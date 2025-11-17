Heavy Door Falls On Employee, Boss Screams At Her Instead Of Helping, Comes To Regret It Greatly

Working at a restaurant is not for the faint of heart. Whether you’re washing dishes, standing behind the bar, or as it was for Reddit user u/queerdo84, waiting tables, it often entails long hours and a very fast-paced environment where you constantly have to juggle multiple responsibilities at once.
However, in the case of u/queerdo84, there was also a toxic owner who made all of the staff miserable. So when the server finally decided to quit, she thought of a plan to let all of the customers know just how big of a jerk he was.
Recently, she revisited the experience and told everything about it to the subreddit r/pettyrevenge.
When this person worked at an upscale steakhouse, they had a very toxic boss
So when they finally decided to walk out, they did so in style
As this story illustrates, the higher-ups play a huge role in building (or destroying) the workplace environment
When it comes to employee happiness, bosses and supervisors play a bigger role than one might expect. Relationships with management are the top factor in employees’ job satisfaction, which in turn is the second most important determinant of employees’ overall well-being.
Unfortunately, research also shows that most people, just like the author of this post, find their managers to be far from perfect. A study by the American Psychological Association found that 75% of Americans say their “boss is the most stressful part of their workday.”
However, leaving those bosses isn’t so simple
u/queerdo84 shouldn’t bring themselves down for not immediately quitting their job. Interestingly (and perhaps somewhat counterintuitive), research also tells us that employees end up working longer (two years, on average) for toxic bosses than nontoxic ones.
People stay with them for a multitude of reasons. Some of the most common ones that Mary Abbajay, the president and co-founder of Careerstone Group, LLC, a woman-owned, full service organizational and leadership development consultancy, has noticed during her 20 years of experience include:
“Many of the above excuses come down to basic human psychological dynamics,” Abbajay wrote. “People enduring high-stress situations often suffer from emotional exhaustion, robbing them of the energy needed to search for a new situation. It’s hard to quit without another opportunity lined up, and it’s hard to line up another opportunity when one feels depleted. Emotional exhaustion also strips people of the ability to envision a more positive experience — and hopelessness ensues.”
Loss aversion is another psychological process that makes it hard for us to give up something we have. We tend to strive to keep what we’ve worked hard to obtain, and in the workplace this could be salary, status, stability, seniority, social connections, and all the other benefits we’ve accumulated over the years.
“We might also hope that a mean boss will change his or her ways, that the organization will take some action, and that things will improve,” Abbajay added.
Although staying put may seem safer than leaving, it comes with many risks
Ultimately, we do need to take action. A study of 3,122 Swedish male employees found that those who work for toxic bosses were 60% more likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke, or other life-threatening cardiac condition.
Other studies in American workplaces show that people with toxic bosses are more susceptible to chronic stress, depression, and anxiety, all of which increase the risk of a lowered immune system, colds, strokes, and even heart attacks.
So kudos to u/queerdo84 for leaving “Gary.”
Luckily, we now have many tools at our disposal to help us during the transition period
A recent FlexJobs survey of over 5,600 people found that not only a quarter (24%) of workers are currently using AI at work, but also 17% of job seekers are already using AI tools like ChatGPT for job applications like resume and cover letter writing, and and additional one-third (33%) are considering it.
“ChatGPT can easily mine job descriptions for keywords and act as an editor, critiquing bullet points and suggesting better phrasing and grammar,” FlexJobs told Bored Panda in an email statement.”
More specifically, ChatGPT can help by:
“ChatGPT can also help craft the perfect cover letter,” FlexJobs added. Consider utilizing AI language software to level up cover letters in the following ways:
But using this technology during a job search doesn’t have to end there. It can also help you prepare for interviews. FlexJobs suggests considering the following:
As the story went viral, people had a lot of questions, and its author was happy to provide answers
Some even shared their own similar experiences
But everyone was happy to hear that the boss got what was coming to him
