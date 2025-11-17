Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Find Hilarious But You Shouldn’t? (Closed)

Just say, don’t hold back.
#1
people face planting
#2
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KhkPnJYBdvg bread in a washing machine 👍
#3
i like to trip people i hate and they’re none the wiser
#4
Falling down. I will ask if you’re ok, after I laugh my a** off. Especially falling upstairs
#5
Uh…
It’s a really awful sense of humor to have, but anytime I’m in rehearsal for a musical or dance performance, I can barely hold in laughter when someone’s voice cracks, or if the music glitches, or something like that. I know it’s mean to laugh at others’ failures, I just don’t know how to help it.
And, one time, my dad made a weird joke.
He was talking to a guy, and the guy said he moved from his old town. Ok. He said the town was a little too “sleepy.” My dad then replied with “ah, yeah, it is better to be woke, huh?” And that just… agh. Lol
#6
So, today there was a gender reveal party at on of my neighbours, so to really p**s them off whilst I was showering I started playing First Death by TK from Ling tosite sigure (if you’ve listened to it you will know how hard to listen to this song is) and then once I got out of the shower I blasted death metal (hope they liked ‘The Devils’ by Belphegor) to top the cake of extreme music. So anyways, I don’t care how many times people downvote me for trolling this family but I think it as revenge for forcing a gender onto their child. P.S. if you’re worried about their children knowing how to swear from this, they already do, repeatedly.
