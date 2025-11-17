“I’m Not Ashamed Because I Love My Child”: Dad Wears Dress To Mother’s Day Event

How do you define a family? Mom, dad, two and a half children? Well, families come in various shapes and sizes, but there is one binding ingredient that defines a family – deep love. However, it is natural that children ask questions and wonder why their family might be different and often feel like they’re missing out. This wonderful single dad did not want his daughter to feel left out during Mother’s Day celebrations at school, so he put on a dress and wig. His extraordinary act of love has touched the hearts of thousands of people around the world.
Image credits: joey_kp
Mother’s Day is a wonderful holiday for those who have their moms with them. Spoiled with breakfast in bed and thoughtful gifts, moms are reminded that they are the absolute best. But, at the same time, it can be a heartbreaking reminder that you don’t have a mom due to loss, estrangement or simply a family situation.
Cream, a curious third-grader from Thailand, lives with her single dad Joe Lookphonbodee. They do everything together, strengthening their bond. Being a single parent is no easy feat, but Joe puts in all his heart and soul to make his children happy and feel the abundance of life.
August 12th is a day dedicated to celebrating mothers in Thailand and Joe was determined to make this celebration an extraordinary one for little Cream. He didn’t know that his kind gesture would go viral, melting thousands of hearts worldwide.
Image credits: joey_kp
Image credits: joey_kp
For the special event at school, Joe donned a black gingham dress and a black wig, becoming both her father and mother. We all remember that feeling of performing in a school play or singing on stage and looking for our moms, hoping they see us – their attention made us feel like global superstars. Thanks to Joe, Cream had a mommy to look at during the event, even if that mom looked a lot like a dad.
In the touching video, Cream can be seen hugging her father and expressing her immense gratitude and love. They both gazed lovingly at each other, reminding us that family and home can fit in the tight embrace of a loved one. There was no dry eye in the room – or behind the screen. Onion cutting ninjas, is that you?
Joe, who is a teacher, explained his motivation, saying “When the school organizes Mother’s Day activities, I don’t want my child to have an inferiority complex.” We can bet that Cream feels that she has the best parent in the world.
Image credits: joey_kp
Image credits: joey_kp
Teacher Joe elaborated on his decision and how he felt about dressing up: “Personally, I’m not ashamed because I love my child.” There are hundreds of adorable videos of dads wearing dresses and tutus just to make their children happy, showcasing that there is no such thing as embarrassing when it comes to one’s children. If your princess says you’re having a tea party – you’re having a tea party. In a dress and tiara.
Cream, Joe’s adopted daughter, also shared her thoughts on her father’s touching gesture. She was deeply moved and felt special. “This year’s Mother’s Day, I want to say I love my father. Thank you, father, for raising me and making me happy. This life doesn’t feel like it lacks anything.” She found her dad’s outfit “beautiful” and “cute”. This only proves the amazing bond she shared with her dad.
Not all families are the same and that’s okay as long as there is a lot of love. Joe and Cream certainly radiate it!
Image credits: Joe Lookphonbodee
Parental love is one of the wonders of the world that blossoms even before the child is born. Its nurturing power guides young children through life, providing a safe haven when it gets too complicated or scary.
Joe recognized that not having a mom, especially during such a wonderful holiday, can make his daughter feel lacking. From now on, whenever she thinks about this day, she will remember her funny dad, donning a gingham dress and his beaming smile. She will know that she has a father who will do anything for her and will walk through life confidently.
