My Husband Created Charming Illustrations For Our Children’s Milestone Cards

With the rise of social media, milestone cards are becoming more and more popular, however, I believe that the store bought packs are very impersonal.
My husband is a fantastic artist and when I was pregnant with our first child, he had the idea that he wanted to make his own milestone cards.
We wanted to incorporate characters that we both love. Disney features a lot – I am a huge Disney fan and it is so special to me to have these cards.
1 week – Indiana Jones
2 Weeks – Cuddlepot and Snugglepie
3 weeks – 3 blind mice
4 weeks – Fantastic 4
5 weeks – the hand of a toddler
6 weeks – 101 Dalmatians
7 weeks – 7 colors of the rainbow
8 weeks – BB8
10 weeks – a boy with 10 balloons
3 months – Harry Potter
The first Christmas – Santa Claus
The first Father’s Day – Darth Vader
The first smile – Cheshire cat
The day full of new discoveries – Thumper
6 months – Gremlins
The first haircut – Edward Scissorhands
The first Mother’s Day – Dumbo
The first solid food – Jaws
