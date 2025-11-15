Hey Pandas, What Did You Want To Be When You Were A Kid And Why? (Closed)

Can be anything.

#1

I wanted to be alot of things but my parents always tell me a reason why i cant. Like i really want to be in the medical field and all my parents say is dont you pass out at the sight of blood.But i really want to be a oncologist. They have made fun of me for other dream jobs ive wanted.

#2

A ghost i’ve always wanted to haunt somebody

#3

I wanted to “dig around in people’s brains and find out what was wrong with them.” I was a weird kid.

#4

I wanted to be a princess so I could marry a handsome prince and “eat candy all day.”

#5

I wanted to be a pilot because i really wanted to fly and i just really liked airports, airplanes and traveling.

#6

iwanted to be trash because my dad is abusive(purp boi’s dad is abusive)

#7

A zoo keeper, and part time pastry chef. i wanted to have a zoo full of cats, leopards, lions, and jaguars. Also a few pandas. I also had a plan for a bakery with an arcade and puppy play place in the back! All because of 2 shows. Cupcake wars ( which was on Netflix at the time ) and Wild Kratts ( also on Netflix at the time )

Patrick Penrose
