Hey Pandas, What Do You Think The Weirdest Flag Is?

Flags Of Countries That Don’t Exist Are Allowed.
#1
Lebanon. It has a little Christmas tree in it (which is actually cedar)! Love it!
#2
🇳🇵←the only flag that isn’t a rectangle
#3
theres not an emoji so i cant show you but ive always found the flag of Sicily to be… strange
#4
I think mine is Antarctica because their flag looks kinda different than the others.
This is their flag: 🇦🇶
#5
I don’t have the emoji but the Fryslan flag is very weird
#6
🇧🇭,it looks like someone took a bite out of the white part of poland
#7
Russia cities have some of the weirdest ones. I’ve yet to understand what’s going on with Ohansk flag.
#8
🇨🇫
#9
The former flag of Libya was just green.
#10
🇳🇺
#11
A surrender flag. Although quite functional- dust rag, napkin, handkerchief, etc.
#12
🇬🇵🇩🇬 between these
#13
This——-> 🇳🇵
Follow Us