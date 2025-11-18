Hey Pandas, What Does Your Genuinely Nice Boss Do? (Closed)

by

I’ve seen many posts about weird bosses or bosses denying even the most basic things to their employees. I rarely come across stories about nice bosses. So, tell us—do you have a nice boss? What did they do to deserve that badge?

#1

My boss is really uncomplicated, doesn’t mind where I work, what time I work, how I manage my working time. If I need a day off, he grants it 99.9% , even if it’s for the next day (like today as I got a very fast MRI appointment for tomorrow). He focuses on the outcomes of my work and when I’m done with a huge task, I usually have some time with almost no urgent work. On the other side I’m appreciated for my work results and that he can call me whenever something is up – urgent or not. My tasks are usually what suits me best and if I encounter any major problems, I can always reach out to find a solution.
I used to have a lot of bad jobs and bad bosses since I started working, so sometimes my current work feels like something from a dream. I don’t earn a lot but I’m okay with it. The environment makes it up a thousand times.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here’s Why You Need to Watch the Crime Drama ‘Mr Inbetween’
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2023
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: How Many Times Can Kono Be Kidnapped?
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2016
People Are Shocked Groom’s Unforgivable Mistake During Vows Doesn’t Cost Him His Marriage
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
My 14 Rejected New Yorker Cartoon Submissions That I Decided To Share Here
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What We Learned from the First Trailer for “Walker”
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2020
Golden Retriever Walks Over 62 Miles Over 2 Weeks To Find Her Owners
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.