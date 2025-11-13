My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

by

With the rise of social media, milestone cards are becoming more and more popular, however, I believe that the store bought packs are very impersonal.

My husband is a fantastic artist and when I was pregnant with our first child, he had the idea that he wanted to make his own milestone cards.

We wanted to incorporate characters that we both love. Disney features a lot – I am a huge Disney fan and it is so special to me to have these cards.

1 week – Indiana Jones

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

2 Weeks – Cuddlepot and Snugglepie

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

3 weeks – 3 blind mice

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

4 weeks – Fantastic 4

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

5 weeks – the hand of a toddler

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

6 weeks – 101 Dalmatians

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

7 weeks – 7 colors of the rainbow

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

8 weeks – BB8

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

10 weeks – a boy with 10 balloons

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

3 months – Harry Potter

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

The first Christmas – Santa Claus

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

The first Father’s Day – Darth Vader

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

The first smile – Cheshire cat

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

The day full of new discoveries – Thumper

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

6 months – Gremlins

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

The first haircut – Edward Scissorhands

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

The first Mother’s Day – Dumbo

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

The first solid food – Jaws

My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards
My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
62 Nasty Grandmas Who Can’t Believe They Still Have To March For Women’s Rights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman’s Marriage Ends All Because She Refused To Sacrifice Her Life For A Baby
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2025
Duck Becomes This Little Boy’s Protector, Following Him Everywhere
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Survivor Season 39
The Five Worst Seasons of Survivor in the Show’s History
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2019
I Spend All My Free Time Making Fairy Dresses
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Daniel Radcliffe
Guns Akimbo Looks Absolutely Crazy and We Love It Already
3 min read
Feb, 29, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.