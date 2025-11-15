Hey Pandas, What Do You Like To Do To Waste Time? (Closed)

I was raised to respect every opinion, so whether it sounds great or stupid it’s still respected.
#1
Look at bored panda
#2
Not doing homework just rollerskating around my house
#3
I sit around a day dream about how life could have been if it went my way
#4
Youtube and daydreaming
#5
This is a bit of a different answer but archery. I just go outside and practice for tournaments.
#6
BuzzFeed quizzes and drawing on my clothes.
#7
I roleplay with my friends, or just lay on my bed and stare at the ceiling
#8
Cry, contemplate my life decisions, eat, go in bored panda, play Minecraft
#9
Play Minecraft, eat way more than needed, sleep, think about my crush, read bp, look in the refrigerator for no reason
#10
my answer: i think up a situation, usually earth or space themed, i imagine what it’ll be like to be in thaat situation and i make a word document about it.
#11
BP, Snapchat, PS4, naps, Netflix or Disney+
#12
Youtube, wattpad, write, bored panda, Pinterest, or draw.
#13
Playing computer games.
#14
I try to Sketch,read novels,or sit in complete darkness for hours thinking abt things i regret
#15
Bored. Panda.
#16
Daydreaming about my crush, playing Animal Crossing, practicing my makeup skills, and listening to my favorite songs over and over again 💖💖💖
#17
Write fan fiction, play MMOs, or workout, in order from least to most stressed. The more stressed I am, the more likely I am to hit the heavy bag.
#18
scroll social medias like bored panda, davianart etc
#19
Crafting
#20
I like to listen to music suggested by my friends, then criticize it horribly :)
#21
Bored panda, TV, minecraft, archery, chess, reading, math, cubing. I have a lot of free time.
