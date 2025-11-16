This Online Group Celebrates Sentences That Probably No One Has Ever Thought Of Before, Here Are 50 Of The Best (New Pics)

The beauty of reading is that you never know what strange word constructions your eyes might come across—it’s an exercise in expanding our imaginations. Meanwhile, the beauty of writing lies in the fact that sometimes, when you’re caught up in the flow of things, you never truly know what you’ll end up saying until you put pen to paper (or, rather, pixelated ink to word processing documents).

Any writer worth their salt knows the joy of writing something powerful, unique, and mesmerizing. However, people create new and interesting sentences all the time, whether they’re amateur writers, seasoned professionals, or hate writing altogether.

Sometimes, these new sentences appear entirely by accident. Sometimes, after someone slips the Muses a $5 bill. Don’t believe us? Well then, you’re in for a treat. Today, we’re featuring the r/BrandNewSentence subreddit, a community of nearly 1 million members, entirely dedicated to the sentence “never before written, found in the wild.” It’s a writer’s, reader’s, and language-lover’s dream subreddit.

Bored Panda reached out to Doug Murano to learn about how to write impactful sentences that jump off the page, and what mistakes new writers should avoid making. (Spoiler warning: the idea that less is more definitely still applies.) Doug is a writer, Bram Stoker Award-winning editor, and the founder of Bad Hand Books.

“A teacher of mine once told me words aren’t the basic units of meaning—sentences are. So this is an important consideration,” he told us. According to Doug, a lot of what makes sentences shine comes down to context and rhythm, not the “particular ingredients” of a sentence. “If you’re a writer, that means vary up your sentence lengths and listen to the momentum you’re creating. You can lull your reader into a groove with sentences that stretch on, describe setting, investigate a character’s state of mind or follow action. Then add a punch at the end with a shorter sentence. It works.”

#1 Cover Your Shoulders With Knives

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#2 Supportive Grandma

Image source: wittyotter_

#3 Ur Mouth Can Remember It

Image source: Un_FaZed211

#4 That’d Be Great

Image source: jonacuff

#5 A Two Pound Meat Potato

Image source: Cleverusername531

#6 What If I’m That One?

Image source: regian24

#7 Individually Assigned Rodent Friend

Image source: MainSWish

#8 “Trick Or Treatment?”

Image source: AbrahamYayo

#9 41,460 Tacos Is A Lot…

Image source: regian24

#10 Beer Angel

Image source: vcole37

#11 Stop Judging Yourself For Not Being A Hive Insect

Image source: diveonfire

#12 Exclusively By

Image source: tim_locky

#13 I Believe It

Image source: NSLCpunk

#14 Time Pillow And Duvet Of Truth

Image source: ManyTraining6

#15 I’m At A 70s Themed Cat Funeral

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#16 The Ratio Of Dog To Boy

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#17 Or A Self-Checkout Machine

Image source: colorfulsoul_

#18 Brand New Sentence And I Don’t Think My Mans Took One Breath

Image source: Amphibian_Decent

#19 Have Fun Moving To Kansas You Tiny Idiot

Image source: dave_cactus

#20 Hönkhalt

Image source: genius23sarcasm

#21 I Am Watering The Pianos

Image source: freehugsfromsatan

#22 Poor Syntax Error

Image source: manescaped

#23 Cleetus Had Been Up For 3 Days Drinking Paint Tinner

Image source: DrakeGatsby

#24 Eat, Pray, Stab

Image source: genius23sarcasm

#25 Hp P*ssyjet V5000

Image source: Napthus

#26 Lies And December

Image source: QueeeenEllie

#27 Fax-Sending Samurai

Image source: badvibeskei

#28 Raptor

Image source: sarromae

#29 Stay Hydrated!

Image source: regian24

#30 Frenchman’s Sock

Image source: ijiessur

#31 Ur Not Better Than A Stegosaurus

Image source: CaucasianJames

#32 Illegal Occupation Of November

Image source: SaltNVinegarNips

#33 Imagine Being Abducted By Aliens And They Give You A Gucci Belt

Image source: Zulrambe

#34 Anybody?

Image source: regian24

#35 Lower Case T’s Started Hurting

Image source: TheAndrewNadeau

#36 Coping Mechanism Police

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#37 Blaise

Image source: MarcSnetiker

#38 “I Guess God Does Hair”

Image source: jellydude69

#39 Lip Guitar

Image source: WwAaSsUp

#40 “Releasing A Roomba Into The Greek Forums”

Image source: hentai_mustard

#41 Missed An Opportunity There

Image source: livsfjernfo

#42 Wondering When That Point Comes

Image source: KylePlantEmoj

#43 The Pomegranate Trials

Image source: Un_FaZed211

#44 Never Heard That One Before. Am I Wrong?

Image source: voododildo

#45 Rhombus Of Doubt

Image source: LeagueOfTheUnknown

#46 I’m Going To Eat Rocks To Find The Good Ones

Image source: therealcbrad

#47 Owning An Old Home

Image source: braidednosehair

#48 Grape On Endangered Species List

Image source: harry_hall

#49 “They Know So Much About Loafers It Ruined Their Life”

Image source: Western-Edge-965

#50 Ska In A Nutshell

Image source: regian24

