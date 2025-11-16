Hey Pandas, What Do You Think The Weirdest Flag Is?

by

Flags Of Countries That Don’t Exist Are Allowed.

#1

Lebanon. It has a little Christmas tree in it (which is actually cedar)! Love it!

#2

🇳🇵←the only flag that isn’t a rectangle

#3

theres not an emoji so i cant show you but ive always found the flag of Sicily to be… strange

#4

I think mine is Antarctica because their flag looks kinda different than the others.

This is their flag: 🇦🇶

#5

I don’t have the emoji but the Fryslan flag is very weird

#6

🇧🇭,it looks like someone took a bite out of the white part of poland

#7

Russia cities have some of the weirdest ones. I’ve yet to understand what’s going on with Ohansk flag.

#8

🇨🇫

#9

The former flag of Libya was just green.

#10

🇳🇺

#11

A surrender flag. Although quite functional- dust rag, napkin, handkerchief, etc.

#12

🇬🇵🇩🇬 between these

#13

This——-> 🇳🇵

