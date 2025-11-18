Hey Pandas, What Games Are Unique To Your Family Or Your Family Created? (Closed)

by

For example, some families re-gift a silly item or hide a figurine at each other’s homes. In my family, we took a 2 x 3-inch (maybe?) school picture of our son and hide it around the house for someone to find. The first to find it says they found it but doesn’t tell. The last to locate it gets to re-hide it. We’ve been playing this game for 2 years now, and it’s weirdly fun.

#1

For example, some families re-gift a silly item or hide a figurine at each other’s homes. In my family, we took a 2 x 3-inch (maybe?) school picture of our son and hide it around the house for someone to find. The first to find it says they found it but doesn’t tell. The last to locate it gets to re-hide it. We’ve been playing this game for 2 years now, and it’s weirdly fun.

#2

Not really my family, but I had my 5 seconds of third grade fame when I invented Slug Tag. You start like normal tag, but instead of It, you have the slug witch. Whomever the slug witch tags becomes a slug. If you are tagged by the slug, you have to move in slo-mo for 10 secs, making it easier for the witch to tag you and turn you into a slug.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Collected 13 Minerals That Are The Earth’s Art
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Account Is Entirely Dedicated To Very Relatable Memes And Here Are 50 Of The Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Cosplays (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Grass Landscape – My New Watercolor Painting Series
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The “Fight The Patriarchy” Facebook Page Shares 50 Truthful Posts And Memes That Might Make You Laugh Then Cry
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
18 Top Returning TV Shows in 2025
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.