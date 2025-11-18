Hey Pandas, What Do You Think The General Character And Values Of Americans Are Like?

Please describe the character and universal values of Americans. I’m really curious about how your descriptions compare to those I’ve seen in China.

As an American, it varies a lot, especially from place to place (we’re a biiig country), but I’ll try to come up with some generally universal ones. We tend to make small talk to strangers throughout our day, whether it’s in the bus stop or waiting in line for something. The majority of us don’t read books in our spare time. Politics tend to be very polarizing/extreme, and we typically don’t bring them up in conversation so we don’t start arguments.

