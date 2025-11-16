Hey Pandas, What Do People Say To You That You Think Is Annoying But It’s Completely Normalized? (Closed)

What shouldn’t be normalized but is and people seem to not care enough to change that?
#1
“…Are you SURE you weren’t forced?”
“Oh, so that really was your own choice? Hmm.”
“So you’re NOT oppressed?”
Y’all just let me wear a goddamn cloth on my head who am I hurting
#2
Oh i’m so ocd, i love cleaning. Omg i’m so bipolar today!! Was that a shadow, i’m so schizophrenic 🤪. I’m literally having a panic attack over this lmao. All of these are things i’ve heard and while i’m not diagnosed with any of these (parents refuse to take me to a psychiatrist) it’s so stupid because people struggle with these things.
#3
“I can’t believe you like that!” Said every time I eat lunch at my desk. Seriously? Do I come over to your desk, interrupt what you’re doing, and criticize your dining choices? Go away.
#4
“Well you seem functional” to people with disabilities you can’t see ( PTSD, seizures
#5
Basically all sentences starting with “All men”, especially relating to sexuality and relationships. Some highlights:
“All men need sex no matter what.”
“All men are promiscuous in nature.”
“All men want to lose their virginity as soon as possible.”
“All men are attracted to big chests.”
“All men dread being chained to one woman for the rest of his life.”
Now of course, all of those are annoying stereotypes to say the least, but I’m a guy on the asexual spectrum and this kind of stuff makes me super uncomfortable.
#6
Where I live?
“God only gives you what you can handle.” or “God doesn’t give you more than you can handle.”
Got it. God’s an ar$ehole.
#7
-“No Offense but” and then they proceed to tell you the most offensive and abhorrent thing you ever heard
– “Oh my God, I’m sorry I murdered you and your whole family, I have ADHD.” Please don’t blame everything on your mental illnesses
– “LGBT is so controversial.” It shouldn’t be. Why is a gay person’s existence controversial?
-“Godzilla could actually beat Ultraman with EASE, he’s much bigger and more powerful” No. As much as I love Godzilla, Ultraman has much more experience and is a very skilled fighter. As intelligent as Godzilla is, he is still an animal and could not outsmart Ultraman. Ultraman has defeated countless enemies larger than him. This fight would be very even, with no one having the advantage, and if anyone did, it would be Ultraman
-“I’m vegan, and my dog LOVES her vegan diet” No, she doesn’t. Give her a plate of whatever vegan food, and a steak, and she will go for the steak 10 times out of 10.
#8
Honestly, people enjoying influencer culture… I hate toxic influencers in general, but people keep trying to get me to like them.
That, and being accused of anorexia because I’m skinny, this was by a doctor, btw, and could clearly see that I had a severe thyroid issue and they did absolutely nothing about it
#9
“Ugh, he’s so ugly why do you like him?
“You have no standards”
No, Susan. I just don’t judge people by their appearance, so go run on down to your 6’5 football captain boyfriend who you think you can “change” and let me date my 5’1 boyfriend with depression who I actually CAN help.
#10
Assuming someone’s name. My legal name is Nathan, but people keep thinking that my legal name is Nathaniel. first off, if I introduce myself as Nathan/Nate, that’s what you call me. Second off, why do you think my name’s Nathaniel?
#11
“You’re going to regret those tattoos when you are older”. Nope, 20 years later still don’t.
#12
“You need glasses!”
Said by lots and lots of people when, for example, they see me trying to read. I then either patiently explain that not every eye disorder can be corrected with glasses or say something snarky like “You mean like Ray Charles or Stevie Wonder?”
#13
When I go somewhere with someone I know, and all the people I don’t know starts asking away…. where do you live, are you married, why not, do you have kids, why don’t you want kids, then tries to convince me to have kids and that is what I am suppose to do, where do I work…. Jesus Christ, I didn’t realize I came to a fckn interview! Did I get the job??? F off. I know it is a conversation starter, but there are sooooo many other things to talk about, I would know, because I tend to avoid those type of questions, because people will usually tell you if they want to talk about it.
#14
“I’m soooooo depressed” at any minor inconvenience.
#15
“Jokes” about serious issues. Also, way too many people are comfortable using slurs (especially the r, t, and f ones)
#16
The boyfriend jokes every. single. goddamn. time I mention a boys name. I go to a girl’s school, so all the relatives get a bit over excited when they find out I do, in fact, talk to a couple of boys. I’ve been fielding comments about this one boy (who I’ve always been pretty close friends with) since we were both about 5.
#17
Speaking in hyperbole and using the word “literally” to mean it’s exact opposite, “figuratively”. As in:
“He was so angry he literally exploded.”
Did he really explode? Hope you had an umbrella handy.
#18
I live on a farm so a lot of people ask me if I’m a horse girl, which, I guess I am cuz I own them and I like them but like??? Why is it cringe to like horses???
#19
“You should get out of your comfort zone.”
No, I have tried that and it’s uncomfortable. Now, you should shut up and make the zone comfortable.
The need to get out of one’s comfort zone is coined up by extroverts who thrive on new experiences, hence their comfort zone is “outside the comfort zone”.
#20
that eating disorder kids are ‘skinny people’. people in general come in all shapes and sizes, and you don’t have to be underweight to have an ED.
#21
“You are going to want kids when you r older” I find it annoying every time some one says it to me
#22
“What are you reading?”
What in the exact hell is the point of this?? Not once in all of having known you (even if it’s some stranger on the bus) have you implied that you may have even the slightest interest in reading, and this is the WORST possible way to “make conversation’. The book is there TO AVOID conversation! If someone wanted to talk to you, They’d do it!
#23
now remember, never go in a PLACE YOU DON’T KNOW.
#24
fOuR KiDs? Haha, iSn’T tHaT tOo MaNy? Are they asking you to raise them? If those people are willing to have them, quit judging their choices. In my native country, if you now have more than one or two kids you are considered to be “uneducated” :/
#25
People, stop asking me about my short story/poem/art ideas. I am not bloody interested in discussing the gravity of a story I had worked hard on formulating.
Also, if they are being obnoxious,tell your kids to behave!
PS- Ik I seem like the old
#26
People always ignore your mental health & treating it as an excuse just to “get out of things”. MENTAL HEALTH IS JUST AS IMPORTANT AS PHYSICAL HEALTH. I’m sick of people treating it like it’s an excuse.
#27
“(insert my name), when are your parents going to get you help?”
“your so stupid, reading is the easiest subject!” … I have ADHD and dyslexia…
One of my friends (recently): “Your not Italian, Italians don’t exist!”
Random popular kid in 3rd grade when I said I had Dyslexia: “Ewww! Get away from me, I don’t want to catch it!” For some reason, people think you can catch things that are genetic…
One kid in my grade when I said I have Asthma and was taking my inhaler : *grabs my inhaler and throws it across the room* how ’bout you just BREATH AIR
#28
This is very specific to me, but I am very cold-natured (due to my chronic illness/invisible disability) and so I’m often wearing more clothes than other people and strangers LOVE to comment on that. They’ve even laughed in my face because I was wearing a coat in the winter? My favorite is when they say “you can’t possibly be cold.” Like…really? It’s against the laws of physics that I’m cold when you’re not? But literally everyone does it. No one thinks there’s a problem with commenting on how my body works. And I hate it.
#29
“I want to say something…”
Want to and should are 2 different things. Usually when someone says ” I want to say something” it’s my mom wanting to start a one-sided argument she calls a lecture.
#30
It is what it is.
That’s what she said.
Thank God it’s Friday
Keep in touch.
#31
People who start a statement with “To be perfectly clear…” Do they normally obfuscate?
#32
Calling me Bruce, cause of my last name Li….
#33
Tw:sh
Oh my god!!! I relapsed!!! I feel like im gonna faint lmaooooo they are splitting!!! Bro shut up, we know damn well you just want attention. It’s not funny .
#34
Just how people call me by my name. Always drawing out the vowels and the ‘r’. It sounds like I’m in trouble.
#35
“OMG I like totally couldn’t focus in class. I’m so ADHD!” As someone who deals with ADHD, has lived with it, and will continue to live with it, it makes my blood absolutely boil when people chock it up to just “not paying attention”. Particularly when it’s not that they, you know, literally couldn’t focus no matter how hard they tried, or how much effort they put in, and they just chose to not pay attention. I also hate all the “ADHD isn’t real,” “You’re just an addict. HAHA just kidding.” “Why are you so bad at doing things on time? Are you broken or something?” And just stuff along those lines. I’ve spent way too much time masking and just trying to survive my ADHD for people to belittle it and make it into a joke
#36
one thing i want to add that I didn’t put in my last post… my parents telling my brother (when we argue) that one day I’m gonna want to hang out with him and his friends because I’m gonna have a crush on them… One of these days there going to figure out I’m gay and have no interest in men
#37
I’m a 37 year old woman and I don’t care if people ask if I have kids, but I hate when I say ‘no, I don’t want any’ and people say ‘oh don’t say that’, or ‘you never know’. Worse when they ask ‘Never?! You’re not going to change your mind?’ 20 years ago I thought going to work stoned was a good idea, people change, so I can’t say for certain that 10 years from now I won’t. Also, if I say I don’t have kids or want them, that’s not an invitation to continue the conversation.
#38
Please and Thankyou..
It’s so rude because you’re outwardly assuming somoene is going to do whatever you’re saying Please for.. like you’re pushing them into it
Also… Thankyou Kindly..
Every customer who ever said that to me turned out to be the worst tipper
Like they think throwing “kindly” in there makes them have good manners
#39
Dont ask why these became a thing because I don’t even know
“Your _________ as a bag of hammers”
Like this one time someone said to me you’re as beautiful as a bag of hammers I mean like is that a complement? It happens all the time in my family
#40
“I’m so OCD”
“I’m so ADHD“
“I’m so schizophrenic”
“I’m so (insert mental health issue/disorder here)”
#41
Do you want fries with that….Hun? (Or whatever you want with that…Hun.)
#42
“Perrrr-fect.” Usually in response to answering a question that requires personal information, such as your email address or an account number.

#43
As a fair skinned, freckled person I find it annoying when people tell me I need to get some Sun (or a tan).
Fpr one it is a direct insult that insinuates that I am less than, or ugly as myself.
Also these people are old enough to know that not everyone has the same melanin levels.I tried to get some color a lot when I was younger, now all that skin is old, and damaged!
My genes are not the same as yours. I don’t tan, I burn.
#44
Everybody knows,
Everybody thinks
I’m just saying what Everybody is thinking….
All designed to make the opposing view look like it’s not relevant and only what they believe is right because every right minded person thinks like them.
NO, you do not speak for Everybody, you speak only for yourself, if others agree they will say so, if they do not they may stay silent or let you know.
#45
“Omg im like So (literally any adjective)”
We Get it sally! You don’t have to tell us!
#46
omg omg omg you must be so special if you’re neurodivergent
#47
Random students in high school: Hi, do you want to be your friend?
Me: No.
Them: (in a weird voice) Hi, do you want to be friends?
Me: (in an annoyed voice) NO, did you listen, I say NO!
Them again: (in the same voice) Do you want…
Me: Shut UP! Shut UP!
(P.S.: I have ADHD and autism by the way.)
#48
the r-word.
i’m neurodivergent, and srsly, that word is really, I don’t even know how to describe how it makes me feel
#49
sometimes when annoyed with people “learn to deal with it, you’ll find this at every step of your life” yeah well some people need to grow up and fix their own issues, if i say i can’t then i won’t, let them do it
#50
Double down.
