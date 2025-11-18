Hey Pandas, What Is A Good Side Hustle To Make Money During College? (Closed)

by

Any ideas welcome!

#1

When I was at university I worked as a nude model. Mainly for art and photography clubs and classes but also for individual artists and photographers, many of whom were also students at the same university as I. I got paid enough for doing that to be able to afford my own small flat off-campus and to be able to afford to travel home every weekend as my university was in London and I hated living in a city. I really enjoyed doing it as well as earning enough money to support me. It actually ended up being my full time job for quite a while after university.

#2

Depending on if it is legal where you live, growing and selling weed. I used to do it in highschool and continued doing it till I graduated university. I saved up about 60000 ZAR

#3

I did medical studies. An easy 20 bucks a week usually. The more intensive studies paid more. Just wish they would have told me abt the glowing in the dark side affects haha.

Seriously though med studies are a good way.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These 55 Weird TV Shows Are Special In Their Unique Way
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Niblings Steal Woman’s Keepsakes Because They Look ‘Cool’, SIL Tells Her To Not Make A Big Deal
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Breathtaking Supercell Storm Photos Captured in US by Storm Chaser
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Photos From A Haunted Ghost Church In Czech Republic (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Young Woman Speaks Out About The Horror Of Dubai’s Infamous “Porta Potty Parties”
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Crows Can Count—And Out Loud, No Less
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.