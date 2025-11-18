Hey Pandas, What Is A Good Side Hustle To Make Money During College? (Closed)

Any ideas welcome!
#1
When I was at university I worked as a nude model. Mainly for art and photography clubs and classes but also for individual artists and photographers, many of whom were also students at the same university as I. I got paid enough for doing that to be able to afford my own small flat off-campus and to be able to afford to travel home every weekend as my university was in London and I hated living in a city. I really enjoyed doing it as well as earning enough money to support me. It actually ended up being my full time job for quite a while after university.
#2
Depending on if it is legal where you live, growing and selling weed. I used to do it in highschool and continued doing it till I graduated university. I saved up about 60000 ZAR
#3
I did medical studies. An easy 20 bucks a week usually. The more intensive studies paid more. Just wish they would have told me abt the glowing in the dark side affects haha.
Seriously though med studies are a good way.
