Hey Pandas, What Do You Like About Bored Panda?

by

As above.

#1

The decision to immerse yourself in a supportive community.

#2

my friends :)

#3

The nice people I’ve met.

#4

The people 💚

#5

People often surprise me with their kindness and humor.

#6

It helped me through my depression, still does.
All the friends I’ve made!
-Shoutout to Shy Dragon, Amy and RandomCrow!

#7

The community. the diversity. It actually gives me hope for humanity. and then there are the trolls…

#8

Made a few friends, the memes are always funny, the ask pandas are always good, the comics are cool

#9

The supportive community

Patrick Penrose
