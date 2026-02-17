Woman’s “Strange Behavior” During White House Press Conference Goes Viral

A clip from a White House press conference has resurfaced, making netizens question the demeanor of one of the attendees.
Social media users dissected what they described as a woman’s “possessed” expressions while standing next to US President Donald Trump during a December White House press conference.
“That’s the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen,” one commented online.
“She’s giving The Conjuring,” one said, while another quipped, “Everyone noticed her behavior… but no one knows the reason?”
“She froze for 7 seconds at the White House… but WHY?” one asked.
One asked, “Are these Trump women ok?
“It’s her first day in a human suit,” claimed another.
“White House or horror movie audition??” one commented online
The woman in question was Susan Dell, a billionaire, philanthropist, and co-founder and chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.
Susan and her billionaire husband, Michael Dell, had pledged $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for at least 25 million American children.
Many wondered why Susan looked drastically different from her appearance a few years ago.
“On another note, can you tell me what is happening with Susan’s face? It took me back a minute,” one commented, while another wrote, “Susan Dell needs to chill with the eyeliner and plastic surgery. She looks like a puppet.”
Dr. Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, shared his guess on whether the billionaire philanthropist had gone under the knife to alter her appearance.
“In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual,” he told the Irish Star.
Many speculated whether Susan Dell underwent cosmetic surgery to alter her appearance in the last few years
Ross said this type of facial result could come from several aesthetic procedures, including surgical and non-surgical.
“There is a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift, as the skin around the jawline and mid-face appears lifted,” he said.
“Another possibility is upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), which can make the eyes look more open, refreshed, and awake, an effect that looks likely in the recent images,” he added.
During the December White House press conference, Trump announced that their charitable gift would go towards helping fund “Trump Accounts,” a new initiative that offers investment accounts to kids.
The pledge made by the Dell couple would fund $250 deposits for investment accounts for at least 25 million children aged 10 and below.
“There is a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift,” one doctor said
The new “Trump Accounts” initiative was set up as part of the President’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which will see the Treasury Department deposit $1,000 into the account of every eligible US citizen child born from January 2025 to December 31, 2028.
The charitable gift offered by the Dells will go to children aged 10 and below, who were born before the cut-off for the Treasury’s funding.
Their pledge dramatically increases the funds available to be put into accounts and also expands the number of kids who qualify for accounts.
The money will go to kids aged 10 and under, who live in areas where the median income falls below $150,000.
The White House said the “Trump Accounts” would become the property of a child’s guardian.
Eventually, they “will track a stock index and allow for additional private contributions of up to $5,000 per year,” a statement said.
Until the child turns 18, the investment account will be locked for withdrawals. When the child becomes an adult, funds can be used for education, to start a venture, etc.
So instead of kids starting adulthood with a bank balance of zero, they would have a financial cushion waiting for them when they turn 18.
“When we heard about this idea, we were thrilled, because this allows us to reach such a huge number of children with this program,” Susan Dell told CNN in December.
“Investing in children and their future is really investing in all of our futures,” she continued. “Children are the future. So we couldn’t be more excited about this program.”
Her billionaire husband, Michael Dell, also expressed joy in the initiative.
“We feel super excited to be able to make a difference in millions of children’s futures and create opportunity, hope and prosperity for them,” he told the outlet.
“If you think about the power of compounding and what these accounts are likely to become over 10, 20, 30 years, that’s super significant,” he continued.
“The White House never fails to surprise!” one commented online
