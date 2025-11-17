Hey Pandas, What Is One Realization You’ve Had That Changed Your Life? (Closed)

So much of our lives are driven by assumptions. What is one epiphany that you’ve experienced which shook your world view and changed your life?
Epiphany: (epiph·a·ny) From Merriam-Webster:
(1) a usually sudden manifestation or perception of the essential nature or meaning of something;
(2) an intuitive grasp of reality through something (such as an event) usually simple and striking;
(3) an illuminating discovery, realization, or disclosure.
#1
That I’m terminally ill :/
#2
That I was really self-focused.
I wasn’t rebellious or selfish…just really, really judged myself too hard.
Once I was able to overcome that constant self-evaluation and learn to love myself, I was able to learn to love other people too.
Turns out, the world doesn’t hate me, I just hated myself.
#3
Not everybody will be nice to you just because you were nice to them.
#4
That my mom doesn’t own me nor is entitled to dictate what kind of person I have to be.
I’m still working through some other things with her on my own, and coming to terms with some of the c**p she put me through.
#5
That It’s actually not my responsibility to take care of everyone
#6
That the harder you try, the less some people will love you.
#7
Almost everything I was taught and believed about the world at age 20 was wrong. It’s hard to rebuild yourself when you’re already supposed to be an adult. Also? There ARE no “adults”, just aging children.
#8
That I have very severe depression. (:
#9
That no matter what you do or what you look like, someone will always find something “wrong” with you. So, it’s best to just try to ignore the toxic negativity and focus on your lane.
