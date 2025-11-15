Hey Pandas, How Are You, Really? (Closed)

Things happen. Everyone has problems. Some of us are really open about it, and some of us keep it bottled up until the bottle is filled. So relax, take off your mask (not physically, mentally), take some deep breaths, and tell me: How are you, really?
Go into as much detail as you’d like—I’m no one to judge.
Also, I will try to respond to your answer as best as I can.
#1
me: stressed out about school, homework, exams and money, and people
while only being in middle school…….
…im fine
#2
overwhelmed because i’m getting bullied and my bully threatened to put a gun to my head and my dog got hit and at school they assign to much homework at once and if i dont get it done on time my teachers get mad and start to yell at me.
#3
i am alive (i think)
#4
Well my end of the year testing is coming up which I am NOT prepared for. I haven’t spoken to my best friends in a while. My grade in math is a C so I am currently grounded. I also am going to junior high soon and I am doing online so I don’t know what the building is like or anything. ( I asked my lovely bored panda’s for advice yesterday) I also am doing physical therapy for a knee cap that I dislocated in February. While dancing. So as you can see I am just okay. I’m fine. Just peachy.
#5
Hahaha. Ok well let’s see. Anxiety attacks all the time, Stress from school, No motivation to do school. So uh not great honestly.
#6
I’m ok. I think I might be biromantic but I’m not sure, because I do feel physical and romantic attraction to men, but I only feel romantic attraction to women. So yeah, I’m confused and wondering what the hell I am but besides that I’m fine.
#7
I am doing well. My current scheduele is finish with my school work then go on BP. I see all of these people stressed out about school, exams, money, and I try to help them. I guess you could say I’m a therapist. Though, what I say to them in the comments, I really hope they’d understand. In 2020, I wasn’t that good of a person. but I’m trying to get better. And I’m starting to think that BP is helping me with that.
#8
I feel like I have more anxiety than normal today -.-. I woke up at 3 AM in the night and couldn’t sleep until 4. My hands were literally trembling. Then my brother woke me up and started school. My breathing has steadied at this point so that’s good :D
#9
tired
#10
Terrible. I don’t feel happy as much, I’m swamped with homework, school boredom, I get yelled at for being bored, I think that I’m stupid, feeling like I’m not good enough, I have a C in science and I’m pretty much doomed to get yelled at some more…
Basically, I hate myself and wish I was anything but alive right now.
yep, I’m fine!
#11
Stressed, tired, sore, but optimistic. Yesterday I made hotel reservation for my vacation which will be happening in November if the covid travel restrictions are lifted.
#12
Sometimes late at night in bed, do you ever realize just how not okay you are? That your personal, social and work load is just so overwhelming.
#13
well im snuggling with my puppies and two kitties sooooo its kiinda hard for me to text and stuff
#14
Me: Stressed out about not handing in or even starting massive assignments, stressed for finals, and can’t find enough time to study.
My brain: Let your future self deal with all that. *Proceeds to watch TikToks for the next 3 hours*
#15
I’m broken…
I-I mean……… Im great!!
#16
I’m honestly fine
#17
I am constantly stressing over something or anxious about something. I feel like I’m falling apart a lot of the time. I’m not depressed but I’m pretty sure if Covid manages to somehow get worse, I will be.
