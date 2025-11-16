Hey Pandas, What Do You Like Most About Bored Panda? (Closed)

Tell us what you like most about this amazing platform!
#1
So much trivia and fun facts!! 🤩
#2
The usernames/people…
Ive met about 10 potatoes yet cant find 1 sloth…
But everyone here is kind and caring and feels the opposite of the real world🙂
#3
This is my main source of entertainment and where I make online friends.
#4
We’re all friends here and we seem to know each other so well despite having never met. Posts about cheese usually have people summoning Caro Caro, because we’ve paid attention and know she likes it. Most of the comment sections are really wholesome, and most people genuinely want to help in answering questions instead of writing them off as stupid or dumb. People from all over the world gather here to share their thoughts and culture and friendship, and I love it. One of my favorite things is when people carry jokes from one post into another. There was one post about like a spider in a cup and the caption was ‘AHHHHHH’ and the comments were screaming. farther down, another spider in a cup incident appeared, and people were joking and laughing and ‘AHHHHH’ing and seeing who could have the longest ‘AHHHH’ comment. that happened twice more on other posts. I love how we all care about each other. Sometimes people are going through hard stuff and the comments are full of hugs and love. I once saw someone follow up with someone else about a surgery they’d said they were getting on a different post, and it made my day. i love y’all so much- pandas are the best. 🐼🐼🐼
#5
Nathaniel
#6
The other lgbtq+ pandas who actually accept me. Oh, and the memes.
#7
I love the content on here and the people too. There are so many awesome fellow pandas here and so many of you make my day!!
#8
The clear layout (not too many flashy things), vertical content arrangement and mostly written post (few gifs & picture only posts). And the fact that BP provides text for videos.
#9
The escape
#10
The more articles and posts I read, the more I realise how much we have in common. Even though we all live in different parts of the world, it seems we enjoy many of the same things.
#11
The community is very kind, witty, and intelligent. Something that isn’t found on the internet very often.
#12
The people
#13
this is one of the least toxic social media sites I know.
#14
I am able to learn about things and have some small form of social media that is completely separate from my parents
#15
There are so many cats and funny stuff 🙃
#16
Love the variety of subjects and the friendly people.
#17
bp always has the ability to cheer me up, whether it be from the content or the people.
#18
Even though we will probably never meet in person, there is a strong feeling of community with most of us.
#19
The community here is nice & welcoming, the few spammer & trolls doesn’t get a real chance to do their thing.
I’m learning about stuff from all around the world – if not through the content, than through the comments.
The clear structure is nice – no weird extrafunctions
And, yes, I’m to lazy to look up such content on platforms like fb, tiktok, reddit, twitter, redbubble, tumblr […] by myself.
#20
Such varied kind of things to go through.
People.
#21
There is something for everyone and most everyone is respectful of everyone else. We all seem to enjoy the quirky things that strike a chord or amuses most folks. Thanks to all of you who make the content, contributions and comments. You all make me very happy and keep me engaged. That’s saying something coming from an old man with the attention span of a gnat! Also a thank you to those who call us up short when we get off the rails a bit.
Follow Us