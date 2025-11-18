Newlywed Woman Blinded By Husband After Refusing To Fuel His Gaming Addiction

A Chinese woman was brutally beaten and blinded by her husband after refusing to top up his online gaming account.
Two months into their marriage, the husband, surnamed Xie, demanded 10,000 yuan ($1,400 USD) from his wife. When she declined, he started punching her in a rage and then hit her with a frying pan.
He then proceeded to strangle her with pajamas but was stopped when his cousin intervened.
A Chinese man beat and blinded his wife after she refused to fuel his online gaming addiction
Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (Not the actual photo)
Lao Chunxue is 28 years old and lived in Inner Mongolia in northern China. She met her husband, surname Xie, through a relative in 2022.
The two have had arguments about Xie’s gaming obsession in the past, but the man had always treated his soon-to-be-wife with care. This prompted Chunxue to go ahead with the marriage.
The couple relocated to the Henan province shortly afterwards, which was when the husband started constantly demanding Chunxue for money.
This particular attack had further been fueled by the man’s mother, who was allegedly on video call during the incident. She said, “If she does not give you money, beat her to death.”
Chunxue was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU and spent three months in a coma
Image credits: chinapress
The victim, who was saved by Xie’s cousin, was admitted under intensive care of the Fifth Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University. She was in a coma for three months.
Once she woke up, doctors discovered she had permanently lost her eyesight.
She was diagnosed with optic atrophy, resulting from intracranial bleeding. The attack also left her with severe injuries that made her unable to care for herself.
Her parents traveled to visit and were heartbroken, saying, “Seeing our daughter like this felt like a knife cutting our hearts.”
When Chunxue attempted to reclaim her assets in order to fund her rehabilitation, she discovered her husband had transferred her car to his mother’s name
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: chinapress
Xie’s family has contributed 36,000 yuan ($5,000 USD) to her medical expenses due to police intervention.
The victim’s mother says, “He comes from a wealthy family, worth millions, but they only gave us 36,000 yuan, a contribution made in the hopes of reducing his sentence.”
On August 30, the People’s Court of Zhongyuan District in Zhengzhou in Henan province sentenced Xie to 11 years in prison for intentional homicide and ordered him to pay the victim 657,000 yuan ($93,000 USD) in compensation.
Chunxue’s parents are currently appealing the decision, demanding a life sentence for Xie.
