Hey Pandas, What Does Your Genuinely Nice Boss Do? (Closed)

I’ve seen many posts about weird bosses or bosses denying even the most basic things to their employees. I rarely come across stories about nice bosses. So, tell us—do you have a nice boss? What did they do to deserve that badge?
#1
My boss is really uncomplicated, doesn’t mind where I work, what time I work, how I manage my working time. If I need a day off, he grants it 99.9% , even if it’s for the next day (like today as I got a very fast MRI appointment for tomorrow). He focuses on the outcomes of my work and when I’m done with a huge task, I usually have some time with almost no urgent work. On the other side I’m appreciated for my work results and that he can call me whenever something is up – urgent or not. My tasks are usually what suits me best and if I encounter any major problems, I can always reach out to find a solution.
I used to have a lot of bad jobs and bad bosses since I started working, so sometimes my current work feels like something from a dream. I don’t earn a lot but I’m okay with it. The environment makes it up a thousand times.
