“Worst Day Of My Life”: Brother’s Stalker Tendencies Drive Woman To Lose College, Job, And Sanity

Loss of privacy is one of the most terrifying things that can happen to a person. Cybersecurity is a real issue, as there is a cyberattack happening almost every 39 seconds somewhere in the world. And it’s next-level scary once you find out it’s a family member who is doing it to you.
When this young woman found out her brother was spying on her through her laptop and possibly had installed a security camera somewhere in her dorm, she sought help online about what to do next. What followed was a saga few could have predicted: a story of stalking, family estrangement, and ruined lives.
A woman almost had her life ruined by her brother’s stalking tendencies
She found out he had hacked into her laptop, but the control only escalated from there
When she tried talking to her parents, they sided with her brother
People told the woman she was underreacting and should take this much more seriously
Later, the young woman was shocked to find a hidden camera in her bathroom
“They don’t believe me about the camera, and my dad said he specifically didn’t care even if it was there,” she wrote in an update
When her brother was finally in custody, she faced another problem
In a later update, she detailed how her brother and parents recruited others to harass her
Finally, she posted an update that few people could have foreseen
Commenters expressed support and compassion for the poor girl
