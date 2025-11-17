Hey Pandas, What Do You Like About Bored Panda?

As above.
#1
The decision to immerse yourself in a supportive community.
#2
my friends :)
#3
The nice people I’ve met.
#4
The people 💚
#5
People often surprise me with their kindness and humor.
#6
It helped me through my depression, still does.
All the friends I’ve made!
-Shoutout to Shy Dragon, Amy and RandomCrow!
#7
The community. the diversity. It actually gives me hope for humanity. and then there are the trolls…
#8
Made a few friends, the memes are always funny, the ask pandas are always good, the comics are cool
#9
The supportive community
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us