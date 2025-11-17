Hey Pandas, What Is One Memory You Can Never Forget? (Closed)

I’m just curious to learn people’s stories.
#1
I have many, unfortunately being bullied throughout my childhood is a memory I wish I could forget! It’s stuck with me and affected my whole life massively. Confidence and depression are something I find hard to conquer
Having my three beautiful daughters does trump almost all bad memories. Love them girls
#2
I have alot of memories but since my gg just left ill tell this one :]
When i was like 8 or 10 my grandmaw had the fun idea of teaching me how to sew, with that knowledge she took me to good ol walmart to choose a patern to make, i picked one for a sleeping-bag-mermaid-tail…
So i picked out fabric and we went back to her house to make it, she shows me how to cut the pattern and fabric and to pin the fabric…
With the sections cut we was ready to sew, except my grandma didnt have foam (not called foam, sewing pandas its the stuff that goes under fabric to make it stiff)…
But my gg did…
So armed with my fabric patterns i walked over to my gg’s house [this is in the country their houses were like 50-60 meters apart]
Now my gg is very… perfectionist like…
Me and her are complete opposites, which is why i usually avoid doing our shared hobbies together (ex cooking or sewing)…
Well, i get to her hous and cut my “foam” and i get ready to sew…
Now, just imagine what my finished project would look like being a beginner sewer… it was bad…
I being 10 and not really caring was ready to take that tail and call it a day…
Not my gg
She got out her handy dandy thread cutter (the little needle with a even tinier blade)
And had me sit there and remove. Every. Single. Stitch.
I resewed, the lines still werent strait but hey it looked alot better than it did…
Although i dont have the sleeping bag tail anymore this memory was worth it :D
#3
So when I was younger I loved climbing trees but one day I missed my foot and my bareback scraped against the oak something I will never forget the pain was horrible
#4
I can clearly remember constantly being slapped across the face, and full out beatings by parents. What I remember most vividly was having to witness siblings being beaten and kicked by a drunk parent.
#5
on time my dad got mad at my mom and threatened to hit her with a chessboard 🙃
so that was fun /s
#6
Well, there was that one time when…wait. What are we talking about? I hate being old…
#7
The first time I was really screamed at
