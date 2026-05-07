What Happened To Vanelle Fenmou And Jorge Sanchez? Inside Their Dramatic Age Of Attraction Split

Vanelle Fenmou and Jorge Sanchez signed up for Netflix’s Age of Attraction, hoping to find a suitable partner with whom they could build a meaningful love life. While the dating experiment seeks to determine whether age is indeed just a number in romantic relationships, Vanelle hoped for a partner older than her. The project manager from Dallas is in her late 20s, but believes a man her age wouldn’t have the maturity she desires in a partner.
Jorge Sanchez, on the other hand, had his eyes set on a drama-free romance with someone who shares his passion for movies. The 60-year-old lawyer originally from the Bronx, New York, relocated to Hollywood, Los Angeles, to pursue a career in filmmaking while running his law firm. Vanelle and Jorge connected without knowing each other’s ages and were excited about building a future together until they weren’t. Here’s what happened.
Revisiting Vanelle Fenmou And Jorge Sanchez’s Time On Age of Attraction
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Vanelle reacts to finding out Jorge’s age. Would you have guessed right? #realityrecap Ep-1098 #viallfiles #vanelle #ageofattraction #netflix #realitytv
Among the 40 singles featured in the Netflix dating experiment, Vanelle and Jorge were among the six couples the show decided to follow. As the couple with the widest age gap, the 33-year age difference between them immediately set them apart as the prime couple for the social experiment. When the pair headed into the Promise Room to reveal their ages, it was an edge-of-your-seat moment for both viewers and the hosts, who didn’t know what to expect.
Recalling that moment, Nick Viall told Entertainment Weekly that he and his wife, Natalie Joy, were excited to watch the scene in real time. “We were really excited because we knew two things: Vanelle was telling everyone on set that she was so grateful that she found her husband and that her dad would not be okay with her dating anyone over 40.” As expected, Vanelle was shocked to learn that Jorge is as old as her parents. Regardless, they decided to continue the relationship and exchanged rings.
They Struggled With Communication In Their Relationship
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Vanelle breaks down what led her to choose Jorge over Justin. #realityrecap Ep-1095 #viallfiles #vanelle #ageofattraction #netflix #realitytv
Having decided to see through the experiment despite the 33-year age gap between them, Vanelle and Jorge moved in together. But then, they quickly realized they had communication issues affecting the relationship. For starters, Vanelle struggled to make sense of Jorge’s intent in keeping his kids a secret, even after he specified he isn’t open to having kids outside of marriage. In addition to that, she felt Jorge was always “talking at” her, leaving no room for a productive conversation.
Reacting to that, the host acknowledged that the pair had “really interesting conversations about communication and how important that is in relationships.” With that, Viall expressed his disappointment over Vanelle and Jorge’s inability to resolve their differences. “There was a lot of mutual respect and love between the two of them,” he said, “but they, obviously, had some things they had a hard time working through,” added the host.
Living Together Also Exposed Their Lifestyle Differences
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Jorge gets candid about his conversations with Vanelle about celibacy. #realityrecap Ep-1096 #jorgesanchez #ageofattraction #netflix #realitytv
Apart from their communication issues, Vanelle Fenmou and Jorge Sanchez’s conflicting lifestyles became a hurdle for the relationship when they started living together. Jorge was particularly confused about Vanelle’s celibacy. Her decision not to have sex until marriage left them at a crossroads. While Jorge seems willing to respect Vanelle’s celibacy, he didn’t understand the boundaries she wanted.
He felt Vanelle was leading him on and pulling away, but the project manager thought they were on the same page on the matter. Their differences drew polar sentiments from fans. Some believe the lawyer is a smooth-talking fellow attempting to manipulate Vanelle into breaking her celibacy. But others think the project manager lacks the emotional maturity to understand Jorge’s issue with her celibacy.
Vanelle Fenmou And Jorge Sanchez Broke Up After An Altercation With A Crazy Guy
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Jorge breaks down what really happened on the street in Vancouver. #realityrecap Ep-1096 #viallfiles #jorgesanchez #ageofattraction #netflix #realitytv
The Age of Attraction match eventually decided to part ways after an off-camera altercation with a stranger on the street. While together, they encountered a fellow who seemed to be homeless and on drugs. He approached them, and Jorge tried to defend her, but Vanelle thought he could have handled the issue differently.
“I understood Jorge was trying to defend me as best as he could, but he didn’t need to do all those alpha posturing toward someone who never even attacked me in the first place,” she told Viall Files. “I was angry because Jorge was doing a screaming match with a stranger. I’m not used to guys I date wanting to get in a fight. In my mind, I’m like, ‘you’re very grown…there was a way that you could have diffused the situation.'” Check out The Kelly Clarkson Show’s most memorable moments.
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