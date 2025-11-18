Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Investment For Retirement? (Closed)

Retirement is a key long-term financial goal that requires an efficient investment. What, according to you, is the best investment for retirement?
#1
Depends very much on the country you live in.
We have an extra retirement account plan (in addition to the regular pension plan) to save some extra money. You put a specific amount in every month (you’re allowed to increase it if you’re willing). It runs until you’re at least 60 or your retirement. There’s a minimum cash-out (defined in the contract when you sign it), but if business runs well it might be more. If you die before, there’s a full payout to your wife or defined relative. Pretty neat to get to that age and get a nice payout. Pretty low-risk investement.
Buy a condo or two – nothing fancy – and rent them out. Something that’s easy to fix and maintain and in an area that’s not too shady. If you or your partner has two passports, consider buying one in the home country of said person (might be wayyyyy cheaper to buy). Like that you got steady income and a place to live when you retire. Or buy another one and keep renting that one out after retirement.
Buying Gold lately was also a pretty safe way to invest. Keep it in a safe-deposit box in your bank.
Whatever it is: Make sure that you keep papers (declare it) on them. For the taxes. Depending on what country you live in, tax evasion’s gonna break you and all your plans.
Follow Us