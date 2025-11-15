Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Something You Are Very Proud Of (Closed)

Share anything that you’re proud of!
#1 Cakes I’ve Made For Family Birthdays.
#2 I Made The Flower Saddle So My Pappaw Would Have Something Beautiful
#3 My Little Rescue Dog. I Think He Rescued Me.
#4 Im Very Proud Of This :)
#5 I Wrote And Illustrated A Children’s Book
#6 Beneath
#7 Taking The Best Care Of My Frog Through My Panic Attacks And Depression :)
#8 After Losing 30 Pounds Over 18 Months, Running A Half-Marathon At Age 48 In The Summer Of 2019.
#9 Me
#10 Learned How To Watercolor In Lockdown Last Year. This Is One Of My Favorites.
#11 My Garden
#12 My Sugar, My Heart, My Love, My Everything.
#13 My Scorpio And Aries Drawings
#14 One Of My First Art Pieces
#15 This Print Of My Dog That My Photography Teacher Said Was “Perfect”
#16 My Beautiful Dog Shilo. He Is Everything Good In My Life And He Means The World And Everything In It To Me. I Love Him So Much.
#17 My First Digital Art Piece That I’m Actually Proud Of Lol
#18 I Have Prosopagnosia So I Struggle With Faces, It Took A While But I Think I Got Him Somewhat Right
#19 My Daughter For Producing God’s Greatest Gift…..grandchildren!
#20 My State Flower Quilt
Image source: source
#21 My Garden Took 7 Years On A Suburban Plot Artist Studio Chickens Small Orchard
#22 Kyoka Jiro
#23 Captured Moment
#24 This Drawing Is What I Am Most Proud Of. I Used Youtube To Fulfil A Lifetime Goal To Draw.
#25 I Made Myself Into A Badass Robot. Just Look At The Picture Not The Writing.
#26 My Favorite Book: Warrior Cats
#27 This Is Me As Alice In The Addams Family. My First Lead Role!
#28 Wall Art ,tried Out My Painting Skills,helps With Anxiety Issues.
#29 My First Time Creating A Wall Hanging Quilt With First Time Applique (41″×45″)
#30 Yes… Yes It Is And Not Me
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us