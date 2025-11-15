Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Something You Are Very Proud Of (Closed)

by

Share anything that you’re proud of!

#1 Cakes I’ve Made For Family Birthdays.

#2 I Made The Flower Saddle So My Pappaw Would Have Something Beautiful

#3 My Little Rescue Dog. I Think He Rescued Me.

#4 Im Very Proud Of This :)

#5 I Wrote And Illustrated A Children’s Book

#6 Beneath

#7 Taking The Best Care Of My Frog Through My Panic Attacks And Depression :)

#8 After Losing 30 Pounds Over 18 Months, Running A Half-Marathon At Age 48 In The Summer Of 2019.

#9 Me

#10 Learned How To Watercolor In Lockdown Last Year. This Is One Of My Favorites.

#11 My Garden

#12 My Sugar, My Heart, My Love, My Everything.

#13 My Scorpio And Aries Drawings

#14 One Of My First Art Pieces

#15 This Print Of My Dog That My Photography Teacher Said Was “Perfect”

#16 My Beautiful Dog Shilo. He Is Everything Good In My Life And He Means The World And Everything In It To Me. I Love Him So Much.

#17 My First Digital Art Piece That I’m Actually Proud Of Lol

#18 I Have Prosopagnosia So I Struggle With Faces, It Took A While But I Think I Got Him Somewhat Right

#19 My Daughter For Producing God’s Greatest Gift…..grandchildren!

#20 My State Flower Quilt

#21 My Garden Took 7 Years On A Suburban Plot Artist Studio Chickens Small Orchard

#22 Kyoka Jiro

#23 Captured Moment

#24 This Drawing Is What I Am Most Proud Of. I Used Youtube To Fulfil A Lifetime Goal To Draw.

#25 I Made Myself Into A Badass Robot. Just Look At The Picture Not The Writing.

#26 My Favorite Book: Warrior Cats

#27 This Is Me As Alice In The Addams Family. My First Lead Role!

#28 Wall Art ,tried Out My Painting Skills,helps With Anxiety Issues.

#29 My First Time Creating A Wall Hanging Quilt With First Time Applique (41″×45″)

#30 Yes… Yes It Is And Not Me

