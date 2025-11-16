This Online Group Celebrates Sentences That Probably No One Has Ever Thought Of Before, Here Are 50 Of The Best (New Pics)

The beauty of reading is that you never know what strange word constructions your eyes might come across—it’s an exercise in expanding our imaginations. Meanwhile, the beauty of writing lies in the fact that sometimes, when you’re caught up in the flow of things, you never truly know what you’ll end up saying until you put pen to paper (or, rather, pixelated ink to word processing documents).
Any writer worth their salt knows the joy of writing something powerful, unique, and mesmerizing. However, people create new and interesting sentences all the time, whether they’re amateur writers, seasoned professionals, or hate writing altogether.
Sometimes, these new sentences appear entirely by accident. Sometimes, after someone slips the Muses a $5 bill. Don’t believe us? Well then, you’re in for a treat. Today, we’re featuring the r/BrandNewSentence subreddit, a community of nearly 1 million members, entirely dedicated to the sentence “never before written, found in the wild.” It’s a writer’s, reader’s, and language-lover’s dream subreddit.
Bored Panda reached out to Doug Murano to learn about how to write impactful sentences that jump off the page, and what mistakes new writers should avoid making. (Spoiler warning: the idea that less is more definitely still applies.) Doug is a writer, Bram Stoker Award-winning editor, and the founder of Bad Hand Books.
“A teacher of mine once told me words aren’t the basic units of meaning—sentences are. So this is an important consideration,” he told us. According to Doug, a lot of what makes sentences shine comes down to context and rhythm, not the “particular ingredients” of a sentence. “If you’re a writer, that means vary up your sentence lengths and listen to the momentum you’re creating. You can lull your reader into a groove with sentences that stretch on, describe setting, investigate a character’s state of mind or follow action. Then add a punch at the end with a shorter sentence. It works.”
When you're done upvoting the most unusual and fresh sentences in this list, Bored Panda invites you to read through our first article about r/BrandNewStence.
#1 Cover Your Shoulders With Knives
Image source: Thedepressionoftrees
#2 Supportive Grandma
Image source: wittyotter_
#3 Ur Mouth Can Remember It
Image source: Un_FaZed211
#4 That’d Be Great
Image source: jonacuff
#5 A Two Pound Meat Potato
Image source: Cleverusername531
#6 What If I’m That One?
Image source: regian24
#7 Individually Assigned Rodent Friend
Image source: MainSWish
#8 “Trick Or Treatment?”
Image source: AbrahamYayo
#9 41,460 Tacos Is A Lot…
Image source: regian24
#10 Beer Angel
Image source: vcole37
#11 Stop Judging Yourself For Not Being A Hive Insect
Image source: diveonfire
#12 Exclusively By
Image source: tim_locky
#13 I Believe It
Image source: NSLCpunk
#14 Time Pillow And Duvet Of Truth
Image source: ManyTraining6
#15 I’m At A 70s Themed Cat Funeral
Image source: Thedepressionoftrees
#16 The Ratio Of Dog To Boy
Image source: Thedepressionoftrees
#17 Or A Self-Checkout Machine
Image source: colorfulsoul_
#18 Brand New Sentence And I Don’t Think My Mans Took One Breath
Image source: Amphibian_Decent
#19 Have Fun Moving To Kansas You Tiny Idiot
Image source: dave_cactus
#20 Hönkhalt
Image source: genius23sarcasm
#21 I Am Watering The Pianos
Image source: freehugsfromsatan
#22 Poor Syntax Error
Image source: manescaped
#23 Cleetus Had Been Up For 3 Days Drinking Paint Tinner
Image source: DrakeGatsby
#24 Eat, Pray, Stab
Image source: genius23sarcasm
#25 Hp P*ssyjet V5000
Image source: Napthus
#26 Lies And December
Image source: QueeeenEllie
#27 Fax-Sending Samurai
Image source: badvibeskei
#28 Raptor
Image source: sarromae
#29 Stay Hydrated!
Image source: regian24
#30 Frenchman’s Sock
Image source: ijiessur
#31 Ur Not Better Than A Stegosaurus
Image source: CaucasianJames
#32 Illegal Occupation Of November
Image source: SaltNVinegarNips
#33 Imagine Being Abducted By Aliens And They Give You A Gucci Belt
Image source: Zulrambe
#34 Anybody?
Image source: regian24
#35 Lower Case T’s Started Hurting
Image source: TheAndrewNadeau
#36 Coping Mechanism Police
Image source: Thedepressionoftrees
#37 Blaise
Image source: MarcSnetiker
#38 “I Guess God Does Hair”
Image source: jellydude69
#39 Lip Guitar
Image source: WwAaSsUp
#40 “Releasing A Roomba Into The Greek Forums”
Image source: hentai_mustard
#41 Missed An Opportunity There
Image source: livsfjernfo
#42 Wondering When That Point Comes
Image source: KylePlantEmoj
#43 The Pomegranate Trials
Image source: Un_FaZed211
#44 Never Heard That One Before. Am I Wrong?
Image source: voododildo
#45 Rhombus Of Doubt
Image source: LeagueOfTheUnknown
#46 I’m Going To Eat Rocks To Find The Good Ones
Image source: therealcbrad
#47 Owning An Old Home
Image source: braidednosehair
#48 Grape On Endangered Species List
Image source: harry_hall
#49 “They Know So Much About Loafers It Ruined Their Life”
Image source: Western-Edge-965
#50 Ska In A Nutshell
Image source: regian24
