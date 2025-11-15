Hey Pandas, What Do You Like To Do To Waste Time? (Closed)

by

I was raised to respect every opinion, so whether it sounds great or stupid it’s still respected.

#1

Look at bored panda

#2

Not doing homework just rollerskating around my house

#3

I sit around a day dream about how life could have been if it went my way

#4

Youtube and daydreaming

#5

This is a bit of a different answer but archery. I just go outside and practice for tournaments.

#6

BuzzFeed quizzes and drawing on my clothes.

#7

I roleplay with my friends, or just lay on my bed and stare at the ceiling

#8

Cry, contemplate my life decisions, eat, go in bored panda, play Minecraft

#9

Play Minecraft, eat way more than needed, sleep, think about my crush, read bp, look in the refrigerator for no reason

#10

my answer: i think up a situation, usually earth or space themed, i imagine what it’ll be like to be in thaat situation and i make a word document about it.

#11

BP, Snapchat, PS4, naps, Netflix or Disney+

#12

Youtube, wattpad, write, bored panda, Pinterest, or draw.

#13

Playing computer games.

#14

I try to Sketch,read novels,or sit in complete darkness for hours thinking abt things i regret

#15

Bored. Panda.

#16

Daydreaming about my crush, playing Animal Crossing, practicing my makeup skills, and listening to my favorite songs over and over again 💖💖💖

#17

Write fan fiction, play MMOs, or workout, in order from least to most stressed. The more stressed I am, the more likely I am to hit the heavy bag.

#18

scroll social medias like bored panda, davianart etc

#19

Crafting

#20

I like to listen to music suggested by my friends, then criticize it horribly :)

#21

Bored panda, TV, minecraft, archery, chess, reading, math, cubing. I have a lot of free time.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celebrity IOU
3 min read
Dec, 25, 2020
Snoop Dogg Narrates The Famous Baby Iguana Chase Scene From ‘Planet Earth’ , And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
15+ Portraits You Wouldn’t Believe Are Taken With A Smartphone
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pregnant Woman Refuses To Let Jealous Sister Near Her Baby
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
Psychology Professor Is Going Viral For Debunking TikTokers Sharing ‘Facts’ That Are Completely Made Up
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Reveal The Biggest Lessons Employment Has Taught Them, Here Are 30 Of The Best
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.