Instagram
#14 Irina Shayk
Image source: irinashayk / Instagram, irinashayk / Instagram
#15 Jenn Tran
Image source: jenntran / Instagram, jenntran / Instagram
#16 Brooks Nader
Image source: brooksnader / Instagram, brooksnader / Instagram
#17 Demi Lovato
Image source: ddlovato / Instagram, ddlovato / Instagram
#18 Simone Biles
The Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a black and brown Fendi bikini after seemingly undergoing breast augmentation surgery. She had previously sparked surgery rumors by posting photos in a lime green set.
Simone chose Belize, a tropical Central American country, as her vacation destination with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Ownes.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts in history, Simone, 28, admitted last year that she still isn’t sure whether she’ll compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, explaining that it “seems so far away” and that her body is “aging.”
Image source: simonebiles / Instagram, simonebiles / Instagram
#19 Hailey Bieber
Taking to Instagram, Hailey shared a photo dump of her summer days including a mirror selfie in an animal-print bikini.
The post came after her husband, Justin Bieber, threw a tantrum while the couple cheered on the Toronto Maple Leafs as they faced off against the Florida Panthers.
The model later made headlines for landing her first Vogue cover. The achievement was overshadowed by a controversial post from Justin, who revealed a private argument they’d had about her appearing on the cover of the prestigious fashion magazine.
Image source: haileybieber / Instagram, haileybieber / Instagram
#20 Jessica Simpson
Sitting on a picnic bench outside a diner, Jessica posed in a yellow one-piece swimsuit from her Walmart clothing line, the Jessica Simpson Collection.
Her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, joined her in matching swimwear to help promote the brand.
The Texas-born star, who released her first album since 2010 this year, wore her long blonde hair down and completed the look with smokey eye makeup and gold jewelry.
Image source: jessicasimpson / Instagram, jessicasimpson / Instagram
#21 Sophie Turner
Image source: sophiet / Instagram, sophiet / Instagram
#22 Serena Williams
Image source: serenawilliams / Instagram, serenawilliams / Instagram
#23 Lizzo
Lizzo, who has been documenting her weight-loss transformation on social media, posted a cheeky video shaking her hips in a purple and yellow bikini.
“YITTY GRRL SUMMER HAS BEGUN,” she captioned the post in May, referencing her shapewear and lingerie line.
The singer shared that she had lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and had lost 16% of her body fat since January 2024. Denying Ozempic rumors, she has attributed the change to a calorie deficit diet and physical exercise.
Image source: lizzobeeating / Instagram, lizzobeeating / Instagram
#24 Emma Chamberlain
Image source: emmachamberlain / Instagram, emmachamberlain / Instagram
#25 Amy Schumer
The comedian showcased her weight-loss transformation in a black-and-white one-piece swimsuit in a photo that appears to have been taken on a boat.
Amy previously revealed that she had taken Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication, to lose weight, noting that it had a positive effect on her body. In contrast, she said that Ozempic, a similar GLP-1 agonist, had caused nausea and left her “bedridden.”
She previously underwent liposuction in 2022, having “a liter of fat sucked out” of her stomach.
Image source: amyschumer / Instagram, amyschumer / Instagram
#26 Kylie Jenner
The youngest Jenner sister shared several bikini photos from her vacation in Turks and Caicos. Among them were shots of the star in a metallic one-shoulder design and a black string bikini.
Kylie was joined on the tropical getaway by her two children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, as well as her sister, Kendall.
The 28-year-old posed in a variety of designer swimsuits during her summer escape, including a $10,000 rhinestone-covered red bikini by Chanel.
Image source: kyliejenner / Instagram, kyliejenner / Instagram
#27 Kourtney Kardashian
Image source: kourtneykardash / Instagram, kourtneykardash / Instagram
#28 Farrah Abraham
Farrah left little to the imagination in a swimsuit consisting of thin red strings and minimal fabric.
The 34-year-old OF creator and former Teen Mom star posed at a Las Vegas hotel holding a piece of watermelon, matching her barely-there look.
In a separate post, Farrah showed off her curves by the water in a bright green bikini worn underneath a crochet cover-up.
Image source: Manny Carabel / Getty Images, The Mega Agency / Vidapress
#29 Kim Kardashian
Earlier this year, the reality star traveled to the Bahamas to shoot a campaign for her brand, SKIMS, which she launched in 2019.
Photos showed the mom of four on the beach wearing two animal-print sets, a blue one-piece with a plunging neckline, and a white top paired with blue bottoms.
To promote the swimsuits, Kim surprised New Yorkers and tourists by unveiling a massive balloon version of herself in Times Square. Positioned on a runway platform, it depicted “Kim” lying on her side, wearing a SKIMS light blue set.
Image source: kimkardashian / Instagram, kimkardashian / Instagram
#30 Khloé Kardashian
Image source: khloekardashian / Instagram, khloekardashian / Instagram
