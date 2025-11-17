84 Butterfly Tattoos That Are As Colorful And Fun As The Real Thing

Hear us out — butterfly tattoos are the new hot tattoo designs. Yup, we hear you saying that they’re stuck in the early 2000s, but that’s just because we made such an association long ago and decided not to change it. That is until you lay your eyes on these gorgeous butterfly tattoo ideas that we rounded up on our newest list!

As butterflies are colorful the same, these tattoo designs are diverse and fun. From simple tattoos taking the shape of the critter and making it more of a hint rather than a realistic depiction to full-blown technicolor abstracts with vibrant dashes of color, these beautiful tattoos are real stunners!

And, if you’re a bona fide insect expert, you’ll find some of these butterfly tattoo ideas catering to your curiosity, too. After all, not all of them are abstract, depicting certain kinds of butterflies in their full, realistic glory. Either way, these perfect designs are very far from the images we’ve had stuck in our heads since the early 2000s. 

So, ready to take a look at the vivacious butterfly tattoo ideas we have in store? Of course you are! And if you’re uncertain if this is the kind of design you really want, be warned that you’ll find yourself with a firm Yes! after looking at them.

Anyhoo, scroll down below, unveil the gorgeous tattoo designs, and vote for the ones you like best. Lastly, share this article with your tattoo artist and make the chosen designs your own. 

#1 Colorful Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: martapoisontattoo

#2 Tiger Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: zeeyeart

#3 Colorful Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_solar

#4 Very Unique Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: zeeyeart

#5 Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_hoji

#6 Interesting Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: tattoo_chamsae

#7 3D Butterfly With Flower Tattoo

Image source: malavida.tattoo

#8 Matching Cute Butterflies Tattoos

Image source: malobita

#9 Small Blue And Pink Butterflies Tattoos

“Done by Luisa at Alechemist’s Valley, Hamburg, Germany.”

Image source: QueenOfSquirrels

#10 Blue Butterfly Tattoo

“By Kristen Sorenson (Me) at Velvet Tattoo Parlor, NY.”

Image source: xkixii

#11 Monarch Butterflies Tattoo

“By Adam Sky, Rose Gold’s Tattoo, San Francisco, California.”

Image source: Tattoodles

#12 Watercolor Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: stuffie.ink

#13 Very Lovely Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: brunomatostattoo

#14 Cute Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: lenalovesart_

#15 Pink Rose Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: _rostra_

#16 Pretty Back Piece With Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: ffion.elizabeth.tattoo

#17 Cute Butterfly On The Leg Tattoo

Image source: akkurat_tattoo

#18 Butterfly Panther Morph Tattoo

“By Matthew Luettger at Red Quill Tattoo in Lincoln, NE.”

Image source: mandarinorangesalads

#19 Psychedelic Butterflies

“El Salvador.”

Image source: UsernameSV

#20 Common Buckeye Butterfly Tattoo

“Done by Jiemin Lin At Ink And Water in Toronto, Ontario.”

Image source: ArtisticRose99

#21 Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: annasagetattoos

#22 Pattern Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: mayforcolor

#23 Yellow Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: mayforcolor

#24 Matching Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: aeri_tattoo

#25 Flower Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: vandal_tattoo

#26 Mountain And Night Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: xavtattoo

#27 Very Cute Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: senny_tusz

#28 Fire Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: miss_preciouss

#29 Interesting Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo

Image source: tattoo.gul

#30 Cute Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: won_tattooer

#31 Small Blue Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: mischieftattoonyc

#32 Unique Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: sonia_tessari

#33 Fine Line Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: da.an_tattooer

#34 Flower Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_color.b

#35 A Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo

“By Arielle Gagnon Le Castel, Montréal, Quebec.”

Image source: Marissa310

#36 Moth And Butterfly Tattoos (Healed)

“Done by Naja at Elektrotinte in Cologne, Germany.”

Image source: bittersweet_exe

#37 A Series Of Butterflies Spine Tattoo

“By Eman Scorfna at Source Of Please, Zejtun. Malta.”

Image source: emanscorfna

#38 Axolotl Butterfly Tattoo

“By Aj At Stardust Tattoo, Charleston.”

Image source: Brangoe

#39 Butterfly Floral Tattoo

“Done by Jennifer Jackal, at International Ink in Stevens Point, WI.”

Image source: JenniferJackal

#40 Simple Butterfly Tattoo

“By Keith C (Me) at Spinning Needle Tattoos in Ft Worth.”

Image source: Fidellio

#41 Butterfly Lady Face Tattoo

“By Jacqueline May in Toronto in Private Studio.”

Image source: J-DubT

#42 Butterfly Breaking Out Of A Helmet Tattoo

“Le Scaphandre Et Le Papillon Tattoo (The Diving Bell And The Butterfly) By Nori Lockhart at Uptown Tattoo in Minneapolis, MN.”

Image source: ifanimaltrapped

#43 Water Color Butterfly Effect Tattoo

“Jf Biron, Ink Your Soul; Montreal, Canada.”

Image source: imgur.com

#44 Butterfly With Human Eye Tattoo

Image source: ellahy.franco

#45 Butterfly On The Hand Tattoo

Image source: ink.carolw

#46 Sun And Moon Buttefly Tattoo

Image source: dirtyinktattoostudio

#47 Butterfly And A Beetle Mix Tattoo

Image source: lapetiteyusun

#48 Butterfly With Eye Tattoo

Image source: lux.tattoos

#49 Butterfly Tattoo On The Neck

“By Henry at Saloon 64 in Alicante, Spain.”

Image source: meranvh99

#50 American Traditional Butterfly Tattoo

“Done by Sam Sea at Iron Hill Tattoo Shop, PA.”

Image source: my2ichbuscemi

#51 3D Butterfly Tattoo

“By Juan At Virginia Class Tattoo (Manassas, VA).”

Image source: notanotherdonut

#52 Traditional Butterfly Tattoo

“By Brice Hamm Dead Ahead Nashville, TN.”

Image source: WaverlyAlexa

#53 Butterfly Dagger Tattoo

“By Auris Pena in his private studio, Englewood, NJ.”

Image source: iluvpie20101

#54 “Happiness Is A Butterfly” Quote Tattoo

“By Hec Pshyco tattoo Spain.”

Image source: Espiland

#55 Monarch Butterfly And Death’s Mark Hawk Moth Tattoo

“By Taylor Goble at White Raven Tattoo: Midvale, Utah.”

Image source: Conqueeftador69

#56 Butterfly Shrimp Tattoo

“From Shannon at Houston Heights Tattoo in Houston, Texas.”
"From Shannon at Houston Heights Tattoo in Houston, Texas."

Image source: jboogietime

#57 Butterfly Mandala Tattoo

“By Katie at Divination Tattoo & Gallery in Asheville, NC!!”

Image source: jamieaboggs

#58 Butterfly And Shadow Rose Tattoo

“By Saru, Sole Tattoo Gallery, Sydney.”

Image source: Torfix

#59 Half Butterfly Half Moth Tattoo

“Done by Mimin at Ching Tattoo, Flushing, NY.”

Image source: jayex3

#60 Very Unique Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: rovnonoc.studio

#61 Colorful Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: cerennkarakus

#62 Butterflies With Tree Branches Tattoo

Image source: lenalovesart_

#63 Family Of Butterflies Tattoos

Image source: dahan.orient

#64 Face Covered With Butterflies Tattoo

Image source: malavida.tattoo

#65 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: circles.777

#66 Cute Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: oooooatmeal

#67 Butterfly Lady Tattoo

“By Jacqueline May in Toronto in Private Studio.”

Image source: J-DubT

#68 Cool Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: ethan.oberholzer

#69 Scar Butterfly Tattoo

“By Jay Goods, Hartford County Tattoo, Bristol, Connecticut.”

Image source: abbeyxhalfaxa

#70 Fairy With Butterflies Tattoo

“By P’muss from Lone Wolf Studio. Bangkok Thailand.”

Image source: ryochikyo

#71 Butterflies Knee Tattoo

“Done by Micah at The Holy Scythe Tattoo in San Jose, CA.”

Image source: trippykitty420

#72 Blackwork Butterfly Tattoo

“Done by Tyler Nguyen (Me) Out Of My Little Needle Tattoos, Plymouth, MI.”

Image source: ttn_art

#73 Black Work Style Web And Skull Butterfly Tattoo

“Done by Hayden Thompson At Empire in Melbourne, Australia.”

Image source: brigittelea

#74 Simple Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: palinkatattoo

#75 Butterfly Family Tattoo

Image source: a.ink.tattoo_amber

#76 3D Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: winchestertattoo1

#77 Cute Butterfly With Flowers Tattoo

Image source: alexisethomson

#78 Cute Butterfly Family Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_hyn

#79 Tiger And Butterfly Combination Tattoo

“By Jessi Lawson at Wild Cat Tattoo (Minneapolis).”

Image source: laur_vb

#80 Butterfly And Sacred Heart Tattoo

“By Clinton Lee at Ink And Dagger Tattoo. Roswell, GA.”

Image source: actuallyagreatguy

#81 Butterfly And Cherry Blossom Hand Tattoo

“By The London Tattoo Artist Gabriele Cardosi at Red Point Tattoo, UK.”

Image source: gabrielecardosi

#82 Colorful Butterfly Tattoo

“By Matt Wright, Foundation Tattoo in Pittsburgh, PA.”

Image source: Mtt76812

#83 Interesting Butterfly Tattoo

Image source: tattooist_ato

#84 Cute Matching Butterflies Tattoo

“By CJ at Bluebotte Tattoo Parlor (UK).”

Image source: femchemeng1999

