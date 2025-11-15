Hey Pandas, What Great Thing Lets You Brag About Your Country? (Closed)

Recently, lots of countries have been getting roasted on BP. Personally, the negativity is exhausting. What really great thing are you proud of about your country? Please avoid passive-aggressive or sarcastic answers/replies.
#1
Lithuania has lots of forests and just beautiful nature in general. You can live in the middle of a city, take a 20-minute walk, and be surrounded by a forest, lake, river.
There are no dangerous animals, earthquakes, storms. It’s really safe.
Also, we have all four seasons.
#2
Let’s see…
Guinness & Proper whiskey along with some proper food for feeding.
Not enough? Ok…
Some seriously wet weather gives our country it’s beautiful colour and nickname ‘The Emerald Isle’. Very few places are as beautiful.
You want more? fair enough…
No other place, anywhere on earth, smells the same as our countryside it’s beautiful.
Let me just hurl some name at ya:
Oscar Wilde, Yeats, James Joyce, Spike Milligan, U2, Sinead O’Connor, The cranberries, The Pogues, The Dubliners, George best, Dermot Morgan, The Nolans….. I could go on for days!
#3
We steal oil from people, is super racist, loves wars, has texass messing stuff up, and thats about it for now.
#4
The US has 300 something million people. North Korea has NO covid cases.
