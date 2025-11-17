Hey Pandas, What Is One Of The Biggest Pet Peeves That You Used To Have As A Child? (Closed)

Post your pet peeves!
still have it: NO SHOES ON DA BED!! WHYYYYY
When people hold up the line at a store for bulls**t like ‘but what about my expired coupon’ or just small chit chat.
Also, this one is probably mostly reserved for people that work in restaurants, but when a server comes up to you and asks if you’re ready, just say ‘no’. Don’t hold up the server whole you’re deciding if you want dinner, lunch, or just a salad.
My brother and sisters would steal my french fries just to upset me! I saved the best for last, which to me were my fries so by then, they had eaten their own, the bowl with seconds were gone as well so they moved onto mine! To this day, I DON’T SHARE MY FRIES! Also, hated that my parents smoked. I didn’t even understand how bad it was for them, I just knew I hated the smell and that I couldn’t breathe
Bro, I just HATE how when you get in line, and the person in front of u is taking forever because a) they have a large order, b) they want to just chat with the cashier after they are done ordering, or c) haven’t decided what they want yet. Like, ik that its not their fault, but its still their fault, ykwim.
