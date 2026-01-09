Newly Released ICE Video Adds Missing Context To Fatal Shooting Of Renée Nicole Good

Footage filmed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has revealed new details about the final moments of Renée Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally wounded during a confrontation with federal agents in Minneapolis.
The January 7 footage, recorded on the cellphone of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, was obtained by Minnesota outlet Alpha News and shows the seconds leading up to the incident that has since a nationwide debate on self-defense versus excessive force.
Renee and her wife were allegedly stopped in the middle of a street inside an active ICE enforcement operation, with their SUV partially blocking a lane of traffic and interfering with agents’ movements during the federal sweep.
Observers believe the clip offers crucial information on the context that led to the tragic incident.
New footage on the final moments of Renée Nicole Good provides crucial context on the tragic incident
Image credits: patriottakes/X
According to federal officials, the encounter unfolded amid a protest against planned detentions of Somali migrants in the area.
In the video, Good is seen seated inside her maroon Honda Pilot, smiling as she looks toward Ross and says, “That’s fine dude. I’m not mad.”
Her wife, Rebecca Good, can be heard nearby, filming with her own phone and urging the agent to identify himself.
“Show your face,” Rebecca says. “You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch big boy. Go ahead.”
Image credits: AlphaNews/X
As the confrontation escalates, federal agents order Renee Good to exit her vehicle. She does not comply.
Instead, the footage shows her revving the engine while agents stand close to the SUV.
Ross’s camera suddenly jolts violently. It remains unclear whether he was struck by the vehicle or jumped to avoid being hit. Seconds later, Ross fires three shots, including one through the front windshield.
Good is struck and fatally wounded.
The footage joined a surveillance video to create a more accurate picture of the events
Image credits: AlphaNews/X
Her Honda Pilot continues forward, crashing into the back of two parked vehicles. Neither Ross’s footage nor other videos released publicly capture the immediate aftermath of the shooting or the moment Good lost control of the vehicle.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials later confirmed three bullets struck her in the face.
Image credits: AlphaNews/X
Extra footage provided additional context, showing Good’s SUV pulling onto the street and stopping.
Roughly 20 seconds later, a passenger believed to be Rebecca exits the vehicle and begins filming. Good then repositions the Honda Pilot, appearing to block the roadway for approximately four minutes.
Ross arrives shortly afterward and is joined by several other federal agents who surround the vehicle. One agent is seen pulling at the driver’s door and allegedly ordering Good to get out.
Instead, Good pulls the SUV forward, and the rest of the events play out as previously stated.
The incident has put federal and local governments at odds with each other
Image credits: ViralVideos
Image credits: DVanLangenhove
There has been speculation that Rebecca exited the vehicle intentionally to document a potential confrontation. She is visible holding her phone during the exchange, though it remains unclear when she first began recording.
Ross is described by federal officials as an experienced officer. Six months before the tragic incident, he was dragged roughly 100 yards by a car driven by an illegal immigrant s*x offender.
The encounter left Ross with a severe right-arm injury requiring 20 stitches.
Image credits: Disclaimergate/X
The Trump administration has repeatedly characterized the shooting as an act of self-defense, arguing Good used her vehicle as a weapon. Detractors argue the officer acted disproportionally to the danger he was presented with.
Image credits: krassenstein/X
“I can believe that her d**th is a tragedy while also recognizing that it is a tragedy of her own making,” Vice President JD Vance said about the case.
State and local officials have rejected that framing. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, in particular, bluntly said video evidence undermines the self-defense claim, calling it “garbage.”
Good’s wife blamed herself for encouraging her to confront the federal agents
Image credits: KellyScaletta
Image credits: ManiamAkash
Conflicting accounts have emerged about Good’s role in the protest.
For instance, friends told The New York Post that she was part of a network of activists coordinated through her six-year-old son’s charter school who were actively resisting ICE.
The school, Southside Family Charter School, has publicly promoted a “social justice first” philosophy and involvement in political activism.
Image credits: factpostnews/X
Good and Rebecca moved to Minneapolis last year and enrolled the infant at the school. The couple is understood to have left the US after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, briefly relocating to Canada before settling in Minnesota.
Good was a registered voter, though her party affiliation is not listed. No public voting records were available for Rebecca.
Image credits: Status Coup News/YouTube
Witnesses at the scene claimed the couple were acting as legal observers. In emotionally raw footage captured after the shooting, Rebecca admitted she encouraged her wife to confront federal agents.
“I made her come down here, it’s my fault,” she cried.
Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, has denied claims her daughter was involved in organized protests, saying Renee “wouldn’t have been part of anything like that.”
The shooting has since expanded into a broader legal and political dispute over federal authority
Image credits: Status Coup News/YouTube
The shooting has triggered a widening legal and political fallout.
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has called on the public to submit any video or evidence directly to her office, citing concerns about the Trump administration’s decision to leave the investigation solely to the FBI.
Image credits: s4rah_dev
Image credits: KGUN9/YouTube
Moriarty confirmed federal investigators seized Good’s vehicle immediately after the shooting and that state authorities have not been granted access to it or to forensic evaluations conducted by the FBI.
“The ICE officer does not have complete immunity here,” Moriarty said, pushing back against claims made by federal officials.
The Minneapolis shooting came one day before federal immigration agents fired and wounded two people outside a hospital in Portland, Oregon, further intensifying scrutiny of federal enforcement tactics nationwide.
As investigators continue to review footage, shell casings, and witness accounts, the cellphone video filmed by the agent himself has become central to the debate.
“Cold blood.” Some viewers believe the footage dismantles the idea of the officer acting in self-defense
Image credits: RealJohnDough
Image credits: JR_OSINT
Image credits: ANicole8321
Image credits: briansbloodline
Image credits: Jakron
Image credits: LucasSa56947288
Image credits: RichardHanania
Image credits: SundaeDivine
Image credits: harryjsisson
Image credits: AdameMedia
Image credits: davidgokhshtein
Image credits: AutismCapital
Image credits: Brick_Suit
Image credits: MostlyPeaceful
Image credits: 1DigitalC
Follow Us