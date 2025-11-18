“Sniffing Rubbing Alcohol Gets Rid Of Nausea”: 50 Weird Life Hacks That Work For Some Reason

The internet is overflowing with advice, but finding the truly useful stuff can be a challenge. Luckily, two Redditors cut through the noise and asked for life hacks that are surprisingly simple and incredibly effective.
The community delivered, sharing tips that cover everything from a quick remedy for brain freeze to a smart trick for slipping off a stuck ring. Check them out below and don’t forget to upvote the ones you’ll be adding to your own routine!
#1
There is a little lever on one side of your steering wheel that will indicate to other drivers your intention to turn or change lanes. It comes on ALL CARS, even Dodge Ram pickups and is completely free to use!!!!!
Image source: Random_puns, Ferencz Istvan
#2
When you eat out at a restaurant and there is something wrong with your order, you actually don’t have to scream at the 16-year-old that gave it to you. “Excuse me, I ordered x and received y” works just as well and sometimes actually plays out in your favor, as the saying goes, you catch more flies with honey.
Image source: ScissorMe-Timbers, Drazen Zigic
#3
If your pre-schoolers are watching TV, turn on the closed captions. They will soon begin to associate the sounds with the words.
We did this with our three children, and they all excelled in reading and spelling. They also did well in Japanese as they watched anime with Japanese sub-titles.
Image source: Limp_Classroom_1038, Helena Lopes
#4
Be introspective. Say “thank you” often, and don’t shy away from accepting responsibility with “I’m sorry.”
Common courtesy isn’t as common as it should be.
Image source: GreenWeenie1965, Alex Green
#5
“No.” is a complete sentance.
Image source: AaronKClark, cottonbro studio
#6
Even if you really, really, really want to kill someone, don’t.
Image source: TallEnoughJones, Earnest Joseph Odom
#7
Taking a big whiff of something astringent – like an alcohol wipe or lemon juice – can get rid of nausea.
The first time someone suggested smelling rubbing alcohol to me I thought they were insane but it got rid of my nausea almost instantly.
Image source: remembering_things, Jomigraphy
#8
I pretty much live by: if you hate everyone, eat something. if you feel like you hate yourself, take a shower. if you feel like everyone hates you, get some sleep.
it’s a very simplistic approach, but just being able to focus on those basic needs helps if my mental/physical health isn’t in the best shape!! (which it usually isnt haha).
Image source: cdl010213, Andrea Piacquadio
#9
Modeling behavior for your kids actually works. We’ve never once explicitly told our 2 or 5 year old to say “please” or “thank you” or other kind s**t, but they say it when the moment is right. My two year old is much better about “thank you” than his big brother, but the five year old regularly uses “please” when asking for the most mundane s**t. When the kindness comes naturally from them, it blows my mind every time.
Image source: mister_pjm, Vika Glitter
#10
Showing unexpected kindness to people can make their day!
Image source: dwink_beckson, cottonbro studio
#11
Washing your hands after a toilet visit kills germs!
Image source: Elchem, wirestock
#12
When I’m done using the blender, I put a dot of dish soap and hot water into it and then run it for a few seconds and rinse it out. Voilà. Easiest damn dish to wash.
Image source: DoubleAmygdala, Yaroslav Shuraev
#13
Clean the kitchen while you wait for food to cook.
Image source: TartMore9420, diana.grytsku
#14
Keeping my mouth shut and just observing.
Image source: p0tty_mouth, krakenimages.com
#15
This is a psychological advice that I once saw on a subreddit, and I couldn’t stop practicing ever since because it is so legit.
When you’re walking on the street, make sure to always keep your head up and look straight-forward to the people— ergo, walk with a purpose. That way you won’t be finding any trouble with people getting in your way during your walk because they’ll instantly avoid you and get out of your path!
It’s so useful when you’re in a rush.
Edit: English is not my motherly language, so I hope I made myself clear with the advice:)
Image source: InternetHF, freepik
#16
Take a screenshot of your mobile boarding pass. You won’t need an internet connection to access your photos. Even better, temporarily use the screenshot as your home screen wallpaper.
Image source: mrgraff, freepik
#17
I created an auto correct on my phone so that typing @@ will autocorrect to my email address. It’s such a small thing that has made my life so much better, especially since I have a long email address.
Image source: DaveTheFave, Pixabay
#18
This is an old hack I learned growing up. If your family eats a lot of sour cream, but it tends to go bad before you use it again, store it in the refrigerator upside down on the lid after you have opened it. The sour creme seals it from the inside and last a lot longer and no mold forms on the top. Voilà.
Image source: Comfortable-Owl-5929, Max Vakhtbovycn
#19
Using a coffee filter to cover food in the microwave. Porous enough to allow steam through, thick enough to prevent splatters. Also, super cheap.
Image source: Kelvington, freepik
#20
Freezing grapes and using them as ice cubes in wine keeps your drink chilled without watering it down. It sounds fancy but actually works.
Image source: MoonlitMermaidMaven, Pixabay
#21
If you use permanent marker on a whiteboard, go over it with drywipe marker and it’ll come off when you wipe it. Source: I’m a teacher who has had to do this a few times!
Image source: mattzere, ThisIsEngineering
#22
The best raise you can give yourself is cooking. Learn to cook and you save money.
Image source: FlatulateHealthilyOK, On Shot
#23
If you have a cough, put Vicks on the bottom of your feet and put socks on before you go to sleep. You won’t cough all night. Super strange but I can’t take cough suppressants because it interacts with my SSRI. This works every single time.
Image source: erinnwhoaxo, Daria Liudnaya
#24
When I put a shirt on, I put the empty hanger back on the left side of the rod, so all of the empties are in one place when I go to hang up my clean shirts, instead of hunting for them. It only saves a minute or so, but makes the chore a little less aggravating.
Image source: angryshark, Liza Summer
#25
If you’re trying to see something in the dark, look next to it instead of directly at it.
Image source: Sea_Pirate_3732, Dorran
#26
I had no idea you could stick a cut potato into a broken lightbulb socket to twist it out safely. It’s weird but works!
Image source: Dependent-Zebra-8738, stockking
#27
Drink lots of water, it seems to be keeping me feeling well into my 40s. Ive done so many bad things to my body over the years but ive always kept chugging about 3 litres of water a day if not more. If i dont get a good bit of water down in the morning i feel tired and s****y until i do.
Image source: bigfathairybollocks, Lisa Fotios
#28
Never give 100% at work. Hard work is rewarded with more work.
Image source: 1320Fastback, freepik
#29
One life hack I went from not knowing to using almost daily is the search bar in the Photos app on my iPhone. I used to think I could only scroll endlessly through my camera roll to find a specific photo. Then I discovered that I could search my pictures based on objects, people, or even text that appeared in them.
For example, if I’m looking for a photo where I was wearing a suit or glasses, I can just type “suit” or “glasses” in the search bar, and it instantly shows me all the relevant pictures. It even recognizes text in photos—if I remember taking a picture of a document, a sign, or anything with words on it, I just type a keyword, and it pulls up those images.
This feature has completely changed how I organize and find photos. Instead of scrolling for ages, I can just search and find what I need in seconds. It’s a game-changer for anyone with thousands of photos stored!
Image source: Fun_Acanthisitta_118, cottonbro studio
#30
If you look annoyed all the time people think you’re busy…I started using this and it works most of the time lol.
Image source: brackmastah, Tima Miroshnichenko
#31
Using a clothespin to hold a nail while hammering. this keeps your fingers safe from accidental hits and makes it easier to position the nail accurately. It’s a small change, but it can make a big difference.
Image source: Local-Quality-634, Los Muertos Crew
#32
Use mint to get rid of black ants. When it rains here, the ants invade the house from outside. Putting mint around the entry places keeps them away! Dr. Bronner’s Mint Soap in a spray bottle is very helpful, too!
Mint grows like a weed; it’s overtaken and abandoned my wife’s raised bed planter.
It also makes a great tea!
Image source: franksymptoms, cottonbro studio
#33
Floss first, then mouthwash, then brush. Gets the stuff between your teeth out and get the gums ready, then the mouthwash cleans the germs out and removes the loosened gunk you just flossed around, then the toothpaste from brushing can stay on your teeth so the flouride can strengthen the enamel.
Image source: NoNefariousness3420, gpointstudio
#34
If you find yourself forgetting if you locked your house/car/some other random action you want to remember, do something odd when you do it. Tap your feet in a little jig, waggle your hands, just something out of the ordinary. You’ll remember doing that strange thing, and thus remember that you did the important thing.
Image source: Temporary_Race4264, nensuria
#35
If you need to switch on the light in the dark, close your eyes, flip the switch and only open them afterwards. You won’t blind yourself.
It also works in reverse.
Image source: Rackfaell, freepik
#36
If it will take less than 5 minutes to clean something, declutter, or fix something, do it the moment you notice it. Game changer for my adhd.
Image source: sionnachglic, cottonbro studio
#37
If your ring gets stuck on your finger windex will slide it right off. Worked at a jewelry store for five plus years.
Image source: ChoiceFootghdghd, freepik
#38
When you get a “brain freeze” from drinking or eating something cold, rest your tongue against the top of your mouth on the soft part near the back. It will get rid of it faster.
Image source: Acceptable-Escape-47, Elchino portrait
#39
“Fake it till you make it” sounds like bad inspirational speaker but it’s an extremely effective way of building confidence.
Image source: TheDukeofArgyll, Snapwire
#40
Cool off a canned beverage quickly by wrapping it in wet paper towel and putting it in the freezer. Cools off much faster than without the paper towel.
Image source: Surprised-Unicorn, Meruyert Gonullu
#41
Exercise light but do it everyday
just 10 push-ups
just 10 squats
but do it every day
Image source: SpoonFed_1, halayalex
#42
Wiping water off with your hands before the towel after a shower. Waaaay faster.
Image source: unhinged_professor, Polina Tankilevitch
#43
Using binder clips to organize cables under my desk. It went from a jungle of wires to a neatly organized command center. It’s like I can hear the tech gods whispering, “Well done,” every time I plug something in without playing tug-of-war.
Image source: mladenjuric, Anna Nekrashevich
#44
If you are getting gas at Costco just go to whatever line is shortest. I know that sounds obvious, but people pile up in the long lines because they want to get a pump on the same side as their gas tank. The thing is the hoses are ridiculously long and can easily reach the far side of the car. I frequently go to Costco and the lines on the left hand pumps will be six cars deep and I can pull right into an empty lane of right hand pumps.
Image source: Haunting_Raccoon6058, rawpixel.com
#45
Putting a paper towel with a bit of dish soap in a stained plastic tupperware container and letting it sit for a bit!
Image source: DictatorD, Ibrahim Plastic Industry ( IPI )
#46
You can suppress your gag reflex by smiling. It tightens the muscles in your neck.
Image source: AddToBatch, Andrea Piacquadio
#47
When using an electric razor, lighlty let it glide over your skin, hardly any pressure at all, almost as if its barely toiching, you’ll get a much better shave and zero irritation.
Image source: Rager_Doltrey, Darina Belonogova
#48
Use a VPN to buy airline tickets. Make it look like you are booking from another country, save a huge amount.
Image source: ImprovementFar5054, Jason Toevs
#49
You can just decide to have a good day in most cases. That b******t that happened this morning is over, don’t let it spill into the rest of your day and keep you in a bad mood all day.
Image source: trey3rd, cottonbro studio
#50
You can make perfect hard boiled eggs in the air fryer.
Chuck your eggs in the basket, set to 190 degrees Celsius and wait 5 1/2 to 6 minutes, depending on how runny you like your yolks.
Remove, peel and et voila! Perfect hard boiled eggs, with no mess and no pot to wash after.
Image source: BlueFlutterby, stockking
Follow Us