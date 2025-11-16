60 Funniest TV Characters And Their Quotes For A Daily Dose Of Chuckle

It is often believed that sitcom characters are the funniest of the lot that appear on your screen. And while watching funny sitcoms does give you lots of chuckles (hello, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), plenty of funny characters can also be found in other TV shows as well.

Very often the funny factor is not only in the dialogue but also in how the characters in TV shows deliver them and their overall image. With some of the most famous TV characters known for their wit, you would have never guessed they could send you into a fit of laughter if you only judged them by their looks or character descriptions.    

For this article, we collected some of the funniest TV show characters and their memorable lines. Upvote the ones that used to make you laugh the most, and if your favorite characters didn’t make the list, give them an honorable mention in the comments.    

#1 Sophia Petrillo – The Golden Girls

“Your heart’s in the right place, but I don’t know where the hell your brain is.”

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Homer Simpson – The Simpsons

“What’s the point of going out? We’re just gonna wind up back here, anyway.”

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Perry Cox – Scrubs

“I’ll tell you there, Bobbo, either this kid has a light bulb up his butt, or his colon has a great idea.”

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Chandler Bing – Friends

“Cheese. It’s milk that you chew.”

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Ron Swanson – Parks And Recreation

“When people get too chummy with me, I like to call them by the wrong name to let them know I don’t really care about them.”

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Michael Scott – The Office

“Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.”

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Joey Tribbiani – Friends

“Joey doesn’t share food!”

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Mr. Bean

“Sometimes I don’t feel like going to work but then I remember I was born cute not rich.”

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Dr. Gregory House – House

“We were both wrong, not equally wrong. You were at least six more wronger than me.”

Image source: amazon.com

#10 George Costanza – Seinfeld

“When you look annoyed all the time, people think that you’re busy.”

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Barney Stinson – How I Met Your Mother

“Actually doing things gets you fired.”

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Phoebe Buffay – Friends

“If you want to receive emails about my upcoming shows, then please give me money so I can buy a computer.”

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Daffy Duck – Looney Tunes

“Help me, please. I’m too moist and tender to retire.”

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Al Bundy – Married… With Children

“Feed me, or feed me to something. I just want to be part of the food chain.”

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Fry – Futurama

“Shut up and take my money!”

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Patrick Star – Spongebob Squarepants

“Is mayonnaise an instrument?”

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Sheldon Cooper – The Big Bang Theory

“No cuts, no buts, no coconuts.”

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Phil Dunphy – Modern Family

“When life gives you lemonade, make lemons. Life’ll be all like ‘what?!’”

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Dwight Schrute – The Office

“Who is Justice Beaver?”

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Peter Griffin – Family Guy

“I have an idea so smart that my head would explode if I even began to know what I was talking about.”

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Cosmo Kramer – Seinfeld

“Do you think people will still be using napkins in the year 2000, or is this mouth-vacuum thing for real?”

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Peggy Bundy – Married… With Children

“Your father will be home soon, and he will be looking for dinner. Tell him I hope he finds it.”

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Amy Farrah Fowler – The Big Bang Theory

“From the first moment in that coffee shop, I knew that there was something special between us, even though I did work on a study that disproved love at first sight.”

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Garfield – Garfield And Friends, A Garfield Christmas

“I’m not overweight. I’m undertall.”

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Jim Halpert – The Office

“My roommate wants to meet everybody. Because I’m pretty sure he thinks I’m making Dwight up. He is very real.”

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Kitty Forman – That ’70s Show

“You two get your B-double-O-Bs off my husband!”

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Howard Wolowitz – The Big Bang Theory

“If I didn’t have you, life would be blue, I’d be Dr. Who without the TARDIS.”

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Ross Geller – Friends

“I tell you, when I actually die, some people are going to get seriously haunted.”

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Charlie Kelly – It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

“I’m cracking eggs of wisdom!”

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Bender – Futurama

“Of all the friends I’ve had, you’re the first.”

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Bart Simpson – The Simpsons

“Eat my shorts!”

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Roger – American Dad!

“Well, it began like that, and then middle, middle, middle, and then I sold her to a drug dealer.”

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Raj Koothrappali – The Big Bang Theory

“It’s like we both had these holes in our lives, but now we fill each other’s holes.”

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Red Forman – That ’70s Show

“When my time comes, I want to be buried face down, so that anybody that doesn’t like me can kiss my ass.”

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Bugs Bunny – Looney Tunes

“Eh, what’s up, Doc?”

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Steven Hyde – That ’70s Show

“The three true branches of the government are military, corporate, and Hollywood.”

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Penny – The Big Bang Theory

“Well, your Ken can kiss my Barbie.”

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Scooby-Doo – Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

“Ruh-roh–RAGGY!!!”

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Jerry Seinfeld – Seinfeld

“It’s amazing that the amount of news that happens in the world every day always just exactly fits the newspaper.”

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Rick Sanchez – Rick And Morty

“Get out of here, Summer! You ruined the Season 4 premiere!”

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Will Smith – The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

“My butler hung up on me.”

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Stewie Griffin – Family Guy

“Oh yeah? Can you read my mind? Can you tell what I’m thinking? I’m thinking shut up and get a salad!”

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Wile E. Coyote – Looney Toons, Wile E. Coyote And The Road Runner

“Help!”

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Carlton Banks – The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

“Dad, don’t do anything stupid! You haven’t updated your will yet.”

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Butters Stotch – South Park

“Mom, Dad, I love you. Please don’t sell me to Paris Hilton.”

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Lucy Ricardo – I Love Lucy

“Ever since we said ‘I do,’ there have been so many things that we don’t.”

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Fred Flintstone – The Flintstones

“I’m sorry you’re stupid.”

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Barney Fife – The Andy Griffith Show

“Why do you want to irritate your corn?”

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Eric Cartman – South Park

“Stan, don’t you know the first law of physics? Anything that’s fun costs at least eight dollars.”

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Randy Marsh – South Park

“What seems to be the officer, problem?”

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Michael Kelso – That ’70s Show

“Damn Jackie, I can’t control the weather.”

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Glenn Quagmire – Family Guy

“If cell phones worked, every movie would be two minutes long.”

Image source: amazon.com

#53 Tim Taylor – Home Improvement

“If I wanted something my brother had, I’d knock him down and take it.”

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Dorothy Zbornak – The Golden Girls

“She’s really a very sweet woman. She just doesn’t like to show it.”

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Leonard Hofstadter – The Big Bang Theory

“I haven’t seen him this stuck since he tried to figure out the third Matrix movie.”

Image source: amazon.com

#56 Brian Griffin – Family Guy

“We can make this work, like couples who meet on Craigslist.”

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Fez – That ’70s Show

“I love the snow! I am a winter nymph! I love America!”

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Doug Heffernan – The King Of Queens

“I’m going to come up with something so romantic and heartfelt it’s gonna make you feel like a piece of crap! A piece of crap!”

Image source: amazon.com

#59 Frank Costanza – Seinfeld

“I was watching a provocative movie on cable TV called ‘The Net,’ starring that woman from ‘The Bus.’”

Image source: amazon.com

#60 Tom And Jerry

“I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way.”

Image source: amazon.com

