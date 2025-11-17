Hey Pandas, If You Could Create A Superhero What Would They Be Able To Do? (Closed)

What would your perfect superhero power be?
#1
Pick up all the influencers,crazy youtubers,plastic surgery people who have gone over the top and put them together in a village called MANIO.They would live their amongst people like themselves.
#2
I would want to be able to understand/speak/read/write all languages past and present, including animals. With the ability to turn on/off said powers as needed.
#3
I had an idea for a genderfluid shapeshifter Anti-hero a while ago. Their name was Axel and they liked drag racing (the car kind not the RuPaul kind).
#4
Auto tune man. My son has perfect pitch and gets really annoyed when things aren’t in tune. We always say his super power should be the ability to walk into a room and tune every thing to the perfect sound.
#5
I would create disappointment trash panda. He comes to your house and tells you all the disappointments of your life and how you could of done better. Basically he tells you the cold hard truth everyone else is to polite to say.
#6
finds people who are allergic to the same thing and puts em in a giant box that has one of the thing their allergic to idk it would be fun to watch everyone stay away from(no serious allergies just something that casues minor hives or something)
#7
The Finder.
Whatever he holds in his hand, he can see through. A bit of soil, a piece of rock, some vegetation from the area and he could see deep into the earth. Imagine the buried wonders you could find!
#8
They induce feelings of procrastination in anyone.
#9
Warning: be careful sharing this sort of stuff because someone can take your idea and actually create it before you can get it off the ground.
#10
they would be able to give me money
