Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Fun Halloween Traditions? (Closed)

Hey pandas! Post something fun you do for Halloween! It can be with your friends or family!
Not an intended tradition, but we usually eat all the Halloween candy weeks before Halloween and then have to do a store run last minute lol.
My family likes to gather at someone’s house (depends on whether their kids have school the next day or not) and have a potluck and loads of candy and sweet treats!
my family watches hocus pocus every Halloween.
For a couple years now, I have made my own decorations (and intend to make it a tradition), usually things like organs in jars (using flour and water this year – BIG mistake) with fake blood. My parents were disgusted, and the looks on their faces were priceless! Especially since I left them in my room for a few days, and one of them started to go mouldy! Next time, I’ll use better materials!🤣
carving pumpkins the weekend before halloween!
Not me, but my brother watches a different horror movie every day in the month of October. From classics such as Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th… to shlockfests like Jersey Shore Shark Attack.
Since I live in an apartment complex with my brother, Halloween is tough to celebrate. I buy a big box of candy for trick or treaters, but we claim it if there aren’t any kids.
being Irish, we love going around and scaring the shite out of anyone as much as possible 😅 🙃
I’m a member of a cosplay group, and Halloween is my Aunt’s (she’s been adopted by the group though) birthday, so we do Halloween Cosplay party at the bowling alley and a birthday party for my aunt every year
My children leave an offering (a portion of their candy haul) to The Ancestors, then wake up to books and messages left in exchange. The Ancestors always leave books which pertain to the children’s current interests, and send them loving notes to let them know they’re being watched over and supported. We’ve been doing this for 15 years, ever since my eldest son was a baby.
Not my tradition but year after year my neighbor always tied a string to a lollipop, then taped the lollipop to his front door with a note that said “Take a Lick and Scram!”.
I never knew if he was playing a joke or whether he was just too cheap to buy candy!
Me and my siblings used to set up a candy trading system. We’d separate what we got into groups and trade what we didn’t want with someone who wanted it. If we had something none of us wanted we’d put it in the candy bowl.
Every year after we carve pumpkins my mom takes all the seeds and roasts them with salt or sugar. We eat them as snacks while we watch some sort of Halloween movie!
When we were kids in Ireland, we went round the neighbourhood, no trick or treat, we had to sing. And when we got home, we dunked for apples in a tub of water, or tied apples on string from the ceiling and had to eat hands free. My Mum made various traditional food, apple pies, potato apple, apple dumplings. (Very apple centric, lol).
Also, we had no pumpkins and hollowed out turnips for lanterns. The smell was terrible. This was the 1970s.
Be the “coolest Halloween yard/house” on our road. Hubby gets the idea, I help execute. We’ve also gotten “coolest pumpkin” since I started using one as a way to demonstrate the volcanic effects of vinegar, baking soda, hot water, and a dab of dish soap and food coloring!
We always watch ‘it’s a great pumpkin Charlie Brown’
When I was in high school, a friend of mines family used to go all out for Halloween. Giving out candy, elaborate decorations, etc. My friend and I though used to stage “scenes” in his garage with the help of other friends.
His 2 car garage door was windowless, white and super thin, so at night, any bright lights inside easily lit the door up and showed silhouettes really clearly.
Every year on Trick or Treat night, we’d stage skits to play out and it was always a lot of fun.
We did some Star Wars battle scenes with those plastic light up Lightsabers, Texas Chainsaw Massacre style scenes, the shower scene from Psycho, tons more.
For sound effects, we’d record stuff in advance on his Moms big voice recorder that she used in meetings, then play the cassette tapes in his boombox. We’d put it right up against the garage door on the ground.
Stuff like the sound of the shower running, operating a chainsaw, us just randomly screaming, pretending to cry, the best evil laughter we could manage, you name it.
It was a pain in the a*s trying to coordinate and time it all out but it was so much fun. So, that was our tradition.
In the years since, I’ve just stuck with passing out candy if I’m not working that night. It’s rare though, because I usually cover for someone with kids. This year I have Halloween off, but I dunno how it’ll turn out. We’re expecting a lot of rain for Trick or Treat hours, so we’ll see.
If not, it’ll be a movie marathon for me and then I’ll donate the candy I bought. …well, most of it. ;)
Every year, my dad dresses up as himself. We have great fun.
We love to make homemade root beer with dry ice every Halloween. The kids love watching it “boil”. And it makes a great witches brew.
Our grandparents come over (now just my grandmas) and we have skyline chili and they hand out candy while me and my sisters trick or treat with our friends. Then at the end of the night we trade candy.
Giving every Trick or Treater a grocery bag of goodies and each special toy is different like one year it’s Hot Wheels and the next it’s Pokémon. Sometimes we give them a few like Legos and cars.
The week before Halloween I always have my 2 sisters over. What we do is different each year. So far we have made and decorated muffins, carved pumpkins, seen scary movies, made decorations for our homes and my favorite, “disgusting” dinner.
It’s really awesome being the oldest and having my own place. I love spending time with them.
For the past 12 years, I set an obscure costume theme, professionally photograph my friends, then design elaborate backgrounds for their character. You should see the galleries!
moping over the fact that we don’t celebrate it in australia :/
Reverse Trick or Treating! I make Banana Bread and hand deliver it to all of our neighbors!
I go trick or treating with my 7 and 4 year old cousins but I am going with friends this year :D I am 13 btw
Almost dying of alcohol poisoning in a field is almost a rite of passage for Irish kids on Halloween
For no discernable reason my family always has fried dough tacos on Halloween
Youngest grandbaby was born right before covid hit here in the USA. We now do our own Halloween ( Easter Egg type) hunt. Decorative bags with glow sticks and treats after dark. Everyone has so much fun. Plus we hand glow sticks in the branches of our trees. 💓
i love making pumpkin seeds! i toss them in cinnamon sugar, cayenne pepper, salt, etc. and sometimes when we hand out candy we put little bags of them in the candy bowls. kids dont always take them tho lol
I spend the month rewarching shows like The X-Files, Over the Garden Wall, Gravity Falls, etc…, plus some Halloween movies here and there. Trick-or-Treat night, I make hot chocolate, stake out my driveway, and throw candy at the kids that just walk past me
For many years I went to a Halloween party the Saturday before Halloween (on the Big Day if the 31st was Saturday) where the best costumes were silly puns. One year I wore a box with pictures of a certain Toyota model covered with chocolates and sweets. I was a Candied Camry. Won first prize.
We bring leftover pumpkin soup/pumpkin pie to the neighbours (that we like ofcourse). The soup is also becoming a soup made by 3 neighbours (they add ingredients, we cook and add more ingredients). Our family gets soup as well, but I don’t have many relatives anymore (sadly) and we have too much soup. 😁
My family would make a big crockpot full of hot chocolate.
I carve a Jack o’th’ Lantern, and bind a wreath of rosemary. At sunset I light the pumpkin and place the wreath atop it to “crown the Lantern King”. The wreath dries, and I keep it til next Hallowstide.
My son and I visit the same local church pumpkin patch every year to overpay for a couple pumpkins. Been doing it for 16 years. Then I decorate the house/yard for a week and stock up on candy and treats before Halloween. And on haoween night my husband sits out front, gives out candy and takes credit for it all. He has been doing that for 14 years.
Toaster s’mores and scary movies from the 80’s
For the last 8 or 9 years, we have been getting the pumpkin shaped pizza from Papa Murphey’s. The kids love it and it’s a good easy dinner before going out trick-or-treating!
A fews years ago i started with Halloween themed riding lessons and now my whole team of volunteers goes full halloweeny
i’m a horse riding instructor for the disabled btw ;-)
We order Chinese food for dinner, then we give out hot chocolate and tons of candy to trick or treaters!
i guess this is a tradition, but we watch a disney princess movie because the scary ones are too scary for my mom
I typically stop shaving a few weeks before Halloween, then dress up like a Russian granny and try to sell real fish to random people, all while just being outright rude and nasty to people. Her name is Olga the hag, and she is a comic character I invented. I’ve been known to win costume contests and get kicked out of the same bar on the same night. Ugliest man dressed as a woman contest. Won it four times.
When my only child was about 11, I took him and the other boys from the neighborhood on a Halloween Eve Mischief Night. I had certain rules: no shaving cream, eggs or anything that could damage paint so they chose Silly String, no messing with mail boxes (those belong to Federal jurisdiction, don’t mess with the Feds), and provide your own toilet paper. No taking from your parents’ house. Buy your own. I’ll hire you for chores if money is an issue. And I went with them. For several years. It was great fun, and having an adult around saved them from drunk harassment on one specific night that we still talk about now that they’re in their 30s. Good fun, but only allowed one night a year for about 4 years of their lives. They’re all good-hearted men now. Well, there’s always that One, but we still have hope for him ❤️
We have a “pumpkin night” sometime in October. Mandatory pizza, pumpkin/fall themed beer, and carving pumpkins. Started as a tradition to help my spouse battle SADS, it is now a family tradition over a decade old. Our kids drink apple cider in lieu of “grown up drink”! The real trick to this treat? We do it spontaneously. We get the pumpkins at the beginning of the month and one day we just go for it!
All of my children are teens/adults so for the last 3 years I’ve been making them bags of chocolate and candy and such since they don’t go trick or treating anymore.
My family were Jehovah’s Witnesses and as such I did not go trick-or-treating. That honestly was fine by me as I was pretty easily scared and a couple of houses on our block were terrifying… anyway, our tradition (after disconnecting the doorbell and turning off lights) was to make cookies and popcorn and watch some grouping of movies on the tv in my mum’s room– the entire original star wars set, attempt the entire Lord of the Rings set, etc. When I got older alfred hitchcock movies, Alien franchise– just back to back to back moviefests.
I was a movie buff so hanging out and watching movies was a great evening.
I still get all swaddled up in a throw on the couch. I curl up with a glass of wine and a bowl of popcorn and watch movies until the wee hours on Halloween, now I just do it with my husband for whom I need to constantly pause so he can go hand candy to the trick-or-treaters :P
We watch the Rocky Horror Picture Show . Young Tim Curry was in 3inch heels Lmao.
carving little apples into shapes and faces of pumpkins.
If you’re seeking a new love, to peel an apple and throw the peel over your left shoulder while standing in front of a mirror. You will see a letter which is the initial of your new love, it worked for me! My daughter did it this year, we’ll see if it works!
Trunk or treat at my church
My parents and I each get a box or 2 of candy and then we make popcorn and watch Harry Potter until we all pass out.
I don’t have any…I don’t celebrate Halloween 😂
None. I sit at home alone and hope no beggars knock on my door.
Sleep.
Making Luther rose out of snacks. ^_^
Every October we have a “Pumpkin Night”. Pizza, pumpkin or fall themed beers, and carving pumpkins. It starred as a way to help my spouse deal with the onset of SADS, and a decade later has become one of our favorite family traditions! The kids drink apple cider in lieu of “grown up drink”!
