Hey Pandas, What Cool Could Be Added To Bored Panda? (Closed)

I was thinking about polls. What about you? What would you like it to be?
#1
I think polls would be really cool so you don’t have to make a full post about it.
For example:
“Hey Panda’s, Do You Like Pineapple On Pizza?
Yes, 61% voted for
No, 39% voted for
#2
DMing so we dont have to give our emails out to randos
#3
Blocking people. It’d just make everything so much nicer
#4
maybe a way to get rid of transphobic comments on your list addition.
#5
Being able to edit a List Addition. Answers can be edited…why not postings on lists.
#6
Activity links going straight back to where the activity was and not to the comments for that article.
#7
Ability to block people, get rid of downvotes, private messaging
#8
Back-end bug fixes. Notifications that are blank and showing 0 even though you’ve just been emailed about a reply. The fact that “ask Pandas” is no longer available under “more”, so you have to find another ‘ask pandas’ article and click the link at the top of the page instead. Also pineapple goes on pizza.
Follow Us