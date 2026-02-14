10 Most Read Stories Of The Week

This week’s Bored Panda’s most-read stories brought together viral moments, major controversies, and online debates that captured readers’ attention across the internet.
From the 2026 Winter Olympics drama and celebrity headlines to political discussions, these 10 articles quickly gained traction and sparked strong opinions.
While some stories surprised the readers, others fueled ongoing conversations online. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories that went viral on Bored Panda and kept people clicking, commenting, and sharing.
#1 Olympian’s Cheating Accusations
The 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics noted fresh controversy after the ice dance competition sparked accusations of judging bias.
American favorites Madison Chock and Evan Bates were defeated by the French duo of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, sparking a widespread online debate.
The backlash centered on one French judge’s scorecard, which reportedly placed the French pair nearly eight points ahead of Team USA despite viewers pointing out visible errors in the winning routine.
Furthermore, critics argued that the discrepancy unfairly impacted the final standings, with the French duo finishing on 225.82 points compared to the Americans’ 224.39.
The controversy further escalated when Italian skater Marco Fabbri, who finished fourth, openly stated that Chock and Bates deserved the win.
According to Newsweek, “I usually prefer Laurence and Guillaume, but tonight, Chock and Bates deserved it.”
Fans also flooded social media with complaints, claiming the judging overlooked mistakes and favored national interests.
“3 clear mistakes and judges still gave the French team level 4s. It’s just criminal,” wrote one user.
As frustration intensified, a Change.org petition calling for an independent investigation by the IOC and ISU gained traction quickly.
Many viewers compared the situation to the infamous 2022 “SkateGate” scandal, where judging bias led to dual gold medals being awarded.
Image source: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images, Elsa/Getty Images
#2 Gofundme For James Van Der Beek’s Family
After the tragic passing of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, a GoFundMe campaign was launched for his family, which led to a heated online debate.
The fundraiser was created to support his wife, Kimberly, and their six children, citing heavy medical expenses and financial strain caused by years of treatment.
The campaign surpassed its initial $500,000 goal within hours and eventually crossed $1.3 million after the target was raised to $1 million.
While many supporters donated and expressed sympathy, others questioned why the family of a former Hollywood star needed crowdfunding at all.
Online criticism zeroed in on the family’s large ranch outside Austin, suggesting they should downsize instead of seeking public donations.
“So they want to stay in their big house and keep the kids in private school. I feel bad for them, but maybe cut back, and you won’t need handouts,” one said.
The discussion further expanded with commenters debating health insurance, life insurance, and the broader financial burden of serious illness in the U.S.
“This is heartbreaking. Did they not have life insurance, decent health insurance, investments, paid off mortgages?” one netizen wrote.
The late star had previously acknowledged his financial struggles, auctioning memorabilia from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues to help pay for treatment.
Image source: vanderjames, GoFundMe
#3 Dalai Lama Breaks Appears In The Epstein Files
After his name appeared more than 150 times in documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein released by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Dalai Lama issued a public statement.
The files included emails referencing events the spiritual leader was expected to attend. It also revealed discussions about arranging possible dinners involving him.
According to reports, one email noted plans to attend an event where Lama was scheduled to appear. Other emails showed Epstein and his associates discussing attempts to set up meetings.
However, the documents did not confirm any direct meeting between the two or indicate that contact actually took place.
In response, Lama’s office released a statement on X.
“Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning the Epstein files are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement posted on X began.
“We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorized any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf,” it added.
The clarification came as lawmakers prepared to review unredacted versions of the files, which have also referenced numerous high-profile public figures.
Image source: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images, DOJ
#4 Kid Rock Breaks Silence After Alternative Halftime Show
After his All-American Halftime Show, Kid Rock faced heavy online backlash. Organized by Turning Point USA as an alternative to the NFL’s official halftime performance by Bad Bunny, critics labelled the event “Temu Halftime” and “Redneck Halftime”.
One viewer joked it looked like a “Dollar Tree parking lot” production.
The country-heavy concert, featuring Kid Rock alongside Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, was streamed online and framed as both a rival show and a tribute to the late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.
During his set, Rock performed a cover of Cody Johnson’s Til You Can’t with a religious verse dedicated to Kirk.
Following accusations of lip-syncing and criticism of the event’s concept, Kid Rock responded on X by promoting the studio release of his performance.
He shared that the song was “one of the best written songs I have heard in a long time.”
His post quickly gained traction. “Sorry, I didn’t tune into… I was busy watching Bad Bunny crush it,” one said, while another wrote, “Coming out and lip syncing is not a good performance.”
Others praised the tribute, calling it “beautiful” and applauding the heartfelt message.
Image source: turningpointusa, BigBuddeTV
#5 Olympic Ice Skater’s Viral Costume Mishap
Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier went viral at the 2026 Winter Olympics after a mid-performance costume malfunction nearly threatened their medal chances.
During their rhythm dance at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, a black arm cuff from Poirier’s costume tore loose and became caught on Gilles’ tights during a lift-and-spin sequence.
Under International Skating Union rules, costume pieces falling onto the ice can result in a 1.0-point deduction because they pose a safety risk. Such a penalty could have dropped the duo down the standings and potentially out of medal contention.
In a moment praised across social media, Gilles quickly grabbed the loose fabric mid-routine and concealed it behind her back before it touched the ice. Her act allowed the pair to complete their performance without penalty and scored 86.18.
Viewers celebrated the quick thinking, with one fan calling it “the greatest costume save in ice dance history.”
Another wrote, “I had to watch it three times to spot it — well done.”
Image source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images, pipergilles
#6 Joe Rogan’s Name Comes Up In Epstein Files
During a February 10 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan addressed his mention in the Epstein files. He clarified that his name appeared because Jeffrey Epstein had attempted, unsuccessfully, to arrange a meeting with him.
According to emails released as part of the DOJ’s Epstein files disclosure, the predator asked physicist Lawrence Krauss to introduce him to Rogan after the podcaster’s show gained popularity.
Rogan said he immediately rejected the idea, telling listeners, “I am in the files for not going because Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me.”
When asked if he was glad he never met Epstein, Rogan replied, “Yes,” adding that it was “not even a possibility.” He also criticized people who seek proximity to wealth and influence, saying some become “intoxicated by being in a circle of rich and powerful people.”
He further slammed reports stating investigators found no evidence Epstein ran a trafficking operation involving powerful associates, calling the conclusion “the gaslightiest gaslighting” he had heard.
Image source: JRE Clips, US Department of Justice
#7 Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance
A new twist emerged in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie after a former senior FBI official questioned whether her case is actually a kidnapping.
The 84-year-old went missing on February 1, 2026, from her Tucson, Arizona, home. She is the mother of TODAY host, Savannah Guthrie.
Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker publicly expressed skepticism about the kidnapping theory, suggesting the messages could have come from opportunists rather than genuine abductors.
“Remember now, it was 1 million not too long ago. All of a sudden, it’s 6 million,” he said during his appearance on The Big Weekend Show. “If this were a kidnapping, it would be a very simple matter to authenticate and provide proof of life.”
“You have to allow for the possibility that this was something more or something other than a kidnapping.”
“I really think there’s a third party here that’s just playing with them, opportunists who think they can exploit this situation,” he added.
Previously, authorities revealed that the ransom note contained detailed references to Nancy’s home, including mentions of her Apple Watch and security lighting. This revelation raised concerns that the sender had insider knowledge.
Image source: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images, savannahguthrie
#8 Melania Trump’s Hidden Secret
Melania Trump became the center of online scrutiny after close-up photos from a windy public appearance went viral, with social media users zeroing in on her hairline and the back of her head.
The images were shared widely on Threads and sparked claims that they showed extensions, uneven blending, or thinning spots.
As soon as the images went viral, online viewers began a heated discussion about appearance and celebrity image.
“I love how she’s just as bald as he is. So many extensions, toppers, and comb-overs,” wrote one user.
Others speculated about cosmetic procedures, while some comments shifted from appearance to criticism of her role as first lady.
“Has she had a forehead reduction, or maybe a scalp reduction. LOL,” one user joked, while another added, “Not only bald but is a clueless, useless so-called first woman in WH.”
However, the backlash was met with strong defense from supporters who argued the discussion had gone too far.
“I see zero baldness in these photos, nor extensions. But even if she does wear them, so do 90% of beautiful women,” one commenter wrote, while another called the mockery “third-grade” behavior.
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, _TruthZone_
#9 Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show
Bad Bunny’s historic 2026 Super Bowl halftime show became one of the week’s biggest talking points after conservative voices called for an official inquiry over its lyrics and cultural messaging.
The Puerto Rican artist made history as the first performer to deliver an entire halftime show in Spanish, filling the stage with references to Puerto Rican culture, including sugarcane fields, street vendors, and Latin celebrity appearances.
While many praised the performances as a celebration of the Latino community, critics argued the show included inappropriate themes for a family broadcast.
Commentator Megan Basham called the lyrics “the most obscene” ever heard at a halftime show. Republican Rep. Andy Ogles described it as “pure smut” and said, “American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence.”
Ogles later revealed he requested a congressional inquiry into the NFL and broadcaster NBCUniversal over the performance’s approval.
Despite the criticism, supporters pushed back. “Are there not more pressing issues to be addressed than a 15-minute halftime show?” one said.
Image source: NFL
#10 Erika Kirk’s Relationship With Charlie Under Scrutiny
Erika Kirk sparked online debate after viewers noticed a change in the background of her late husband Charlie Kirk’s office.
Charlie, who was assassinated in September 2025, previously used the space to record his podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, where a framed wedding photo of the couple was visible on a bookshelf.
In Erika’s recent appearance, filmed in the same office, the photo appeared to be replaced by a scripture prompting speculation on social media.
One viral post claimed, “ERIKA KIRK REMOVED THEIR WEDDING PHOTO,” drawing millions of views and thousands of reactions.
Critics accused her of moving on too quickly, with comments ranging from “I feel so bad for Charlie” to claims she was using attention to build a political profile.
Others pushed back against the backlash, urging caution and noting there is no proof she moved the photo. “Maybe she put it on her nightstand. Y’all are jumping to bad conclusions,” one commenter wrote.
Erika had previously addressed public criticism, saying she has left much of Charlie’s belongings untouched and that “there is no linear blueprint for grief.”
Image source: Gage Skidmore/Flickr, kirawontmiss
