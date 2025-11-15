Hey Pandas, What Childish Things Do You Still Do, Even Though You Feel A Little Childish? (Closed)

by

Share the childish things that you still do.

#1

Sing and hum childishly.

#2

Play hide and seek with friends.

#3

I still sleep with a stuffed animal and ‘lovey’ (blanket). My stuffed bear has been on many trips. Whenever we travel I take pictures of him doing adventures. He’s been to Greece, Spain, and numerous states in the US. I made the blanket for a school project in 12th grade about 35 years ago. It’s been recovered twice. I don’t let anyone use it. I tease my husband and son I will be buried with it so they can’t fight over it.

#4

When baking I still need to count out the number of spoonfuls of something. If the recipe calls for 3 1/2 teaspoons of something, I need to carefully count 3 1/2 spoonfuls out loud.

#5

I still watch My Little Pony, on my own, for my own enjoyment. It’s just so wholesome

#6

I have a stuffed animal that hides in my pocket wherever I go

#7

Running up the stairs on all fours

#8

gross alert licking ky fingers

#9

i do almost everything childish plus im am 10 now but ima always be childish

#10

Play 4 square (very competitively) but in my defense you can’t let your 10 year old be better than you at anything #badparentlol

